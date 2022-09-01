Good morning Mannington!
Do you drive down Market Street as you are going through town? Have you noticed the white bushes at the corner of Market and Main streets? My grandmother called them snowball bushes. These are so pretty and they last for some time.
Another place that has some pretty flowers is the Marion County Technical Center. You do need to be careful though when looking for this bit of beauty as you are coming from the Fairmont side at North Marion High. The students have a patch of sunflowers planted and they add some brightness to the area.
Be very careful though if you are driving, this is a very busy road and intersection. I understand that there will be some traffic delays in Mannington for a few days, so plan ahead. Just think how much nicer the drive will be when all the street work is done. Are you wondering where to purchase some new items for fall? Think about coming to Mannington, check Something Special, Mountaineer Florist and Gifts and Morris Marketplace Menagerie. They can also be found online for a preview. I hope everyone has a great week. Remember to think of others, help each other to stay safe.
Octoberfest
It is time to think about Octoberfest 2022. Yes, it is application time and if you are interested, go to the Mannington Main Street website and print the application with all instructions for vendors who are interested in renting a space during this event. The date is Saturday, Oct. 1. Set up time is 8-10 a.m. and the festivities begin at 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. For all others, mark your calendar to remember this event in downtown Mannington. There are always a wide variety of craft vendors and a lot of good food. Make plans to attend and even meet friends to make a day of fun.
Open Mic at the Round Barn
The West Augusta Historical Society has now rescheduled Open Mic night for Sept. 24 at 6 p.m. at the Round Barn. If there are those who wish to perform, please contact 864-431-9232 to register. This would be open to those who wish to sing or just play music. Food will be available for purchase. All are welcome to attend and have a nice evening at the barn. The handicapped restroom has been completed and Arnett’s of Rivesville completed the work and did a wonderful job. The Society thanks them for the help.
Yard sale
The West Augusta Historical Society has had an indoor yard sale for several years at the Wilson School Museum and now they are going to be closing this activity. They are having the last yard sale on Sept. 2-3. Bring your own bag and you can fill the bag with whatever you can stuff in it for $5 per bag. The basement of the Wilson School will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. You just might find a real treasure.
Historical Society notes
Several notes from the Society about happenings. They will have a booth at the Annual Octoberfest, Oct. 1. They will sell baked goods and there will be several wooden items made by members that you would find during the Greenery Bazaar in December. This will give you a head start on the holiday season for decorations. Stop by and purchase a tasty treat and see what wooden decorations you might find for your home.
The next Historical Society meeting will be held Monday, Sept. 12. Anyone who is interested in attending will be welcomed. They are looking for volunteers, so, if you have some free time and would like to do some work to help an area organization, this just might be for you. You can learn to be a tour guide, help with work around the museums and even some maintenance work. They are just in need of volunteers.
They are also in need of pine for the Greenery Bazaar that will be held in December. They have certain kinds of pine that they like to use. If you have pine that you would like to ask if they could use, please call Patty at 304-986-3039 and she will be able to give you information.
Are you planning a small wedding? Think about holding it at the Round Barn. It makes a very nice backdrop for weddings. They also have space for birthday parties and receptions. If you are thinking about or planning a party, think about this space. It just might be close and just the right size. Some school groups are planning field trips to the museums. Such a great place to view the history of Mannington. This would make a great place for field trips for any school class. Other groups or organizations are welcome to plan trips of this type to view history or just to see what the Society has worked years to put together. If anyone is interested in bringing a group, you will need to call to schedule a date and time. To learn more, call 304-986-3039 for more information.
Farmer’s Market
The Women’s Club Farmer’s Market will open as usual this week at 9 a.m. on Saturday in Trader’s Alley behind the Mannington Elks building. Each week you do not know for sure what will be for sale at the Market. Fresh garden produce is still available at the market each week. Fruits, vegetables, crafts, homemade soaps, eggs, and other items. It is a surprise each week. Stop by and support the Women’s Club and the vendors who are set-up for business. Set-up begins at 8 a.m. Fall brings fewer local vegetables, cooler weather and the market will only be open for a few more weeks. Stop in to see what is available.
Rabies Clinic
Fairmont Veterinary Hospital invites the community to a vaccine clinic with proceeds to benefit the Mannington Fire Department. Those who are interested need to bring vaccination records and your pet’s history to help confirm what your pet needs.
The clinic will be held Sept. 23 from 9-11 a.m. Vaccines can then be boosted at the next clinic on Oct. 25 from 9-11 a.m. The location is the Homewood Station at the corner of Meadow Avenue and Evergreen Drive. Turn off Route 250 near the North Marion Senior Center and follow the signs. It is just a short drive on Meadow Avenue. There is parking at the building.
The requirements are that all cats must be in a carrier. Dogs must remain on leashes. Cash or local checks only will be accepted.
Canine vaccines available are rabies $10, DHPP $25, Lepto $25, Lyme disease $25, Kennel Cough $20. Feline vaccines available are rabies $10, DRC $20, Feleuk $20.
Please call us at 304-363-0960 for any preventatives and to schedule booster appointments if these are initial vaccines.
Bee Gum Cemetery
Small cemeteries in the area still need mowing and maintenance, which is costly. If you have loved ones buried in Bee Gum Cemetery, along Route 250 North of Mannington, would you consider making a donation to the upkeep? Bee Gum United Methodist Church is in charge of keeping it looking so nice and all donations are greatly appreciated. Send donations to Bee Gum Cemetery Fund, 691 Flaggy Meadow Rd., Mannington, WV 26582. Thank you to all who have donated and also in advance to others.
Used Tire Collection
The 2nd and 4th Saturday from 9-11 a.m. is the collection time for used tires that you cannot use. There will be a trailer at the old water plant near Mannington for Marion County residents to dispose of old tires that are just laying around your property.
Check on neighbors
The weather changes but neighbors might still be in need of some help, we still need to check on them even if it is just a phone call. It is not always weather related that someone needs help. There are falls and illness that can cause them to be in need of help. Sometimes it is just someone to talk to for a few minutes. So, remember the folks next door or just down the road.
Email address change
I just want everyone to know that I have a new email address. So, if you have information for the Mannington News column, please send it to carsonjudy47@gmail.com. Thank you for understanding. If you have sent information in the last week or so, I have not gotten it so if you wish you may send it again to the new email address. You may call me at 304-986-2527 to see if I have received your email or to give me information. I would like to receive the information for Mannington News by Tuesday. Thank you.
