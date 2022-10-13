Good morning Mannington!
I hope everyone has had a great week even with it being cold. I have cut off all of my flowers and now those that were still out have been frosted, so I just said, ‘OK time to trim and clean up for fall.’ If you are interested in indoor flowers, check out Something Special. They have some very interesting ones pictured on their Facebook page. They also have some very cute fall decorations. Mountaineer Florist has some very nice decorations and arrangements. You just might like to stop in to see what Karen Morris has to offer in her shop on Market Street. Mannington has some very nice places to get gifts and decorations for the season. If you Yard Sale this weekend, stop in at the Mannington stores and support their contribution to our town.
It seems that only a few days ago the leaves were still so green and when I was out today, many are yellow to brown. The tree color changes so quickly. I hope everyone has a good week. Remember to check on your neighbors that might be in need. Take care of each other and stay safe.
Fall cleanup
The City of Mannington will hold a Fall Clean-Up Day on Saturday, Oct. 15. Two large dumpsters will be placed at 406 High St., close to where the school buses park at the end of Virginia Avenue, from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. or until the dumpsters are full. This will give residents a chance to get rid of unwanted household items that are not typically taken in their regular trash collection. However, freon-based and large appliances, as well as tires, automobile batteries, computers, televisions mattresses and domestic garbage will not be allowed. Use of the dumpsters is limited to Mannington residents only who are required to present their water bill stub to prove residency. Contractors are prohibited from using the dumpsters. There will be city employees with the dumpster all day to make sure these guidelines are followed.
Citywide fall yard sale
Have you done some summer or fall cleaning, or have items you don’t use or just don’t want any longer? Mark your calendar for Saturday, Oct. 15, a city-wide yard sale is planned, and you just might be able to sell many or all of the things you no longer want.
Hot dog sale
There will be a hot dog sale at the Homewood Fire Station, Saturday, Oct. 15 to benefit the Mannington Fire Department Memorial Fund. While you are out “Yard Saleing” at the City Wide Yard Sale stop in for hot dogs and support the Mannington Fire Department.
Mannington Industrial Corporation
The annual meeting of the Mannington Industrial Corporation will be held Friday, Oct. 14 at 6:30 p.m. at the Soup Kitchen on Main Street in Mannington. Mark Morris, president, invites anyone who may be interested in bringing more industry to Mannington and support the industry and businesses that we have are invited to attend. If you do not know about this organization and what they do, this is a good meeting to attend and become informed. Refreshments will be served.
Trick or treat night
Mannington City Council has set the date and time for 2022 Trick or Treating. We always know about when it will happen but we just need to have it put on the calendar by city council. This year it will be held on Monday, Oct. 31 from 6-7:30 p.m. As a resident, if you wish to give out treats, please have your porch light on or be on your porch or steps to meet the little goblins. If your light is not on, then trick or treaters know you are not participating. If you are driving around town, please be careful and watch out for those walking.
Later dates
A few dates that you might be interested in from now to the end of the year. Halloween Town returns on Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. to noon. Events for youngsters downtown and trick or treat at area businesses. Get ready for Shop Small Saturday, when folks are encouraged to shop locally and support small businesses on Saturday, Nov. 26. Then ring in the holidays with the Annual Christmas Parade on Dec. 2 at 60 p.m. Start planning now if you would like to participate in this annual event.
2nd rabies clinic
Fairmont Veterinary Hospital invites the community to a Vaccine Clinic with proceeds to benefit the Mannington Fire Department Memorial Fund. If you missed getting your pets vaccinated you have another chance on Oct. 29 from 9-11 a.m. at the Homewood Fire Station on Meadow Avenue in Mannington. If you got vaccines that need to be boostered at the September clinic, you will be able to get them at this time. If you did not get your pet’s Rabies Vaccination in September you can do so at this next clinic. Cats must be in a carrier, Dogs must remain on leashes. Payment is with cash or local checks only. Please call us at 304-363-0930 for any preventatives and to schedule booster appointments if these are initial vaccines.
Bag yard sale
The West Augusta Historical Society will hold a “Bag Yard Sale” on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 9 a.m.to 1 p.m. at the Wilson School Museum. The Historical Society is trying to get rid of all items in the basement of the Wilson School Museum. Bags will be provided.
Music at the “Barn”
The next Music at the “Barn” will be on Oct. 24. The Sapps Hollow Band will perform. This is a time to come to the Round Barn Museum on Flaggy Meadow Road and enjoy an evening of music with friends. There is always good food available. There will be more information about the upcoming events very soon, mark your calendars and plan to attend. The event last weekend was a great success. There were several folks who attended and had a very good time and enjoyed the music. For more information please call 304-986-3039
Chicken and biscuit dinner
The Katy Church of God of Prophecy will be holding a Chicken and Biscuit dinner on Saturday, October 15th from 1:00 to 6:00 p.m. for carry out only. The cost is $10.00 for adults and $8.00 for children under 10 years of age. The church is located on Route 250 North on Husky Highway.
Check on neighbors
The weather changes and neighbors might still be in need of some help, we still need to check on them even if it is just a phone call. It is not always weather related that someone needs help. There are falls and illness that can cause them to be in need. Sometimes it is just someone to talk to for a few minutes. So, remember the folks next door of just down the road.
FYI
If you wish to email information to me, please use the following email, carsonjudy47@gmail.com. You may call me at 304-986-2527 to see if I have received your email or to give me information. I would like to receive the information for Mannington News by Tuesday. Thank you for sending this so that others in the area will know what events are happening.
