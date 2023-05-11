Garden struggles! To go to work or to plant?
I am blessed to have leave time so the choice to take a glorious day off to work in the dirt was an easy one. Purchased plants are waiting patiently on the porch until the beds are ready and the weather stops the bipolar activities. If I remember May 9, 2020 the sun was shining, the birds were singing and the snow was flying. This year seems to be as undecided but a rule of thumb is to not put anything in the ground before Mother’s Day so I have, yikes, not much time. Good luck with all the gardens this year.
Congratulations to the Queen
Barrackville’s own Queen Blaike Hepner was crowned the new 2023 Junior Teen West Virginia All Star United States Queen. Congratulations, Blaike!
Road toll
There will be a road toll in front of town hall this weekend. Please stop by Saturday, May 13, anytime between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. to donate toward the second annual Barrackville Covered Bridge Festival. Donated funds will support costs in implementing the festival which, in turn raises, awareness and funds towards the preservation of our historic covered bridge. Any donation is appreciated, even those dusty Aldi quarters in your console. If you can donate, Thank You, if you can only give a wave and a word of encouragement, Thank You too.
Barrackville Church of Christ Pack the Pew
Attend Barrackville Church of Christ on Sunday, May 28 from 6-7:30 p,m, for a lesson entitled, “Be An Example” presented by Michael Rowand of Westwood Church of Christ, McMinnville, Tenn. For more information contact the church at 304-363-9060.
Church of Christ VBS
Contact the Barrackville Church of Christ if you are interested in joining their Vacation Bible School from May 28-June 1. Classes will be for all ages from babies to adults. Classes meet Sunday, May 28 from 6-7:30 p.m. and Monday through Thursday 6-8 p.m. Contact the church for more information at 304-363-9060.
Vendors wanted
A few craft and vendor spots are still available for the covered bridge festival Saturday, June 17. This festival was very lucrative for vendors last year with great sale results, most vendors were very pleased. Email caricasuccio@gmail.com for an application.
Accolades to one of our own
Amelia “Amie” Mullens of Barrackville Middle School is being recognized for promoting environmental awareness and stewardship in her classroom and community. Amie is one of three teachers recognized as West Virginia Environmental Teachers of the Year by the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection. Amie will be honored at 12:45 p.m. on May 12 at the school. She teaches science to 7th and 8th grades and incorporates environmental topics and activities into her lessons. She also started a schoolwide recycling program and leads the STEM afterschool program. Barrackville students not only deliver the school’s recyclables to the nearby Marion County Solid Waste Authority but also developed recycling education materials to help students understand proper recycling habits.
Festival meeting
“Our mission at the Barrackville Covered Bridge Preservation Committee is to conserve a historical structure so that generations to come may know its value and memoir. We believe preserving the bridge holds tremendous importance to the community and state of West Virginia as a staple portrait of our past.” If you believe this, and want to help preserve our bridge, please attend the next meeting of the Covered Bridge Festival on Thursday, May 18 at 6:30 p.m. in the Lions Club Community Building.
Barrackville Scavenger Hunt
Who’s up for some fun? We will have a scavenger hunt to add to the festival fun in June. The Times WV is sponsoring a $100 prize for the successful winner of the scavenger hunt. More details will be released closer to the event and it will take place before the Covered Bridge Festival so keep an eye out for details. Thanks to the Times WV for the sponsorship.
2nd Annual Coloring Contest
Sponsored by The Covered Bridge Preservation Committee, we are excited to announce the coloring contest for elementary students is back for grades are Pre-K through 4th. Those who wish to participate, please color the image of the Barrackville Covered Bridge with your best coloring skills. Please return your finished colored picture to the old Barrackville video store, into the slot where the town collects the garbage payments. Please make sure your child’s name, grade level, and a good contact phone number is written on the back of the coloring paper. Due date is June 1. We will have prizes again for the top 3 winners chosen. If you have any questions or to receive a copy of the picture please contact Sara Carpenter 304-612-4730. Happy coloring.
Second Annual Drawing Contest
- Sponsored by The Covered Bridge Preservation Committee, it’s that time of year again. We are excited to announce the drawing contest is back for middle school students in grades 5th through 8th. Those that wish to participate, please draw your best replica of our beloved Barrackville Covered Bridge. Feel free to get creative. We are looking for uniqueness and skill. Please return your finished, drawn picture to the old Barrackville video store, into the slot where the town collects the garbage payments. Note: drawing does not have to be in color; can be in black and white. Drawing needs to preferably be on a standard 8.5 x 11 inch white paper. No colored paper please. Drawing must be on white paper so that it can be copied easily. Please make sure your child’s name, grade level, and a good contact phone number is written on the back of the drawing paper. Due date is June 1. This year’s winning drawing will be featured on the Bridge Festival’s informational pamphlet. So sharpen those pencils and get those creative juices flowing. Any questions please contact Sara Carpenter 304-612-4730.
Neighbors News
Grant Town Community Market will be June 3 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. The day will include crafters, vendors, food trucks, a car show, music, yard sales and mini photo sessions and much more. Contact Sandy Yanego 304-280-1469 or sandyspringer1235@gmail.com for more information. All proceeds benefit Grant Town VFD.
Barrackville Contact Info
Barrackville Town Hall PO Box 26, 716 Pike Street, Barrackville, WV 26559. Phone 304-366-9372 Fax 304-366-3053 Hours are Tuesday – Friday 10 am – 4 pm. Council meeting is the first Tuesday of the month at 7 pm. Planning Commission meetings are the first Monday of each month
Lions Club Hall Rental- Pat Whitescarver 304-366-5558.
Code Enforcement Officer: Mr. Stewart 681-214-3414
Column Contact information: If you have any news to include in our column contact Diana Marple via email Barrackville2019@gmail.com before 8 p.m. Tuesday.
