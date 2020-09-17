Hello Barrackville!
What a wonderful history this little town has! Different versions of how our town was built differ from person, family or perspective. Not to say they are diverse or conflicting, just that life circumstances give us a different perception of events.
One version was given to me recently by a gentleman that works in my building; Brent King shared his great grandmother's brief ‘History of Barrackville.’ Mabel L. Wilson wrote the narrative for her first great grandson Troy King, in 1979. Some of the details are as follows: “First settled in 1767 by Frederick Ice. He bought 800 acres from the Indians for $60 including what is known as Prichard’s Mill and Dakota Mines. Two-hundred-acre plots were laid out for his four sons — Adam, Abram, Andrew and William.
His oldest son Adam was the first white child born west of the Allegheny Mountains. Frederick died in 1851 or 1853 and is buried below Barrackville. Indians had already named the creek “Buffalo.” Other families were Nicholas, McCray (their farm was where Bethlehem Mines was located): Straight, Hawkinberry, Cramer, Shackleford, Clelland and Conaway. The town was named in honor of an early settler John Barrack — a blacksmith. How interesting these small details are, and how fortunate we are to have ancestors who thought history worthy enough to pass on to future generations. Thank you Mrs. Wilson and the King Brothers for sharing their history. If anyone would like to share some Barrackville history, please email me at Barrackville2019@gmail.com.
Christmas In Our Town Meeting
Mark your calendar for a meeting at the Lions Community Building, Tuesday, Sept. 22 at 6:30 p.m. We need a brainstorming session on how to produce our Christmas In Our Town event this year! Covid restrictions will make us look at our celebration in a different way. The school will not be an indoor resource as in the past, so what other resources can we use? Do you have a fabulous idea? Bring it to the meeting. Suggestions have been “Light Up Our Town With Love” where every house, street pole, and business is cloaked with lights and then have a drive through ‘parade’ route where visitors can travel on their own. Any other ideas or suggestions will be welcome, please email me at Barrackville2019@gmail.com or call Sharon Gump at 304-363-2353.
Multi-family Garage Sale
This Friday and Saturday, there will be a 5-family yard sale in a garage at 409 Rice Street, rain or shine. There will be tools, woodworking tools, antiques, housewares, lots of toys, clothes, baby clothes, Amish decor, name brand purses, electronics, video games, holiday decorations, bedding, luggage, furniture, jewelry, ginger snaps, and much more.
Covered Bridge of Barrackville
According to the Marion County Convention and Visitors Bureau; “Barrackville is the home to the second oldest covered bridge in West Virginia, originally built in 1853, and the first such bridge in Marion County. The only hostile army ever in Marion County history crossed this bridge on the morning of April 29, 1863, during the height of the Civil War. Gen. William E. “Grumble” Jones initially intended to destroy the bridge but decided to spare it with persuasion from the Ice family, nearby mill owners, and Southern sympathizers. However, two other B&O bridges in the area were destroyed by 'Jones Raiders' 'There is a webpage that details the battles and reports on events during the war at: West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History. A timeline of West Virginia: Civil War and Statehood-Jones-Imboden Raid. Very interesting reading. Barrackville Bridge was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1981.
Contact Me
If you have any news to include in our column contact me, Diana Marple, via email Barrackville2019@gmail.com or by phone 304-376-1759 before 8 p.m. each Tuesday.
