How are we holding up on the supplies during quarantine? Living in one of the “hot spots” might be getting to some of my relatives in the Monongalia County area.
My great aunt Candy and her sister Sharlene are holed up in their home in Morgantown which, as you know, is one of the leaders in reported positive cases in West Virginia. As you can imagine, supplies are hit and miss in that area, not to mention the risk of traveling outside your home is quite high.
Running low on some of their provisions means that they’ve come up with some ideas for “do-it-yourself” replacements. Generous gift givers, the ladies had some leftover QVC wine they had shared with friends over the holidays.
In the absence of hand sanitizer, it was time to pop the cork and see what happened. It seems to have worked well and even helped with a sore throat after a thorough “gargling.”
Have any of you dealt with trying to come up with your own alternative solutions? Feeling like you’re going back to basics like our forefathers yet? Let me know what you’ve come up with!
Social Distancing
I was sitting at my desk Thursday when a text came in from dear old Dad that showed the “Special K’s” sitting on a rock near a pretty good size body of water. The caption just said, “Field Trip.”
While Kyan is content to sit in the house all day, Kasey has been a bit restless. Tuesday afternoon, we pointed the car towards the bridge and played the “Left or Right” game until we were headed down Mill Fall and enjoying the change in scenery. Thursday’s excursion took them to Audra State Park where they got some fresh Barbour County air.
According to Mountain State Birding, we should keep one turkey vulture of space between ourselves and others so I think they were well in compliance with social distancing regulations. Kyan learned how to split kindling this week while Kasey baked us all a loaf of bread. If we really go back to the beginning of times, I think we might have a chance at survival.
Yesteryear-Doc Jenkins
A big thank you to Jim Davis who sent me an article that was featured in a two page profile about Farmington back in August 1994. His mother, Irene Hartzell Davis, worked several years for Dr. Jenkins. She’s now a resident of John Manchin Sr. Assisted Living Facility in Farmington.
The article he wrote on Dr. J. J. Jenkins gave accounts of just how much of an important man he was in the history of our town and its citizens. Almost every person in our town had been cared for in some way by this man.
Serving as the town doctor for almost 50 years, he delivered babies in our town and its surrounding communities for a span of years that included both World Wars right into Vietnam. Graduating from the University of Maryland he, his wife Elizabeth and their eldest son, J.J. Jr came by horse and buggy to our small town.
Fitting that a man who, to some, was responsible for keeping the community well would move to the heart of downtown where he would practice medicine until April 1964. Making house calls along the countryside with his horse and buggy, he transitioned to a Model T Ford which would carry him to homes all over this end of the county.
A second office was opened near the No. 9 mine, owned by Jamison Coal Co., which also employed Dr. Jenkins. He treated victims of the explosions in box 1926 at No. 8 and 1954 at No. 9.
His commencement speech – a copy of which was printed in our newspaper – to the graduating class of 1959 was awe inspiring. Imagine how many of those bright young men and women were brought into this world by the same man who was giving them encouragement to pave their own way as adults!
Next week, I’m going to try to dig up some information about Farmington during the Spanish Flu Pandemic in the 1918’s-1920’s.
Golden Horseshoe Farmers
Congratulations to Mannington Middle School 8th graders Luke Daft and Megan Greenly who are Golden Horseshoe winners for 2020! Students take the Golden Horseshoe test which assesses their knowledge of West Virginia studies. Each year 221 eighth graders in the state are recognized with this honor. Their teacher, Stephanie Goodnight, is very proud of their accomplishment! Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, students will be recognized at an awards ceremony next school year.
Correction
While I ask that you continue to pray for the Gouzd family, I wanted to make a small correction. Mark’s donor was his youngest son Jeremy, not Zack. The chain of information got crossed somewhere and the wrong son was credited.
Of course, if you’re like most families, you answer to any name you’re called and sometimes several are said before your mom or your grandma gets the right one! Apologies for this error but the thoughts are still there with you. Also continue to pray for the family of TeeFee Linville. Her granddaughter Amy is one of my best friends and I’ve gotten updates on her this week. She’s a heck of a lady and became a good friend to my own Mamaw while they were together at Theresa’s Rose Garden.
Can’t Take Me Out To The Ballfield
Last Easter we visited PNC Park to watch the Pirates play. It’s one of those situations where my Huggy Bear took my Dad to Forbes Field, they took us to Three Rivers Stadium, and we’ve all gone together with my kids to PNC Park.
Whether you go to watch the bats crack or to Parrot watch, it really is a beautiful field to enjoy America’s Favorite Past time. A little bit of trivia for those of you missing the live action. (It sounds like a riddle but it’s a legitimate question.) Why do ballparks have different dimensions? When fields were first being built, outfield fences didn’t exist. The edge of the playable area was just wherever the ball stopped.
Imagine a game with no out-of-the-park home runs because the ball could always be retrieved?! The 1903 World Series (A best of nine series between the Boston Nationals and Pittsburgh Pirates) likely had a chalk line or a rope marking how close spectators could come to the field. That’s a different form of “social distancing.” Boston would go on to win that series. Speaking of baseball, did you know that the smallest field in MLB is Fenway Park? It’s also the oldest field having opened in 1912.
Gobbler Season
Spring gobbler season starts Monday. Many people in our state rely on hunting and fishing to provide meat for their families. Sourcing fresh fish from your local watering hole keeps you out of the supermarkets and into nature. Likewise, spending the day out in the woods waiting for Tom Turkey to come waltzing by is a nice way to uncoop yourself from the house. Make sure you buy your license today and get prepared for a hunting adventure!
Birthdays
This week you can wish happy birthdays to the following folks: Josh Fincham, Corie Rumer, Brock Wilson, Jonathan Raines, Tammy Knight, Gina Muscufo Rodgers, Megan Straight, Stephanie Martin, Erika Wright, Chris Vanfosson, and Beth Mechalic.
If anyone from the local churches would like to send me the birthdays in their congregation, I would appreciate it. I’ve heard from a lot of locals that they’re missing their weekly church bulletins which provided this information. A card would surely cheer up many of those who have been shut in for these last weeks or longer.
Vintage Kitchen-1940’s Vinegar Cake
So good you’ll want to lick the spoon (and can do it safely with this egg free recipe). ¾ cup self rising flour, 6 Tablespoons butter, ½ c milk, 1 Tablespoon white vinegar, ½ teaspoon of baking soda, ½ cup sugar, and ½ cup of your choice: chocolate chips, almond chips, mixed fruit, or a “small child’s jellys.”
Mind you, these recipes didn’t call for a certain temperature to preheat so use your judgment. Most recipes called for around 350-375 F, First you’re going to want to cream together the sugar and butter. In a separate bowl, add milk, vinegar and baking soda, allowing it to froth a bit before adding it and the flour to the sugar and butter. Mix slowly!
When you’ve added your chosen ½ cup of treats, bake in a greased 7 inch tin or place in muffin pans with liners. (If you have cooking spray, spritz the liners a smidge for a clean and easy removal of liners from muffins) Muffins should bake until they are golden brown and firm on top.
More Hometown Heroes on the Front Line
Last week I asked if you wanted to send me names of those health care workers associated with our area to please do so and I’d include them in this week’s column. Many thanks to those of you who sent in names! A collective thank you to all the men and women working at Manchin’s Clinic in our own downtown and also those at the Fairmont location.
Individuals to keep supporting with your prayers and thanks include Samantha Mason, Amanda Hibbs, Brianna Swan, Connie Jo Kelley, Patrick Murphy, and all those at the Marion County Rescue Squad who are diligently serving our county during this crisis. If you have names to submit, please send them to me and we’ll keep this list rolling until we flatten the curve.
For the Birds
We’re halfway through April, the month when the Hummingbirds usually return to West Virginia. Remember to clean up those feeders and fill them up in a secure location for the little flickers.
I may need to add a second feeder this year as there was quite a fight over the one on my porch. Quite a few close calls where I almost had a nose or an ear pierced as they zoomed by my head. It’s also time to put out your thistle seed socks for the finches who have already returned to the state. Hang your thistle feeder at least 15 feet from other feeders and water sources. The sock should be 4-5 feet in the air in or near a brushy area if possible.
Census
Don’t forget to fill out the 2020 census forms either by mail or online at 2020census.gov. Data from the 2020 Census are used to ensure public services and funding for our schools, hospitals, and fire departments. Businesses look at this information when planning locations for new stores and homes which, in turn, improves our neighborhoods. Think of where we would be if you couldn’t pop into our Family Dollar? It also determines how many seats your state is allocated in the U.S. House of Representatives.
According to the Almanac
This weekend seems to be an opportune time to do a bit of gardening. Through Sunday you should set your strawberry plants, and any root or vine crop such as beans, peas, cucumbers and the like. It’s also an excellent time to transplant. Take a break from such activities at the beginning of the week in favor of the 22nd-24th when it’s more favorable to work with your above ground crops such as beans, corn, tomatoes, peppers and the like. Time to get to sowing!
Yearbook Information
Mannington Middle School yearbooks for this school year can be ordered online by going to: ybpay.lifetouch.com and entering the Yearbook ID code: 13433020 The order deadline is May 31. Yearbooks will be delivered at the beginning of next school year. If you have any questions or are unsure if you have already ordered a yearbook, please email Ms. Yoho at hyoho@k12.wv.us.
Keep in Touch
I remarked that this is a very Veasey style column this week of tidbits. The only thing missing is a round of local gas prices! Nevertheless, I appreciate all the people who continue to read the column and enjoy its content. I’ve been quite spoiled with some beautiful cards and letters lately. Being an admirer of stationary and old school handwriting styles, it’s given me quite a pick me up during the work week!
I appreciate every letter, card, email and phone call I get. If you’d like to send me something through the mail for the column or just a general musing, please address it to me at the Times West Virginian, P.O. Box 2530, Fairmont, WV 26554 or email at scummons@timeswv.com. My desk line is (304) 367-2527 and I’d be happy to talk to you if you have the time! Keep safe!
