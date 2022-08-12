Good Morning, White Hall!
The storm this week was a real doozy. That is the highest the creeks around here have been up for a while.
It looks like we’re having a break for a couple of days.
After attending a movie called “Where the Crawdad’s Sing,” at the Tygart Valley Cinema, I would recommend it. I hadn’t been to a movie for a while, and the popcorn was as fantastic as the movie.
89th Atha Reunion
What a fabulous reunion. We had a good turn-out at the Saturday lunch get-together at Panera Bread and the Sunday reunion at the Smithtown Community Building.
Thank you to everyone who worked hard to make it a great family day. We had family from as far away as Oregon, and from at least a half-dozen states.
Next year will be our 90th and we’re already thinking about how to make it extra special.
White Hall Town Council
The White Hall Council met in the council Chambers at the White Hall Municipal Building. Mayor John Michael called the meeting to order at 6 p.m., followed by the Pledge of Allegiance, prayer, roll call, and approval of the minutes.
Citizens’ Concerns: Property behind the old Municipal Building is having a problem with water overflow. Town Engineer Brad Pigott will investigate the problems and the issue will be placed on the agenda for the next meeting.
The Treasurer and Financial reports will be sent to the Town Coordinator later this week.
Communications and Announcements:
The Vietnam War Memorial Wall was at the Trinity Assembly of God from Aug. 4-8. Around 250 guests came to the opening ceremony and a couple thousand came to see the Memorial Wall.
The Community Music Event will be held Aug. 27 from noon to 10 p.m.
Family Fun Dog Days will be Oct. 8 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The Christmas Parade is Dec. 8, at 7 p.m. Line-up at 6:30 p.m.
Fireman Jerry Pinson reported 88 calls for July, 13 fire alarms, 1 fuel spill, 1 gas line break, 15 downed trees, 18 vehicle collisions, and 3 landing zones for Health Net.
Mayor John Michael thanked the Fire Department for coming out and helping set-up and take-down the Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall.
Police Chief Guerrieri reported they have had 836 calls for service, 60 citations, 71 cases and at least 10 transports to the regional jail in the month of July.
Town Engineer Brad Pigott reported he had a pre-bid meeting to clear trees along US Route 250 South, and should have the bids for the next meeting. A pre-bid meeting for the Storm Water Project at Garnet Lane is on Aug. 19; estimated cost is $50,000.
The Mayor presented Budget Revision No. 3, which was approved.
Final Remarks: Councilmember Jason DeFrance was glad to see the Wall was a great success, and is looking forward to the Community Music Event, and is hoping to have a good cornhole tournament with several teams to compete.
Councilmember Bob Wotring expressed his appreciation for the interesting workshops from the Municipal League Conference again this year.
Deputy Tim Ridenour would like to add a celebration of the Town’s 30th Anniversary to the Family Fun Dog Days Event.
Mayor John Michael thanked the Town Council for approving the Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall and bringing it to White Hall.
Contacts
If you have news, birthdays or anniversaries, call Claudia at 304-534-2756, if you leave a number, email me at claudiaholbert@yahoo.com
My article about White Hall for the Times WV will be in on Friday, so any information needs to be sent to me by Wednesday. Thank you for letting me know about things happening in White Hall or close by.
