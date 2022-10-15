1 Thessalonians 5.18: Give thanks in all circumstances; for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus for you.
There are 57 scriptural references to “Give Thanks” — 43 in the Old Testament; 14 in the New. Some refer to family members; some to a relationship to God; and some in all circumstances.
My giving thanks in all circumstances happened last Saturday, Oct. 8 at our Fairmont Council of Churches’ Disaster Expo at the old Armory on Mary Lou Retton Drive.
Most people thought our Disaster Expo was just dealing with tragic natural episodes, while others thought it was about such turbulence as the opioid addiction, suicide or mass shootings. But our Expo was much more. The groups, agencies, and institutions were a cross section of disasters we expect and many we have not, such as food insecurity, Marion Unity Apartments for elderly housing and The WVU Nursing Program to train registered nurses free for church and community work.
In disasters we often don’t factor in elements as death of a loved one; loss of job, car accidents, major injury, or even loss of faith. And there are no conferences or Expos to highlight them. Nor of the disaster that hit me at the Armory. Here’s my story.
It began after I purchased pizzas for the volunteers. As I sat down and bit into mine, suddenly I felt a crunch. Immediately, I knew some teeth from my temporary bridge had broken. I was exposed. This was for me a disaster — not a great one — but one, nonetheless, that would disrupt my speech, preaching, looks and attitude. And it was on a Saturday. I was sure I would have to wait until Monday to hopefully see my dentist.
Fortunately, my dentist, Dr. Matt Kime, had given me his cell number in case I ever had any difficulty with my teeth. I called him. There was no answer. I left a message. Within minutes he called back. He said he had listened and asked to send me a phone picture which I did. Within another minute he called back and said he could help and would meet me to work on this. Great I thought. I asked, “When?” thinking maybe the first of the week. He said without hesitation, “Right now. I’ll meet you at the office as soon as you can get there.”
Within 10 minutes I was in the chair. Within an hour Dr. Kime had removed the temporary bridge and put in a new one from the mold that he had made a few weeks before. He sharpened and shaped the new bridge so that it felt perfect in my mouth, all the while being warm, kind and humorous. After I got up from the chair I offered him a special compensation for his work, for going out of his way. But he said definitely not. He then mentioned a few weeks before he had tried to tip a person who had served him, but the person told him no also. She said pay it forward and give it to someone who truly needs it. And so, Dr. Kime said this to me, “Pay it forward. Give it to someone who needs it.” And I will.
As we walked out together, I said I would share this story — how a disaster I never thought about with my teeth occurred at a disaster Expo. And how someone was available to help and that the text of being able to give thanks in all circumstances is what our lives are all about, both in our receiving and giving.
So always give thanks in all circumstances so the will of God can be seen through you and that you can see it in others.
