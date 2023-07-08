The world that we live in is moving faster and faster each and every day.
The lives that we lived years ago do not even resemble the lives that we live today.
For some of us, it seems like life is just spinning out of control and there seems to be no hope for any kind of peace or normalcy.
If we look at the world and its standards we see no consistency, if we turn to the government we see two different entities’ warring against each other that are supposed to be standing and fighting for our rights, freedom, and safety.
What do we do, where do we turn, where do we find hope, where do we find direction, where do we find peace?
We find our hope, we find our direction and we find our peace in the word of God. That word leads us to a place of repentance, a place of salvation through the shed blood of Jesus Christ and that salvation leads us to a place of restoration with a loving, a righteous and a Holy Heavenly Father.
So many times in our lives we have listened to the wisdom of man only to find out that we have been deceived and led astray. That deception has caused us pain and suffering and brought us to a place where we saw no hope, a place that seemed like we would be consumed.
It seems like we have all been there, the world has changed, the government has changed, people around us have changed and even the church has changed.
Change can be good but it seems like the changes that we face today lean more toward the bad side and that scares a lot of people.
But listen, there is good news for anyone who is willing to listen to it and embrace it.
God and His word have never and will never change, that’s the good news!
Numbers 23:19 says God is not human, that he should lie, not a human being, that he should change his mind. Does he speak and then not act? Does he promise and not fulfill?
We have placed our trust in organizations, we have placed our trust in the government, we have placed our trust in relationships and we have placed our trust in our own wisdom, our own resources and our own strength. How has that worked out for us? Time and time again when I have placed my trust in anything or anyone other than God I have been let down.
Now listen, I am far from perfect and I do not even hint that I have arrived as the man that I wish to be or the man that God has called me to be but I do know that the closer I get to God, the more I trust Him, the more I learn to believe that His word is true, the less I struggle with the things of this world and the less I walk in fear.
Psalm 33:11 says The counsel of the Lord standeth forever, the thoughts of his heart to all generations.
The counsel of the Lord, the word of God, the promises of God for His children stands forever.
What is the word of God, the bible, the instruction manual that a merciful Father gave to His rebellious children to show them how much He loves them and to teach them how to walk in His way so that they could be restored to right relationship with Him.
That relationship is where we find our hope, we find our direction and we find our peace.
Even though the world changes we find our hope in our unchanging God and His word.
Psalm 23
King James Version
23 The Lord is my shepherd; I shall not want.
2 He maketh me to lie down in green pastures: he leadeth me beside the still waters.
3 He restoreth my soul: he leadeth me in the paths of righteousness for his name’s sake.
4 Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil: for thou art with me; thy rod and thy staff they comfort me.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.