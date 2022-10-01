Deuteronomy 21.23: “his corpse must not remain all night upon the tree; you shall bury him that same day, for anyone hung on a tree is under God’s curse.”
“Under God” is one of the most pervasive phrases in America. For 200 plus years the Pledge of Allegiance never included the words “under God.” President Dwight D. Eisenhower inserted the words on Flag Day, June 14, 1954. Yet, the only scriptural use of it is in this obscure passage of Deuteronomy. Yet, it has become the hallmark of our country in a way it wasn’t intended to be.
While ideas had been tossed around for a few years before 1954, it was a Presbyterian Minister, George Docherty, who is given credit for it. Born in Glasgow, Scotland, in 1911, Docherty came to America in 1950 to become pastor of the New York Avenue Presbyterian Church, a historic church in downtown Washington that Abraham Lincoln attended and later Dwight Eisenhower.
Docherty himself had not heard the Pledge of Allegiance until he heard his young son recite it. “I came from Scotland, where we said ‘God save our gracious queen,’ ‘God save our gracious king,’ ”Docherty told the Associated Press in 2004. “Here was the pledge of allegiance, and God wasn’t in it at all.” He had previously sermonized about the need to insert “under God” into the pledge, but he found his audience in February 1954, when President Dwight D. Eisenhower attended Docherty’s service in honor of Lincoln’s birthday. From that sermon, Eisenhower introduced the idea that was approved in June.
Docherty saw his faith “under God” to be a pacesetter for liberty and justice. Until his death in 2008 at age 97, Docherty was known for his support of racial equality, and his church was often a home for civil rights and antiwar demonstrations. Docherty was with the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. in 1965 on the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Ala., during one of the civil rights marches across the bridge in the aftermath of Bloody Sunday. And Docherty criticized the Vietnam War from his pulpit, even when Defense Secretary Robert McNamara was in the congregation.
And on “Lincoln Sunday” in 1974, when Watergate special prosecutor Leon Jaworski and President Richard Nixon attended the service, Docherty titled his sermon “Whatever Happened to Courage?” It was six months before Nixon resigned.
Still, Docherty was not always in the spotlight. In 2002, he told The Washington Post that when the revised Pledge of Allegiance was celebrated at the U.S. Capitol on Flag Day 1954, “everybody who was anybody was present except me. They forgot to invite me.”
But today, the flag and the phase “Under God” are used by many in unchristian and unpatriotic ways.
Theories of Critical Race and Replacement Theory argue that our country needs to be pure “under God.” January 6, 2021 saw protestors carry signs, “One Nation Under God” as they stormed the Capitol and cheered from its outer doors. Amendment Number 4 in this year’s General Election will allow our Legislature to have authority over the State Educational system and its policies. In that capacity they can alter, substitute, remove or add what can be taught and how it is to be taught.
The corpse of “under God” in its inflammatory and non-Christian use today must not remain all night upon the tree of liberty; or else we shall be under God’s curse. Let us not use the symbols of a flag and pledge to support insurrection and nationalism by misusing the phrase “under God.” Rather, let us be a Pacemaker for liberty and justice “Under God” as Rev. George Docherty did. (much reprinted from Washington Post article, June 14, 2018)
