For those in the Christian traditions that observe Ash Wednesday, we experienced another start of the Lenten season in very cold weather. With low temperatures and the snow flying, we might be tempted to forget that spring is right around the corner and, in six weeks, we will celebrate once again the power of Jesus’ resurrection at Easter.
For this season, I am on a spiritual journey using a resource offered by Illustrated Ministry called “Where Your Heart Is?” In that devotion for this week I came across the following quote written by New Testament professor Amy-Jill Levine, “Stuff cannot ultimately protect us, and we cannot ultimately protect it.”
I was thinking about all the ways and all the effort we put in taking care of our stuff. We dust our stuff. We clean our stuff. We protect our stuff. We at times act as if the stuff we own is the most important aspect of our life.
The gospels remind us of the teachings of Jesus. These teachings encourage us to consider how we order our lives as disciples. It encourages us to consider our priorities. In the Gospel of Matthew, chapter 6, we find this teaching of Jesus. “Do not store up for yourselves treasures on earth, where moth and rust consume and where thieves break in and steal; but store up for yourselves treasures in heaven, where neither moth nor rust consumes and where thieves do not break in and steal. For where your treasure is, there your heart will be also.” (Matthew 6:19-21)
As I consider this passage, I find that I can readily identify the stuff in my life that can be destroyed or that could rust or those things that thieves could steal. What I really ponder is what are those treasures that I can store up in heaven? I wonder how my life would be lived differently if I focused on those treasures as much as I focus on my earthly stuff?
I see the treasures that Jesus was encouraging us to store up in heaven as the values that God desires for us to focus on in our life. These are the marks in the life of a disciple that we are reminded to invite God through the Holy Spirit to grow in our life. I think of the fruit of the spirit and how that fruit is part of our treasure in heaven. In Galatians 5:22-23 we are told that the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, patience, gentleness, kindness, generosity, self-control.
This Lenten journey for the next 40 days can be a time for us to realign our lives in a way that fulfills in us all that God has for us. Perhaps you would like to join in this time of reflection and ponder the treasures in your life. The words of Jesus remind us that as we consider our treasure, there we will find our hearts.
May our hearts be found storing up treasures in heaven.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.