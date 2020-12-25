Merry Christmas Farmers!
You know, every week I try to start out addressing our Farmington Farmers, but this year I have heard from so many readers around the county and country! No matter where you hail from, you’re all honorary Farmington Farmers to me and I appreciate you. My dearest wish is that you are hunkered down with your loved ones, having a cup of cheer and listening to the sounds of Christmas. If you’re out celebrating, stay safe, and please extend the Merriest of Christmases to everyone. While driving to work, a carol came across my playlist that I think is appropriate for this year. Although many have sung it over the years, no one can hold a candle to Karen Carpenter. Her lyrical voice floating through the air as she sings, “Greeting cards have all been sent. The Christmas rush is through. But I still have one wish to make, A special one for you. Merry Christmas darling. We’re apart, that’s true. But I can dream and in my dreams. I’m Christmas-ing with you.” Happy Holidays, Farmers!
Christmas cheer
Here’s a couple of Christmas dillys for you. What do you call a kid who doesn’t believe in Santa? A rebel without a Claus. (I’ve told this one quite a few times this week.) How much did Santa pay for his sleigh? Nothing. It was on the house. Ho! Ho! Ho! What happened to the man who stole an Advent Calendar? He got 25 days. (We’re really warming up now!) How did Scrooge win the football game? The ghost of Christmas passed. What did the gingerbread man put on his bed? A cookie sheet. Why is everyone so thirsty at the North Pole? No well, no well. Where would you find a Christmas tree? Between a Christmas two and a Christmas four. What’s the best Christmas present in the world? A broken drum, you just can’t beat it.
Hot Milk Cake
Kaseydoodle has been in the kitchen all week with my Mom, baking up a storm! What service to come home to a fresh batch of pizzelles after a tiring work day. It’s like living with a pastry chef. For those of you still in the baking mood, or who might be looking for something different, I thought I’d share an old time recipe for Hot Milk Cake. Everyone leaves cookies, why not leave Santa a slice of heavenly goodness this year?
Ingredients: 4 large eggs, 2 cups sugar, 1 teaspoon vanilla extract, 2-1/4 cups all-purpose flour, 2-1/4 teaspoons baking powder, 1-1/4 cups 2% milk, 10 tablespoons butter, cubed
In a large bowl, beat eggs on high speed for 5 minutes or until thick and lemon-colored. Gradually add sugar, beating until mixture is light and fluffy. Beat in vanilla. Combine flour and baking powder; gradually add to batter; beat at low speed until smooth. In a small saucepan, heat milk and butter just until butter is melted. Gradually add to batter; beat just until combined. Pour into a greased 13x9-in. baking pan. Bake at 350° for 30-35 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Cool on a wire rack.
Early Head Start accepting applications
NCWVCAA Early Head Start is accepting applications for the coming year. Marion County Early Head Start is a Home-visiting program for prenatal mothers and a child care setting for infants 6 weeks of age and toddlers up to age 3 that provides the following benefits for all enrolled families and children: Assisting prenatal mothers with health, dental care, and breastfeeding education, individual family goal setting, provides resources and referrals, assists with medical, immunizations and dental services, leadership opportunities for families, training opportunities for families, transitioning services to next educational setting, assist infant and toddlers in moving towards developmental milestones in an age appropriate in an age appropriate classroom environment. There is no cost to participating families (based on Federal Income Guidelines) For more info call: 304-367-1202 or 304-986-1219.
Thanks to Postmaster
Each time I walk into our Post Office, I make a mental note to mention it in my column, and each week I get busy and forget. Not everyone has a memory like a whatchamacallit like I do, but as busy as this time of year gets, we often forget who makes it all possible. Yes, moms and Santa, but also the staff at your local Post Office. So a very Merry Christmas and a thank you to Postmaster Leroy. Not only does he coordinate all of our mail efficiently, but he also decorates and keeps the building smelling fresh and clean. I love walking in and hearing music in the background and listening to the chit chat between customers. You don’t find that at other postal hubs in the county, believe me. Next time you need a book of stamps or to pick up a package, let him know how much we appreciate him.
Helping Hands Homework Hub
Another new homework help station has popped up. This one in the Monongah area. The Helping Hands Homework Hub is there to help with assignments, technology questions, confusion about Google Classroom, TEAMS, or Clever. Volunteers — many of which are certified teachers from various schools — are there to assist students and parents and guardians are encouraged to come learn alongside the students. Masks must be worn at all times.
Lost
There’s been quite a few APBs placed for misguided pets as of late, but here’s something of interest. Our friends down Katy way are missing a Black Angus bull. He’s got a yellow tag in his left ear and weighs around 1,600-1,700 pounds. He may be in the company of a Black Angus heifer, weighing around 750-850 lbs. (Sounds like a date that missed curfew to me) Last seen on Davy’s Run Rd. Contact Bill Pratt 304-363-5241. Please leave a message if there is no answer and they will get back to you. In the downtown Farmington area around Anderson Street, we have a lost kitty cat. He was last seen around Dec. 11 but please keep an eye out for him. His name is Java. His owners still have hope that he’s OK and safe! He’s a pretty white cat with gray ears and a little bit of gray on his body. We hope they’re home for the holidays safe and sound.
Giver’s Hand Community Food Pantry
What a year it’s been for food pantries in the community. The Giver’s Hand in Monongah has closed their doors for the 2020 year. The volunteers have put in countless hours of hard work into the pantry and deserve a little holiday break. Hours will resume on Sunday nights, for weekly distributions on Sunday, Jan. 3. You can stop by from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The fine folks want to convey how much they’ve enjoyed the opportunity to share what God has provided and wish many blessings upon each of you this Christmas season.
Yesteryear
Many people do not realize that your newspaper carrier is out in the wee hours of the morning collecting their papers, wrapping and rolling them for delivery. They’re out on the backroads going from community to community while you’ve still got a few hours to sleep before your work day starts. While most of the time the roads and sidewalks in town are clean and dry but your carrier could be stuck on a backroad with trees blocking their way, or slipping and sliding down hills, sometimes into ditches as they try to get your paper to you before you pour your first cup of coffee.
Well back in December 1920 a representative of the West Virginian had a very bad accident. The young man’s name was Lowell Oakes, and although he was not delivering the paper at the time of the accident, I’m sure it didn’t help his work to be done in a timely fashion. A large number of young people formed on Swisher Hill. The paved road was covered with snow and coasting down the hill on sleds seemed like good fun. (I bet they got it nice and slick after a few passes!) Of course it was a dangerous area to coast but when you’re young and the snow is falling, you don’t think of such things. Mr. Oakes coasted down the hill and collided with another sled before reaching the bottom. We’re going to assume these sleds were the wooden type with metal runners, after all this was 1920 and you couldn’t just run to Walmart for a nice plastic saucer. The wreck caused very bad lacerations on one of his legs which required surgical assistance from Dr. G.L. Howell who was called to the Oakes home to perform his services. Seventeen stitches were required to properly close the wounds. I’ll bet his mother made sure he was a little more careful while being carefree.
Celebration of Lights
This weekend is your last opportunity to see the Celebration of Lights at Morris Park! Kyan and I drove by last Friday and the line was backed up clear through Pleasant Valley so get there early and grab a spot in line. The celebration will continue on Saturday and Sunday from 6-10 p.m. Please enter from the Pleasant Valley/Kingmont area as traffic will exit to the Connector only. Donations of $10 per car are appreciated and go to a great cause. You won’t be disappointed by the display of over 500 lights.
Luminaries
What a great feature on the Luminaries on Husky Drive in Katy. The area, known to most as North Marion Heights, always looks festive but the luminaries welcoming the coming of the Christ child are just beautiful. We took a drive up the hill to see them and what a great project for all those involved. It’s even more special to know that a community came together to organize such a wonderful display of goodwill and cheer in times like these.
Birthdays
Happy Birthday to these Christmas and New Years babies: Laura Fast, Gloria Alvaro, Rebecca Ruckle, Amy Toothman, Rusty Edwards, Kenneth Mitchell, Justin Quinn, Denver Griffin, Kenneth Price, Richard Daniel Priester, Mason O’Dell, Betty Longwell, and Rebecca Tomana. Also, if you see the first New Year’s Eve baby of 19-something (we won’t tell what year!) Mr. Derek DeVault, please wish him a Happy Birthday. He’s home for the holidays all the way from Los Angeles, California.
Contact me
Our offices will be closed until Monday where you can contact me via email at scummons@timeswv.com or phone 304-367-2527 as our doors remain closed due to COVID-19 precautions. We will be open until New Year’s Eve when we will close at noon. My deadline will be earlier this coming week due to the holiday as well. See you in 2021! Stay Safe!
