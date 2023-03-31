The Town of White Hall is collecting items for a basket to be raffled off at the upcoming Spring Fling Event on May 6 form 10 a.m. to 3 .pm. All proceeds from the raffle will go the Marion County Humane Society. Any business that would like to donate an item or gift certificate for the basket can contact Lori Riffee at 304-367-1687 or e-mail lriffee@townofwhitehallwv.org.
Valley Volunteer Fire Department
Valley Volunteers are very appreciative of the donations they recently received.
Fairmont Walmart donated a 50-inch television. Star Furniture and Mattress donated a couch. Both have been placed in there new day room at our White Hall Substation to help further provide support and protection to our community. Which allows our volunteers to have a place to relax and hangout.
Valley Volunteer Fire Department is selling its new Bee sticker decals at for $7. The 5” tall sticker shows your support for the Valley Volunteer Fire Department or a prior/current member.
If interested, please comment, or message the VFD on their Facebook page.
Marion County Rescue Squad
Marion County Rescue Squad has new equipment to make emergency medical services clinical training more easily accessible across the state.
The Mobile Healthcare Simulator is part of Gov. Jim Justice’s Emergency Management Crisis Fund program. The ambulance has a mannequin that people can practice life-saving techniques on, outside of the classroom to become an EMT.
The state has a total of five mobile ambulance simulators to use, including the one currently housed at the White Hall EMS Substation. Gov. Justice’s initiative also provided no-cost EMT training for those new to the field, along with training around mental health, leadership and geriatric EMS for professionals already working in these fields.
White Hall Elementary
April 5: Easter Parties in classrooms
April 5: PTO at 6:30 p.m. in library
April 6: Professional Learning Day and faculty senate
April 7-11: Spring Break
April 12-14: Closed unless needed as a weather day.
April 17: Return to school
April 17: Month of the Military Child Spirit Week—Military Monday
April 18: Month of the Military Child Spirit Week—Crazy Camo Day
April 19: Month of the Military Child Spirit Week—Purple Up Day
April 20: Month of the Military Child Spirit Week—Red, White, and Blue Day
April 21: Month of the Military Child Spirit Week—Red Day
April 26: Lifetouch spring individual picture day
April 28: April Terrific Kids Announced
April 29: Marion County Literacy and Multicultural Fair at the Fair at the Field House on Mary Lou Retton Drive
Beverly CEOS meeting
Beverly CEOS Meeting (Community Educational Outreach Service) will be held Monday, April 3 behind the Beverly CEOS Club House at 1:30 p.m. Lesson leader Cathy Nixon will present “Flowers.”
The Beverly CEOS would also like to express our deepest condolences on the passing of Beverly CEOS member Patty Conner. Visitors are welcome to attend our regular meetings, and new members are always welcome.
Things to do this weekend
Magics Bar and Grill hosts the Bad Habit Band
Sportsman’s Dinner, April 1, featuring Brad Clay. Doors open at 4 p.m. Barbecue dinner is at 6 p.m. Trinity Fellowship Hall, White Hall. Adults, $20, kids 6-12, $10 and Kids 5 and under, free.
Easter Egg Hunt for your pets, April 2, from 12 to 3 p.m. at Pet Works, Middletown Commons.
Events in and around White Hall
Monongah Easter and Mother’s Day Craft and Bake Show, April 8, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Easter Bunny will be present, and they will have and Easter Eggs Hunt for the kids.
Morris Park Spring Fling Craft Season April 15-16, 29-30 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 35 City View Terrace, Fairmont. Free admission and parking.
Town of White Hall 3rd Annual Spring Fling,t May 6, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the White Hall Public Safety Building.
Town of White Hall Spring Clean-Up, May 13, from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Dumpsters will be placed in the White Hall Public Safety Building side parking lot.
White Hall Town Council meets on the 2nd and 4th Mondays of the month at 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers at 118 Tygart Mall Loop. Schedule may vary with holidays.
Contact
If you have news, birthdays, or anniversaries, call Lori at 304-367-1687. Please leave a brief message with your contact information or email Lori at lriffee@townofwhitehallwv.org.
All news should be submitted to Lori Riffee by Wednesday for Friday publication. Thank you for sharing your White Hall news.
