Luke 1:70 “He has shown the mercy promised to our ancestors, and has remembered his holy covenant, the oath he swore to our ancestor Abraham.”
As I reflect on Thanksgiving and the coming of Advent, I am reminded of all the traditions related to our holidays, to our faith and history we practice: traveling home for turkey and the trimmings; of shopping and Christmas Eve Services.
Yet traditions are changing daily. There is now visiting by Zoom rather than in person; internet shopping due to fear of violence; and 58% of Marion County children being raised by relatives and grandparents. The idea remains the same; the reality differs.
I am reminded of our Biblical lineage and how many refuse its updated meanings; but the same people will update the traditions of prayer, worship, and settings. Suits, ties, hats and gloves are now replaced by jeans, sandals, and pant suits. Traditional hymns are being replaced by 7-11 songs: seven words sung eleven times. Entertainment to excite rather than proclamation to preach has become the norm. The medium has become the message rather than the message itself. They do not look at the lineage and let it challenge their political, social, and religious views. Lineage means nothing, picking and choosing what they want the Bible to say.
But the root of the Bible is lineage, not the practice of worship. It seeks inclusion and not the opposite. This ancestral root of Jesse was not the expected Messiah many thought. He would not be the One to overthrow Roman rule, promote guns or violence, condemn the outcast, ostracize women, or require personal favors. He was the opposite of worship in many white Christian nationalist churches today. When we remember the lineage of Jesus in Matthew and Luke, it passes through a Harlot (Rahab), a Moabite (Boaz- a Muslim today), a murderer (Joram/Jehoram), a Womanizer King (Solomon), teenager (Joseph), and a virgin (Mary). That’s not the tradition we think of, but it’s the tradition promised to us through our ancestors. And it will be the mercy shown and the holy covenant given to all
So, why do we become upset at this, refuse to acknowledge it and the traditions implied in this lineage? Why do we shutter because these traditions cry out for human rights inclusion, regardless of color, origin or gender orientation? It is, because we wish to retain our power and supremacy over others and claim our traditions as those true American values and not theirs.
November is Native-American Heritage Month. In this Thanksgiving season we need to see the Bible in their language rather than just demanding ours. And InterVarsity Press has released a version of this called, “First Nations Version: An Indigenous Translation of the New Testament.” Likewise, years ago, Clarence Jordan wrote the Cotton Patch version of the New Testament. He did this after forming a 440-acre piece of land into Koinonia Farm in Americus, Georgia that would be “cooperative and communal, interracial, based on distribution of need and motivated by Christian love for solving problems.” Started in 1942 it sought the promise of the tradition promised through the legacy of Abraham, the prophets and the Christ.
Let us practice tradition that honors our faith with inclusion for all and not exclude some on cultural biases. Let us worship in this Advent season with a sense of worth to all who participate.
