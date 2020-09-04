Good Day Farmers!
Sundays used to be Mommy & Kasey Day. Then COVID-19 happened, that dirty five letter word. What was normally a day where we’d shop together and have coffee (yes, real coffee) is now just the day before the work week starts.
Last Saturday, we donned our masks and decided coronavirus be darned, we were going to have a day together. I planned in advance by making reservations at The Tea Shoppe. We love going to the many events they host, but this time we were just two gals having tea. After picking a scone to share and ordering our lunch with a pot of tea each, she went on and on about how nice it was to “be back.” Despite the masks we wore,it was like old times, just she and I.
We sampled from each other’s plate, swapped tea flavors and talked about all sorts of things coming up this fall including her birthday. It was nice to feel like things were back to normal for a little while. As we left the Seneca Center holding hands she said, “I missed this.” It really made me feel sad. We take for granted that while we might be inconvenienced by what’s going on with the pandemic, our kids are really missing a lot. Not just missing out on things they should be experiencing, but the life they used to have. Even a safe haven like school will be a drastic change for them. Please join me this week in saying some kind words of encouragement for our children. No matter if they’re learning at home or returning to the classroom, they need our well wishes.
End of WWII Anniversary
It’s been 75 years since the official end of World War II. How many of you remember that day? I came across a story of a Great Dane named Juliana who was awarded the Blue Cross Medal in 1941 for her bravery during the great war. Juliana and her owners were living in a part of Great Britain undergoing heavy bombing during The Blitz. An incendiary bomb fell through the roof of their home which threatened to spread fire throughout the house with the family inside. However, brave Juliana was there! She trotted over to the bomb and extinguished it by.. you guessed it… peeing on it which extinguished the fire and prevented it from spreading. She would go on to win a second medal for saving her owner’s lives as well as their shoe shop when a fire broke out in 1944.
Birthdays
We have a few birthdays this week including Charlie Clelland, Rosemary Glaspell, Cowen Carpenter and Laila Ruckle (birthday twins!), Sharon Fink Lucas, Debbie Hornick, Judith Neff, Samuel Elliott, Deborah Kennedy, Daniel Aloi, Janet Amons, Brenda Sanders, Laura Witt Moore, and TJ Smith.
Baker’s Nook
The Baker’s Nook reopened this week and how nice it is to see movement in their bakery. Remember that the ladies have breakfast hot and ready for you at 6:30 a.m. so grab something to fill your belly on the drive to work. If you’re in town, take a gander at daily specials or something fresh from the case like a pepperoni roll and a sweet treat. Welcome back!
Fairview Elementary
Wednesday from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. parents or guardians may come to Fairview Elementary school to pick up materials for distance learners including grabbing borrowed devices in lieu of the promised Chromebooks currently backordered by the board of education. Those families signed up to receive food may pick up between 11 a.m.-1 p.m. If you plan to pick up both at the same time please do not come until after 11 a.m. as the food will not be ready until that time. If your child attends other schools in the area please contact them about their programs and pick up times as no other info was available by deadline.
Grant Town VFD Raffle
The folks at the Grant Town VFD are holding a raffle with the goal of selling 100 tickets by Sept. 30. The grand prize is a fire pit with all the fixin’s necessary to have yourself a gooey smores-filled time. Tickets are $5 each and can be bought through the VFD, any member and online. Drawing is Oct. 1 at 7 p.m.
Husky Golf
It’s with sadness that the Husky Golf team will be unable to have their popular elimination dinner this year. Instead they’ve put together a contest well worth participating in! They are raffling off an entire set of golf clubs. (Woods and wedges included) Also included is a putter, a bag, and custom fitting. For those wishing to donate but are not a golfer or already have a great set of clubs, there is a $2500 cash option. Tickets are $20 with the drawing held on Oct. 16. The team offers options of PayPal, Venmo or CashApp for donation payments and of course cold hard cash.
Little Rascals Childcare
Our town childcare facility is looking for interested persons to fill a part time position in the infant/toddler room. Interested candidates can contact them by phone at 304-825-6900 or send resumes to littlerascalsdaycare2013@gmail.com.
Lessons
Came across this story the other day and I thought it’s a great lesson to share. “When I was in 7th grade, our teacher put on a video and told us to take notes. Ten minutes in, she threw the light on and shouted at Steven Webb Sladki, telling him he wasn’t taking notes and he should have been. But the thing was, Steve was taking notes. I saw it. We all saw it. The teacher asked if anyone wanted to stand up for Steve. A few of us choked out some words of defense but were immediately squashed. Quickly, we were all very silent. Steve was sent to the principal’s office. The teacher came back into the room and said something like, “See how easy that was?” We were reading “The Diary of Anne Frank.” I started to understand. I just thought now was a good time to share this story. Don’t ever let anyone tell you what you see with your own eyes isn’t happening.” The author is unknown, but they deserve a pat on the back for this one. To put it in newspaper terms, we all need to stop reading the headline and read the entire article.
Baby
Congratulations to Erin (Linger) Everson and her husband Brian. Baby Adelene Ryann born Aug. 24 at 6 pounds, 9 ounces and 18 inches long. She made it home on Aug. 26 with Daddy & Mommy who are over the moon in love with this new blessing in their lives. So happy for this new little family.
Fall Ya’ll
I was perusing the Dollar Store’s new fall decor the other day and remarked to two ladies who were eyeballing the same maple donut scented candles as I that it’s hard to believe we’re almost into autumn. Both shook their heads in agreement, saying they were both ready for the season and all the changes it might bring. Dunkin Donuts and Starbucks both advertise the return of their fall flavors although with quarantine still strong to so many I’ve seen lots of posts on social media of DIY creamers and coffee flavors. They may not have the same pizazz as a trip to the coffee shop but they might bring some coziness to your taste buds.
Pumpkin Spice Creamer
You need 1 cup skim milk, 1 cup half & half cream, 3 tbsp. pumpkin puree, 1 tbsp. brown sugar, 1 tsp pumpkin pie spice, 3 tbsp. maple syrup, 1 tsp vanilla. In a medium saucepan whisk together all the above ingredients over medium heat. Bring to a low boil and then reduce heat and simmer for 5 minutes, stirring often to make sure sugar dissolves. Strain through a fine mesh strainer. Use immediately or store in an airtight container for up to 2 weeks.
Snickerdoodle Coffee Mix
You need 1 cup sugar, 1 cup powdered milk, 1⁄2 cup vanilla flavored non-dairy powdered coffee creamer, 1⁄2 cup baking cocoa, 3 tablespoons instant coffee granules, 1⁄2 teaspoon allspice
1⁄4 teaspoon cinnamon. Combine ingredients; store in an airtight container. To mix, use 4 large heaping teaspoons full per 6-8 oz. of boiling water.
Green Thumbs
Did you know that the number one plant to purify the air in your house according to a NASA study was the Chrysanthemum?
When considering this floral fall favorite as part of your decor, I usually think of it as a porch or outdoor landscaping additive. Who knew they were part of the house plant club? Now if you plan on transplanting a mum to your garden, make sure you get the “hardy” variety. Hardy type mums form a rosette of leaves at the crown when they stop blooming. If this rosette doesn’t appear, don’t bother setting the plant into the garden. One last thing to remember is that mums don’t like “wet feet.” They are best planted in containers or in raised beds where drainage is good. Plant mums in clusters of three to five of the same cultivars for the most color impact. Don’t forget the leaves will be changing! Peak Leaf Times in our area will be Oct. 5-21, however the northern panhandle as well as some of the southeastern counties see changes a little sooner in mid-late September. Worth taking a drive to see.
Yesteryear
If you travel up and down Main Street on your way through Route 218, I’m sure you’ve seen the sign for Haggerty Street. The Haggerty family was one of the first most prominent families in our area having done a lot for the modernization of our quaint settlement.
They certainly placed an emphasis on education as was evident by this news of their travels in 1920. Miss Katherine Haggerty has gone to Greensboro, N.C. where she accepted a position as a teacher in the Woman’s College there. Miss Josephine Haggerty went the opposite direction to Chicago where she entered the Normal Physical Training school. Bernard and Richard Haggerty and a Mr. Modi of Mannington went off to Washington, D.C. where they entered the Catholic University.
It was Bernard’s Junior year while the other two were Freshman in September 1920. That same year our M.E. Church hosted the Lincoln District Sunday School Convention. It was called to order by Vice-President Finley Oaks (which I think is such a pretty name) who hailed from Worthington and followed by our church choir. Farmington was represented by 30 delegates, East Run with 17, Downs at 7 and Worthington Christian and Willow Tree with one each. New Officers were appointed with Finley Oaks taking the Presidency for 1921, Thermon Downs as Vice-President, Secretary/Treasurer went to Jenness Downs (both of whom are from Farmington).
Bathers were out in full force along Buffalo Creek. A particularly large crowd gathered up Mannington way in Houghtown. It was said that real beach bathing has attracted a good bit of attention in those waters. This was back in 1922. For you football fans I clipped an article originally appearing in 1953 hailing WV as one of the chief targets for collegiate and professional football recruiters. The column lists quite a few notable players who hailed from WV or had ties to the state. It was penned by Scribe Brud Ansel of the Hampshire Review in Romney. It is noted at the end of the text that “Somehow or another Ansel completely overlooked Cleveland’s Frank Gatski, the former Farmington High and Marshall College star, who has been named on the all-pro team at center for the past three seasons.” How about that?
Drive In
This weekend is the last weekend for the Sunset Drive-In. As the summer officially comes to a close this Labor Day weekend, the good folks over in Shinnston are doing things differently. Thursday and Friday features will be “Space Jam” and “Blind Side.” Saturday and Sunday, be still my beating heart, you can catch “American Graffiti” and James Dean on the big screen in “Rebel Without A Cause.” This is probably the most well known James Dean flick although he was in eight feature films and numerous television appearances in his short career. Warner Bros. released the film on October 27, 1955, almost a month after Dean’s death in a car accident on Sept. 30, 1955. Each of the three stars of the movie, Dean, Natalie Wood and Sal Mineo died young in tragic circumstances. Wood would mysteriously drown at the young age of 43 while Mineo was murdered at 37. I encourage everyone this fall/winter to dive into some of these classic movies. Whether you’ve seen them so many times you could recite them line by line, or it’s an oldie you never got around to seeing, now’s the time while we’re immobile to socialize with the stars of cinema’s eras gone by. Introduce them to the younger generation, why don’t ya? You’ll see that many of the social crises relate to today.
Contact Me
I will be in office this week Wednesday-Friday. Offices will be closed on Monday due to the Labor Day holiday. You’re welcome to contact me via email anytime at scummons@timeswv.com or via phone at 304-367-2527.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.