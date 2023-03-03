As part of the Town of White Hall and Mon Health’s Wellness Series, Lifestyle Educator Chris Hedio will hold an Exercise and Nutrition seminar on March 22 from 5-7:30 p.m. at the White Hall Public Safety Building 118 Tygart Mall Loop. From 5-6 p.m., the topic is Healthy Meals, from 6-6:30 p.m. the topic is Exercise and Nutrition and from 6:30-7:30 p.m. there will be Free Blood Pressure Screenings and Physical Therapy Consults. The class is limited to 25 participants. For more information and to register call 304-367-1687.
Valley Volunteer Fire Department
Company 12 of the Valley Volunteer Fire Department will show their support for the East Fairmont Bees by wearing a new fire department emblem. The emblem designed my Coal n’ Cotton Design Company features a bee in a fireman’s uniform.
West Virginia outdoor burning laws are now in effect from March 1 to May 31. Burning is only allowed between 5 p.m. and 7 a.m. During forest fire season, March 1 to May 31 and October 1 to December 31, no open burning may be conducted between the hours of 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. unless a burning permit is obtained from the Division of Forestry and the proper permit fees paid.
White Hall Elementary
March 1: PTO 6:30 in the media center
March 2: Dr. Seuss Day —thank you to Mr. Boyles of the Marion County Board of Education for coming to White Hall Elementary to read to our students.
March 6: Reading Horizon Coach at White Hall
March 10: iReady training with Allen Brock
March 10: Good Luck Day to Blake Hannah and Cooper Schrader for Math Field Day tomorrow
March 11: Regional Math Field Day at University High School. Blake Hannah and Cooper Schrader will represent Marion County
March 14: National Pi Day. Pizza “Pies” and Chocolate Pie for hot lunch today!
March 15: 9:30 speaker in kindergarten on health
March 17: Professional Learning Day, no school for students
March 17: St. Patrick’s Day
March 20: End of third nine weeks
March 24: PBIS Celebration and Book Bingo in multipurpose room.
March 31: March Terrific Kids announced.
The student leadership project for this 9 week will be Planet Aid. Please deposit old clothing in the bin at the end of Emerald Lane to help our school. We will receive 5 cents for every pound of clothing recycled. March madness fundraiser for Special Olympics. Coloring event where students purchase shoes for $1 to hang in the hallway that supports the Marion County Special Olympics.
Beverly CEOS Meeting
Beverly CEOS Meeting (Community Educational Outreach Service) will be held Monday, March 6 behind Munchies at 1:30 p.m. The lesson leader will be Claudia Holbert. The lesson will be “Clutter Clean-Up.”
Happy March Birthday, to our member, Nana Jo Winter. Visitors are welcome to attend our regular meetings, and new members are always welcome.
Things to do this weekend
The Rox Band performs at Magic’s Bar and Grill March 3 from 8-11 p.m.
Upcoming events
The Community Wellness Program is offering Brain Booster Classes at the White Hall Public Safety Building from 10 am to 11:30 a.m. led by Renee Marsh, licensed marriage, and family therapist. The last class is March 6 in the workshop room. Parking and entrance is in the back of the building. Refreshments will be served. Signup for classes at reneelorchtherapy.com under “services.”
Health Works for exercise class,how physical therapy and exercise can help arthritis, March 7 from 10-11 a.m. Free to the public. To register for the classes, call 304-367-1687 or email lriffee@townofwhitehallwv.org
Health Works for exercise class, how physical therapy and exercise can prevent falls, March 21 from 10-11 a.m. Free to the public. To register for the classes, call 304-367-1687 or email lriffee@townofwhitehallwv.org
Monongah Easter and Mother’s Day Craft and Bake Show, April 8 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. featuring the Easter Bunny and Easter Egg Hunt for the kids.
Town of White Hall 3rd Annual Spring Fling, May 6 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at the White Hall Public Safety Building.
Town of White Hall Spring Clean-Up Event, May 13 from 7 a.m.-11 a.m. Dumpsters will be placed in the White Hall Public Safety Building side parking lot.
The White Hall Town Council meets on the 2nd and 4th Mondays of the month at 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers at 118 Tygart Mall Loop. Schedule may vary with holidays.
If you have news, birthdays, or anniversaries, call Lori at 304-367-1687. Please leave a brief message with your contact information or email Lori at lriffee@townofwhitehallwv.org.
All news should be submitted to Lori Riffee by Wednesday for Friday publication. Thank you for sharing your White Hall news.
