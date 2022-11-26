It was 62 degrees on Thursday, Farmers. Turkey was in the roaster, rolls hot out of the oven, sides waiting to be baked when the boys came in from the woods.
I took a few minutes to grab a cup of tea and took it outside to sit by the fire and enjoy a sweet treat in such fine weather. Just as I was about to lift a delectable donut to my lips I noticed that a tiny honey bee had already landed and was helping herself to some frosting. I whipped out my phone and took a close up video of the lady bee until she flew off. I’d seen a lot of nature in the last few days that others don’t see. Men thanking God for the deer they were able to harvest, young kids (mine included) watching and learning how to skin and process the meat, eagerly coming into the kitchen to ask me for a sugar cookie and if they could help me cook, it would be so nice to live so simply without worry. Thanks came to me this year in being able to breathe and to enjoy the small moments.
Around town
Two of Jim and Cheryl Toothman’s grandsons harvested some nice bucks this week. Easton Hibbs took down a 7 point and his cousin Jake Toothman got a nice 9 point. It’s nice to see so many youth taking an interest in outdoorsmanship. Congratulations to Johnna Biggie on her graduation from Fairmont State with her masters. It’s a real accomplishment as she has been juggling everything from her position as a teacher at North Marion, wife, and mother to Grant. Looks like Monongah beat us to the Christmas light installation this year. I can’t wait to see the town lit up for the Holidays! St Peters’ 100 year Jubilee celebration mass is available for viewing on YouTube. Just type Saint Peters Farmington into the search button. Father Binu will be celebrating mass every weekday at St Patrick’s in Mannington during the advent season starting this Monday, Nov. 28. Please contact the church for more information on times. Plum Run Ladies Fellowship is planning a cookie exchange for December. If you want to participate bring two dozen cookies to trade.
News from the North
Thanks to Monongah Dairy Kone and Cylinder Exchange for sponsoring the Livestream for the Semi-Final game this week at Independence High in Coal City. Mentioning the fine fans who help our team throughout the season isn’t just to toot their horn but to let you know to support those who support our youth. Also to the fans who came out to the Monongah Town Hall for a community watch party, lined Husky Drive to send them off, and made the trip in all kinds of weather the last two weeks, way to pull the sled!
Congratulations to Lydia Hatten on placing 3rd in prose interpretation at the Isenhart Speech and Debate Tournament in Parkersburg and to Gracie Russell for competing with her wonderful prepared speech on moral ethics. Lydia also placed 1st in two out of three rounds at the tournament. Congratulations to MCTC culinary and aviation students, who are 1 of only 9 student teams in the state selected to compete in Operation Christmas Crumble at James Rumsey Technical Institute on Dec. 14. The Aerospace Engineering class will be represented by Farmington’s own Kyan Cummons and Ayden Boyce. Considering buying a poinsettia to support the #PullTheSled program. The program supports positive school climate and culture by recognizing all the awesome things NMHS students do. https://marionboe.schoolcashonline.com/Fee/Details/307/414/False/True pick up is Dec. 6 and poinsettias are on sale for $13 each.
Feeling Good in the Neighborhoods with our Local Schools
Blackshere PTO assembled Thanksgiving dinner baskets donated by Blackshere students and families and Marion County Rescue Squad who donated turkeys. The PTO was able to put together six Thanksgiving meals to give away for the holiday. Fairview Elementary PTO is still looking for volunteers to help students shop at the Penguin Patch on Monday, Dec. 12 from 8:45-11:45 am. Volunteers are welcome. Fairview Middle School band and chorus Christmas concert will be Thursday, Dec. 15 at 7 p.m. in the school auditorium. The concert is free to the public but donations are graciously accepted for this great program under the direction of Mr. and Mrs. Ullman. Mrs Kabulski’s sixth graders are sending Christmas cards to local shut ins. If you have anyone that you would like to include on the list, please let her know.
Birthdays
Not too many birthdays on my list this week, but there is one very important celebration we will be having on Monday. Our Kasey, Kaseydoodle, or the Blondebomber as we call her is finally a full fledged teenager. She turns lucky number 13. It’s also the day her birthday twin and I’d like to think guardian angel would’ve celebrated his birthday. So a big hug to Tonya and Jack Daft as we say happy birthday to Adam who was also born on Nov. 28. Everyone who knew Adam should take the opportunity on his birthday to do something good for someone and take the time to tell your friends you love them.
Final thoughts
Today is Small Business Saturday, which is a beneficial shopping holiday of the season where everyone is encouraged to shop, local and support, artisans and companies with roots in our community. By supporting these folks we support our own and keep our towns thriving. The birthday girl, and I will be taking advantage. Please, continue to shop small as much as you can while out doing your Christmas shopping. You can contact me at Stephaniecummons@gmail.com or by texting and calling 304-838-5449. I also encourage everyone to look up their local Christmas parade times as they will start this weekend with Mannington on Friday evening and Barrackville throughout Saturday. There are a lot of kids in our local schools who will be participating. I would love to see you. As always, stay safe and spread some holiday cheer, farmers. It’s officially the holiday season!
