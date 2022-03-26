This month, during National Women’s History Month, I was invited to attend the Marion County Chamber of Commerce’s Women’s Expo at the West Virginia High Tech Consortium.
We would all be remiss if we did not celebrate the strong, resilient, and trailblazing women who are among us right here in Marion County. From women like Tina Shaw, president of the Marion County Chamber, who promotes women in business and models leadership and unity daily, to North Marion Senior Sidney Megna, who was recognized just this week as the Marion County’s first Governor of W.Va. Rhododendron Girls State, to the girls and women who every day, in big and small ways, are making a mark, taking a risk, and pressing and helping other females to succeed in classrooms and our communities, let us acknowledge the strides of women around us.
This week our nation lost Madeleine Albright, the first female Secretary of State in United States history. As a refugee and example of a hard-working women, Albright rose to the ranks of the highest-ranking woman in our government’s history because she was a “gatherer of people.” Her message continually was that we all, not just women, are so much stronger when we are united and not divisive. She attributed women advocating for women as one of the differences that we can make here and abroad.
Also this week, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, the first Black woman to be nominated to serve as a Justice on the U.S. Supreme Court, faced confirmation hearings. Regardless of where you fall politically, I share in the celebration of her young daughters watching on as this strong female and daughter of two public school teachers, represents generations of strong women and leaders.
“The world needs strong women. Women who will lift and build others, who will love and be loved. Women who live bravely, both tender and fierce. Women of indomitable will.” Take a few minutes to glance around and let those words by Amy Tenney, an attorney and human rights advocate, sink in.
You know 11 years ago, one of my favorite sayings was stenciled on my now middle school daughter’s nursery wall, the famous saying from Winnie the Pooh:
“Promise me you’ll always remember. You’re braver than you believe, and stronger than you seem, and smarter than you think.”
Now, I’m a working mom. I probably, like many of us, carry around a touch of “mom guilt” from time to time. We all do. My daughter and son’s earliest stick people drawings were of me with a laptop or a book in my hand, and they spent many evenings and weekends by my side at basketball games or science fairs when I was performing my duties as a high school or county office administrator.
It was important to me that they see me working hard for something I so passionately love and believe in — much like I had watched and worked alongside my own father in the woods cutting down trees to use at our family business, the sawmill.
I probably learned to drive a tractor and “farm use” truck far too early for my own or other’s safety, and I was high off the ground painting the tin roof of a barn, or walking miles to mend fence for cattle far before I knew what child labor laws meant. But, my dad taught me to appreciate hard work, start a project and take pride in its completion, be tough, and out work the person beside me. I’ve wanted to model that same drive and passion for my profession to my own children — to instill that mindset in them from an early age and model it relentlessly daily.
Each night — whether I’m picking my children up to run them to a theater rehearsal, voice lesson, or wrestling practice or kissing them goodnight because I’ve spent a long day at the office or in meetings — I’ve committed myself to ask them, so much so that the ritual has become a joke to them — but even if it is just whispering over their sleeping minds — “How were you brave today? How were you strong for someone else? How were you smart?” Every one of us could ask that question of the person sitting beside us today.
As the leader of the 11th largest school system in the state, it’s equally important to me to carry those same questions into everything I do daily. Both of my parents were high school dropouts — a disconnect with the school system or attributable to “life getting in the way” during those times. I was a first generation college graduate in my family. Not every student is meant for a 4-year degree, nor should they be.
So I’m passionate about Career Technical Education to expose students to viable, good paying jobs in North Central West Virginia. It is our opportunity to instill in our students that they are smart — regardless of what they choose to do. Remove the stigma of Career Technical Education and build awareness opportunities like a summer camp and add programs at the Marion County Technical Center that expose them to pathways of electricians, masons, agricultural science, aviation, nursing and broadcast news.
We know that young girls outperform their male classmates academically in math and science — until they reach that 5th or 6th grade year. What happens? It’s important to me to advance Science Technology Engineering Arts and Math initiatives like opening the first ever STEAM Center to service students in grades 5-8 in MCS this past month. It is our opportunity to instill in our female students, that despite all of the awkwardness, uncertainty, and emotional changes occurring in those middle school years, that they are brave — brave enough to try that difficult math problem or science experiment because failure is learning.
And, lastly, we have learned so much, particularly over these last few years of the pandemic about isolation, reflection, and coping. It is our opportunity — our obligation — to instill in our students the power to be strong.
How were you strong to resist the temptation to play into the epidemic of lashing out against others on social media? How were you strong enough to stand up for a student you see who is subjected to bullying? How were you strong enough to overcome your own personal demons, self-doubt, and jealousy in order to cheer on someone else who is doing better than you? How were you strong enough to seek solutions instead of just point out the problems or weaknesses of a group, person, or school system? How were you strong enough to do what is right even if it is not popular?
It is important for us to have initiatives like the first ever student summits in Marion County Schools where students come together to voice concerns and issues for them. It is important to us to champion student leadership programs like Girls State, Youth Ambassadors, theater and dance outreach programs, and student-sponsored clubs to encourage unification in our schools. As a school system, we will not end society’s battles with racism or discrimination or sexism. But, it is important to us to review and reflect upon how we can do better, in a number of ways, to garner supports outside of the school system for mental health, tolerance — and just being kind to others.
None of us believes that change to this world comes from a single person, business, or school system. We cannot do it alone. None of us. That’s why we are all here today. “We rise by lifting others.”
When I think of this year’s theme of the Women’s Expo, “Chin Up…Crown On,” I think of the beautiful and distinguished Audrey Hepburn, known equally for her acting as well as her humanitarian efforts. Hepburn said, “I believe in being strong when everything seems to be going wrong. I believe that happy girls are the prettiest girls. I believe that tomorrow is another day, and I believe in miracles.”
Let us all continue to seize and honor the opportunity to be among and cultivate strong, brave, and smart young girls and women every day — women who celebrate, support, and fix the crown of others every day.
