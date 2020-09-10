Hello Barrackville!
Welcome Pumpkin Spice Season! Everything is popping up pumpkin spice, coffee, creamer, baked goods, yogurt, Oreos, tires at Gywnn’s, among so many other traditional seasonal treats. Pumpkin pie and pumpkin rolls are two of our favorite fall delicacies.
It is possible to have a piece of creamy, spicy pumpkin pie in July, but the anticipation is so much part of the mystique of the delayed indulgences. There are many ways to incorporate pumpkin into our lives. Homemade pumpkin pie spice creamer consists of pumpkin pie spice, honey and milk, simply mix and warm on the stove slowly in a small pot, whisk until foamy and gently pour into cups of hot coffee. This is a slightly more economical, healthy and convenient way to satisfy this seasonal craving. Note that there is no need to purchase pumpkin pie spice, simply mix these ingredients together 4 teaspoons ground cinnamon, 2 teaspoons ground ginger, 1 teaspoon ground cloves and 1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg and store in a ziplock bag.
Barrackville Volunteer Fire Department Testing
Volunteer Fire Departments in West Virginia are rigorously tested and are required to maintain certification an all vehicles, equipment and supplies. Recent training and certification by the fire company is just a few aspects of an ongoing effort to remain efficient for our community.
Both engines were pump tested and passed; the state requires the testing to make sure the trucks pump to their capacity. The in house training starts soon after being stopped due to the coronavirus. The cascade system tested and it also is certified for another year. This truck is used to fill the air cylinders fire departments wear when fighting fire. Johnson’s Emergency Equipment previously —Dills fire equipment — tested the trucks and Breathing air systems tested the cascade system.
Christmas In Our Town
Mark your calendar for a planning meeting for Christmas In Our Town. A meeting where we will discuss how to address the altered celebration will be held on Sept. 22 at 6:30 p.m. at the Lions Community Building on Pike Street. Bring any thoughts or ideas for how we can produce a memorable event. Anyone interested in attending will be welcome. Social distancing will be observed and please wear a mask when attending.
Blaike Hepner crowned Winterfest Jr Teen 2020
Blaike Hepner was recently crowned the 2020 WV Winterfest Jr Teen! Contest is open to young ladies ages 9 to 12 and is held in Charleston each year. Congratulations to Blaike and her family in this award.
Barrackville Town Council Work Session
Members from the town council participated in an Aug. 20 work session concerning town matters. Some of the results of the meeting were: the addition of School Street in the upcoming paving project, further discussion on ‘risk pool’ insurance with no formal decision, Veterinarian Dr. Scott Moore has agreed to donate services toward K-9 Ruediger health care including wellness checks and heartworm medication, two bids were received for the update of the town hall offices.
Sewer Board Seat Open
The Barrackville Sewer Board is searching for a resident of the town to serve on the Sewer Board. An engineering background or knowledge of waste water systems is a plus, but not required. Individuals must be a resident of Barrackville. If interested, please call 304-366-9372.
Contact Me
If you have any news to include in our column contact me, Diana Marple, via email Barrackville2019@gmail.com or by phone 304-376-1759 before 8 p.m. each Tuesday.
