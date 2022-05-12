Chaos Garden! That may be what my garden ends up being this year. The neighbors can attest to the former uniform rows and even planting that my husband created each year with row markers and lines of corn, tomatoes, and beets straight as an arrow. I found this chaos garden concept on the Rural Sprout site. They suggest taking all those seed packets and partial seed packets that we haven’t used and designate a bed or section of the garden to put all the seeds in one plot. That’s right, ALL the seeds! Mix them up and throw them all in the same plot be they flower or vegetable! If they are near or past the grow date, what do we have to lose? This may be another plot added to the raised beds I hope to get completed before planting.
Barrackville Clean Up Day
Barrackville Clean Up day will be Saturday, May 14 and in case of inclement weather the rain day will be May 21. Dumpsters will be placed at the former No. 7 Mine Property that will be available from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. or until dumpsters are full. Not acceptable items are: hazardous household chemicals, oil based paint, batteries, pesticides, computers, televisions, tires, fertilizers, air conditioners. This is a service for residential residents within city limits. Proof of residency will be required.
Road Work on Monumental Water Lines
Pro-Contracting and Monumental Water are working through Barrackville to bring water lines to Fairview. As we know, Fairview has been struggling for years with the quality of their water. We will have a brief inconvenience on some of our roads so that safe drinkable water will be taken to their community. This is not a Barrackville Town Council project. Pro-Contracting and Monumental Water will work their way through town during the next few weeks and will travel from the covered bridge through High, Bryan, Rice, Pike to Smith Road and ultimately US 250. Some disruptions in Barrackville lines are expected. Barrackville Town Council is not involved in the disruption or the repairs of any of these incidents. If you are impacted by the work of Pro-Contracting and Monumental PSD please contact them at 304-363-1700 or 304-363-7025.
Little League 12 Gun Raffle
Tickets are on sale now for a 12-gun raffle to be held through Facebook live on the Barrackille Little League Group. The drawing will be held during the B-Ball Championship game on June 12 at the Barrackviille Baseball Field. Winners do not need to be present to win. Ticket donation is $10. Contact any little league member or check out their Facebook page.
All Town Yard Sale
Barrackville All Town Yard Sale will be held June 3-5. You can choose to participate in all three days or those that work best for your schedule, just note what days you will be setting up when you send your information. A list of addresses will be compiled and placed in the column prior to the event. Email your address to Barrackville2019@gmail.com if you are interested in participating in the sale.
Barrackville Covered Bridge Festival Meeting
The next festival planning meeting will be Tuesday, May 24 at 6 p.m. Planning is coming down to the final stages and the committee could use as much help as possible to have a successful event. Anyone interested in helping contact Barrackville2019@gmail.com.
Bridge Cleanup Day
Community members are invited to clean up day at the Barrackville Covered Bridge June 11 at 10 a.m. We are excited and will be getting things cleaned up and ready for our Covered Bridge Festival June 18. We will have workstations for graffiti coverage, garbage cleanup, weed pulling and planting and just general sprucing up around the area. Email Barrackville2019@gmail.com if you would like to help or have any questions.
Poll workers needed
Two pole workers are needed for the June 11 election. Contact Town Hall if you would like to work it is a paid position. Remember early voting is Jun 1-3 and June 7-10 those hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 4-11 early voting times are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 14 voting is from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Contact town hall with any questions at 304-366-932.
Paint Party postponed
The paint party fundraiser scheduled for May 14 has been postponed. A new date will be released soon.
Contact information: If you have any news to include in our column send to Diana Marple email at Barrackville2019@gmail.com before noon each Wednesday.
