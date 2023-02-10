The Town of White Hall Pavilion will be available for rent beginning May 27. Rent is $50 plus a $50 deposit. Picnic tables and grills are on site for use. Businesses who wish to rent the pavilion for a company event can do so by donating to the Town of White Hall Community Events Fund. Call 304-367-1687 for more information.
White Hall Town Council
White Hall Town Council will hold a public hearing on Monday, Feb. 13 at 6 p.m. in council chambers at 118 Tygart Mall Loop. The purpose of the public hearing will be to discuss and hear public comments with respect to amending Business Registration Fees.
Valley Volunteer Fire Department
Wednesday, Valley Volunteer Fire Department sent 2 fire engines with 7 firemen to assist Winfield VFD on a 3-alarm commercial structure fire at the Clarion Inn at 930 E Grafton Rd. in Fairmont. It is believed the fire started in the kitchen and spread to the roof. No one was injured in the fire. The American Red Cross will be helping anyone who was living at the hotel find temporary living arrangements.
Marion County Rescue Squad
Marion County Rescue Squad also assisted on the structure fire at the Clarion Inn Wednesday afternoon where they provided medical standby, firefighter rehab and coordinated food for personnel on scene.
We would like to thank McDonald’s (West Fairmont), Subway (West Fairmont), Papa John’s Pizza, Wendy’s, Wright Dawgs, Atts Hotdogs and Woody’s for their generous donation of food for the personnel on scene.
White Hall Elementary
Kindergarten registration for the next school year is now open. Please stop by the office for a registration packet.
Feb. 13-15: Fourth grade gives CIA test.
Feb. 14: Valentine’s Day
Feb. 20: Professional Learning Day, faculty senate, no students, teacher training on WVGSA
Feb. 22: Fairmont State Theater production comes to our school at 1 p.m.
Feb. 28: Terrific Kids of February announced.
Things to do this weekend
North Marion Band hosts its murder mystery dinner Feb. 11 titled “My Bloody Valentine!” The band kids will perform and they will have a delicious meal prepared and served. Two seatings: 1 p.m. & 5 p.m. at Monongah Town Hall, 430 Bridge St. Tickets on sale now! $25 per adult or $40 per couple. Proceeds help the NMHS Band Boosters.
New Business in White Hall
Pierpont Culinary Academy now has a new facility inside the Middletown Commons. They offer three programs in food service management. The new space offers the roughly 60 students more room and equipment for hands on labs. Officials are planning an official ribbon cutting to celebrate the culinary academy’s opening later this spring.
Upcoming events
The White Hall Community Wellness Program is offering Brain Booster Classes at the White Hall Public Safety Building from 10-11:30 a.m. by Renee Marsh, Licensed Marriage, and Family Therapist. The next class is Feb. 13 in the workshop room. Parking and entrance is in the back of the building. Refreshments will be served. To sign up for the classes go to www.reneelorchtherapy.com under “services.”
Unique Creations’ Grand Opening Feb. 18 at 11 a.m., 23 Middletown Rd. White Hall. The first 25 people who come to the store get a special gift.
Seth Burton Memorial Disc Golf Course 19th Annual Fairmont Ice Bowl on Saturday, Feb. 25 at 8 a.m., Morris Park, Fairmont.
The White Hall Municipal Building will be closed Feb. 20 for President’s Day.
Monongah Easter and Mother’s Day Craft and Bake Show, April 8 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Easter Bunny will be present, and they will have an Easter Eggs Hunt for the kids.
Town of White Hall 3rd Annual Spring Fling, May 6 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at the White Hall Public Safety Building.
White Hall Spring Clean-Up, May 13 from 7 a.m.-11 a.m. Dumpsters will be placed in the White Hall Public Safety Building side parking lot.
White Hall Town Council meets on the 2nd and 4th Mondays of the month at 6 p.m. in council chambers at 118 Tygart Mall Loop, White Hall. Schedule may vary with holidays.
Things to consider
Some of the new items White Hall Town Council will be looking at during its Feb. 13 meeting, include New Billboard at the Commons, Change Order No. 4 for Lavender & Garnett, Seth Burton Donation, Mannington Softball Donation, Remote Worker Policy, quote from Brewer to fix fire line water leak, 30-year Celebration Plaque, purchasing Nissan from PD
Contact
If you have news, birthdays, or anniversaries, call Lori at 304-367-1687. Please leave a brief message with your contact information or email Lori at lriffee@townofwhitehallwv.org. All news should be submitted to Lori Riffee by Wednesday for Friday publication. Thank you for sharing your White Hall news.
