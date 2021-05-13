Hello Barrackville!
How is it that I can’t make a small pot of vegetable soup? I tried, really, just a few veggies in the fridge to use before they go bad, less than a fourth of a small head of cabbage, three carrots, a half a cup of frozen mixed veggies, a cup of garden corn frozen last year, etc. And here we are with a vat of homemade vegetable soup! I love it and will do my best but will probably have to freeze a quart for later. Good thing I didn’t have any extra potatoes to throw in or that would have taken it to the next level. I am OK with no potatoes for the record!
Baptist Cemetery
Please make a trip up to the Baptist Cemetery —also known as Barrackville Cemetery — to remove flowers or items from your loved ones plots. If you have any items such as flowers, pots or flags that you would like to reuse or recycle please remove them as grass is being cut. These items will be disposed of if not removed. The cemetery is also accepting donations to support grass cutting and maintenance of the area. Donations may be made out to the Barrackville Cemetery Association and mailed to P.O. Box 295, Barrackville in care of Tom Hall. There are lots available for purchase at the cemetery, also. For any questions contact Tom at 304-366-3795.
Thoughts and Prayers for our Friend
Earl W. Yost is in the hospital after a serious heart attack and could use all the prayers and good thoughts anyone could send him!
Neighbor in Need
Our neighbor, Ann Bennett, lost everything on Feb. 26 to a devastating house fire. It has been hard getting things together to begin life again. She has contacted an electrician to see about getting a pole set and electric lines run to her little temporary camper. She needs to get water lines run from her old home site to the camper, also. There is a “House Fire Fund” set up at First Exchange Bank that anyone can deposit funds to help her get these things started. She thanks everyone for the thoughts and prayers and any help anyone can give. Please consider helping our neighbor as she slowly gets things in place to begin life anew. You can call Ann if you are able to help in any way at 304-657-1859.
Golden Horseshoe Winners
Barrackville Elementary Middle School has two 2021 Golden Horseshoe Winners — Christian Floyd and Shelby Hamilton. They will be knighted on June 25 for their excellent achievement and knowledge of WV Studies. The Golden Horseshoe Test has been administered in West Virginia each year since 1931 and is the longest-running program of its kind in any state. The top-scoring students in each county receive the prestigious award and are inducted as “knights” and “ladies” of the Golden Horseshoe Society. Congratulations!
Happy Anniversary
Happy first anniversary to Robert and Desiree Heater on May 14. Congratulations and may this year be the first of many great ones to come.
8th Grade Graduation Raffle
The Barrackville 8th Grade class is sponsoring a gift card raffle. Raffle tickets are $10 each or $30 for 4 tickets for the drawing, which will be held May 17. The following gift cards are up for grabs in the raffle.
$50 Amazon gift card, $ 50 Visa gift card, $50 Mountain Creative gift card, $40 Muriale’s gift card, $25 Hoop’s gift card, $25 Funland gift card in Deep Creek, Free oil Change at Cole-Hart Used Cars, $15 Dunkin Donuts gift card, 2 Tygart Valley Cinema passes, 3 Hovatter’s Zoo children passes, 4 Coal Country Miniature Golf passes, Colasessano’s coupon for pizza and bun, Dairy Crème Corner 5 free desserts, Skate-A-Way passes (4 family, 4 single, 4 concessions), Family day pass to Wave Pool (2 Adults, 2 Children), Family day pass to 12th Street (2 Adults, 2 children).
Buy your raffle tickets by contacting Julie McCartney 304-694-1826 or Angie Anderson. The drawing will be held on Facebook Live Monday, May 17.
Barrackville Covered Bridge Society Meeting
Please join us at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 18 at the Barrackville Lions Community Building for a meeting to discuss the preservation of the covered bridge. For more information email Barrackville2019@gmail.com
Contact information: If you have any news to include in our column contact Diana Marple via email Barrackville2019@gmail.com or by phone 304-376-1759 before 8 p.m. each Tuesday.
