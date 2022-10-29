He was nine years old.
In a full-blown rage, his father had penned his shoulders to the floor with his knees and beat his face in with his fists. The crime?
The boy had expressed his disappointment about not getting to spend time with his dad after not seeing him for three weeks. Confused as to why his father flew into a rage and began chasing him, he faked a trip in front of his mother hoping that she would save him. She turned her face away and did nothing.
While being punched in the face, his soul cracked open allowing rejection, abuse, and self-hatred to take up residence inside his wounded heart. This bitter moment of abuse caused the boy to believe that he was worthless and that he deserved being beaten up. His father never mentioned the beating again and never asked for forgiveness.
Eight years later at seventeen he received Jesus Christ as his Savior. The powerful love of God filled his heart with assurance of eternal life, yet he did not know that Jesus could also heal the broken places from his father’s beating. He did not know that Jesus could set him free from the deep unresolved bitter cycle of self-abuse. He tried his best to be a happy person, but inwardly suffered from feelings of self-rejection. His father’s fist set the pattern for his own fist to continue beating himself up.
Then in his thirties he began to understand that Jesus could free him. Jesus released him from the pain of childhood wounds as he began to apply the Bible truths of forgiveness and blessing those who have hurt you. He forgave his father. He began repenting of the sins he used to comfort himself in his pain. Little by little he became more whole as a person. He came to know Jesus as a deliverer from the works of the devil that had taken him captive.
Not only did the Lord destroy the devilish grip of abuse and rejection from his emotions, but he also poured his love into the deepest places of hurt and healed him. The young man began to believe he was valuable because of what Jesus was doing in his heart. He spent many hours worshiping Jesus and encountering the depth of love he felt from being in God’s presence.
Later he had come to realize that Jesus had not only removed the deep inward pain of his life and the accompanying tormentors that had haunted him, but that Jesus was now pouring his grace through his life to free other people who were in torment.
He learned that Jesus forgives, heals, and delivers.
He began to understand verses in the Bible like 2 Corinthians 1:3-4, which says, “Blessed be the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, the Father of mercies and God of all comfort, 4 who comforts us in all our affliction, so that we may be able to comfort those who are in any affliction, with the comfort with which we ourselves are comforted by God.”
He even understood what Jesus meant in Luke 4:18 when he said, “The Spirit of the Lord is upon me, because he has anointed me to proclaim good news to the poor. He has sent me to proclaim liberty to the captives and recovering of sight to the blind, to set at liberty those who are oppressed….”
He is older now and partners with Jesus to set captives free.
Guess who it is.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.