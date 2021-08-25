Good Morning Rivesville!
I hope everyone is well. It’s hard to believe the kids are back in school and folks are wrapping up their vacations and getting back to the grindstone.
Main Street Rivesville will hold “Market on the Mon” Saturday, Sept. 4 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Come visit the vendors, crafters and enjoy some food and entertainment.
Rivesville United Methodist Church will hold its monthly hot dog sale Sept. 4 from 11 a.m.- 2 p.m., if you have any questions call Bonnie at 304-278-5817 or Roxann at 304-777-0540, The church is located on the corner of 3rd and Jasper streets.
The Rivesville Volunteer Fire Department will hold a chicken roast and open house on Saturday, Sept. 11 from 11 a.m. until the food is gone. The dinners will include a half chicken, potato salad and baked beans, the cost is $10. The fire department is located on Jackson Street.
Birthday Wishes
Nancy Lowe, Kim Antonk, Kathy Carpenter, Susie Rager and Peggy Clutter. I hope each of you enjoy your special day.
I found this little saying on Facebook and I found it appropriate all the time but especially as school starts:
“Quit yelling at your kids before they go to bed and expect them to sleep well.
Quit yelling at your kids in the morning right after they wake up before they go to school and expect them to have a good day.
You set the tone for your children, you set the tone for YOUR voice they will always remember in their heads. YOU become their inner voice, don’t be their inner critic.
Speak life, speak love, bravery, kindness,hope, wisdom and truth. But most of all listen to your children. Please keep this in your mind.”
If you have anything you would like to share please give me a call at 304-777-0540 or email me roxannsmith3@yahoo.com.
Until next time drive safe, we love our kids!
Let’s goooo Bucs!
