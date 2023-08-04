West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced that the back-to-school sales tax holiday is back for 2023. The sales tax holiday will be from Aug. 4-6.
During the holiday, certain back-to-school items are exempt from sales tax, such as clothing, school supplies, school instructional materials, laptops and tablets and sports equipment.
The average customer will save at least 6% on every qualified purchase and up to 7% if they purchase the item in a municipality that has imposed a local sales tax.
Items purchased for use in a trade or business are not exempt under the sales tax holiday.
Congratulations
Congratulations to White Hall Recorder Charles Mason who was inducted into the Municipal League Hall of Fame for his many years of service as a councilmember for the Town of White Hall.
Valley Volunteer Fire Department
Members of Valley VFD Company 12 want to thank everyone who supported our Inaugural Chicken Burn. Many thanks to the following for their support and donations: Parsons Volunteer Fire Department, Cracker Barrel Fairmont, Sam’s Club-Clarksburg, Walmart-White Hall, Pepsi-Fairmont, KONA Ice, Country Club Bakery, Pilgrim’s Pride in Moorefield, W.Va., Kingsford in Parsons, W.Va., Town of White Hall, City of Pleasant Valley.
Also, a big thanks to the volunteers who helped run this fundraiser and the community’s support. It was a long but very successful day.
Marion County Rescue Squad
Marion County Rescue Squad stood by the Literacy Volunteers of Marion County Run to Read 5K/10K. Our own Paramedic Luke Bonnett and Paramedic Ryan McGilton were there also. Way to go guys!
Thank you EMT Madison Swiger and EMT Steve Howard for stopping at Fairmont State Day Camp to show the kids the ambulance and teach the kids about the important job of an EMT.
Things to do
August 4 at MoCo’s Bar and Grill, 3 Moran Circle, White Hall, the band System Buckers performs.
August 4 from 7-9 p.m., MonValley Vineyard, The Corkyard, Kelly Lynott performs.
August 5, dinner at 7 p.m., and music from 8-11 pm., at White Hall Ship and More, featuring Adrian and The Soul Miners. Tickets include music, dinner and one drink. Call 304-322-5142 for tickets.
Upcoming events
August 8 from 6-8 p.m., at MonValley Vineyards, enjoy Paint and Sip. Call 304-396-6228 to purchase tickets. The cost is $40 and includes two glasses of wine.
August 12 from 8 p.m.-Midnight, MoCo’s Bar and Grill will host a Grand Opening at 3 Moran Circle, White Hall.
August 12 starting at 8 a.m, Monongah hosts its Community Yard Sale.
August 18, Sunnyvale Bar & Grill, 2841 White Hall Blvd, hosts a School Supply Drive. Any school item you bring in and drop off receives $1 off bottled or draft beer. Also, your name will be entered in for a raffle basket posted at a later date.
September 2 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m., enjoy the 3rd Annual Craft Show at the YWCA, 2019 Pleasant Valley Rd. featuring crafters and vendors interested in joining the craft show please send a message along with pictures of your items to craftvendor2021@yahoo.com.
September 4 from 10-11:30 a.m. Renee Marsh presents Brain Boosters class at the White Hall Public Safety Building free to the public. Parking is available at the back of the building.
September 9, registration begins at 8 a.m., 9 a.m. shotgun start for the Boothsville Volunteer Fire Department Golf Tournament at Apple Valley Golf Course. Registration is $50 per player or $175 per foursome. Door prizes, food, and drinks available. Prizes include putting contest, longest drive, 50-50 and door prizes.
September 19 at 5 p.m., MonValley Vineyards is offering a Personal Safety Event for Women. Learn how to be more aware in your day-to-day lives to keep you and your family out of danger. The event is free to attend, and they will have giveaways and wine and refreshments available for purchase.
September 30 from 10 a.m.- 3 p.m., enjoy The Town of White Hall’s 3rd Annual Family Fun Dog Days at the White Hall Public Safety Building, 118 Tygart Mall Loop. Free event for the public.
White Hall Town Council meets on the 2nd and 4th Mondays of the month at 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers at 118 Tygart Mall Loop. Schedule may vary with holidays.
Contact
If you have news, birthdays, or anniversaries, call Lori at 304-367-1687. Please leave a brief message with your contact information or email Lori at lriffee@townofwhitehallwv.org.
All news should be submitted to Lori Riffee by Wednesday for Friday publication. Thank you for sharing your White Hall news.
