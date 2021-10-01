October is upon us, Farmers!
I’m starting the column off this week by saying how nice it’s been to talk to so many people in the last few days. A lot of people hear my voice on the other end of the line when they call the Times West Virginian. I’ve had more than my usual few conversations with folks around the county (and a few out of state) who read my column and appreciate the way I “talk.” They always say, “I’m not from Farmington, but..” and I hope they realize that when I open each Friday by addressing my fellow “Farmers” that I mean each and every person, no matter from where they hail, that feels welcomed to know what’s going on in our fair town.
It’s my way of sharing a little bit of my world (and our world) with folks who’ve moved away or are not as familiar with our end of the county and its goings on. I’m no John Veasey, to be sure, but I hope the down home sentiment I wish to convey reaches every one of you just the same as if I were welcoming you over the threshold of my home. In these times, going into the tranquility of autumn when time slows down a bit and gives way to the bitter dormancy of winter, I hope you all get a bit of warmth from my hometown to your home each week.
Around town
We’re hosting a Homecoming Parade, folks! If you haven’t heard, this is our year to be Hometown Host to the North Marion Homecoming Parade and festivities. How exciting!
Mark your calendars now for Wednesday, Oct. 13 and dig out your decorations because we are going to paint this town black and silver like they’ve never seen! We always do it up right when the Huskies come to town. After all, we’ve got the best quarterback to call Farmington home in a long time, Mr. Brody Hall.
I’m sure they’ll be cooking up some special treatment for our dawgs. Let’s show them some Farmer hospitality and I’ll keep you updated with the details. Today’s Special at The Baker’s Nook is a special request from “The Stephanies” (myself and the charming Stephanie Pethtel (née Snodgrass) who works behind the counter at The Nook. Stephanie and I were quite the duo back at Farmington Elementary back in the day when we were Stephanie J. and Stephanie S. Yet another friendship that started in a little classroom and lasted nearly 35 years.
Stop by today and let them know if you approve of our menu selection. Finally, are there any retired teachers, town officials, business owners, or just interested science aficionados that might be interested in judging a science fair? Fairview Library’s homeschool club is interested in holding such a fair after the holidays and would love your input. You can contact them at 304-449-1021.
News from North Marion
How about those Husky golfers? Son! Congrats to the Husky Golf Team and their 2nd place finish at Regionals. They will be making yet another appearance at the State Tournament. Our ladies from the NMHS Cross Country team placed 2nd overall (out of 18 teams no less), at the Bearcat Invitational. Three of the girls, Taylor Hess, Addie Elliott and Maddie Hayes received medals for Top 25 Individual Finishes. Not to be outdone, our gentlemen finished in 6th place, with Elijah Frank just out of medaling in 28th.
Something all students need to be thinking about are their work-based hours. With many groups going back to in-person meetings and organizations in need of volunteers, now is the time to help out and earn those hours. All students need 30 hours of work-based experience to graduate, earning up to 10 hours at any one site. (The site must be an organization or business and can be volunteer or paid work.) Any activity from the summer before freshman year until the end of senior year counts. Forms are available in the front office. Tip: High schoolers that need community service hours, we will award those hours if you volunteer for the Grant Town EMS Haunted House.
Yesteryear
A Mr. Paul K. Tetrick of Monongah area was considerably bruised in an accident in October of 1919. He became excited while driving his Ford car, thinking it was going over the bank, he jumped out and needed medical aid which was provided by Dr. Howell. Rev. B.E. Hanes of Mannington gave a brilliant sermon entitled “What Lack I Yet” Matt. 19:20. He will be alternating between Mannington and Worthington, preaching at the Christian church. Miss Mabel Hubanks has been replaced by Miss Genevieve Parrish at the Worthington Post Office as clerk. Miss Hubanks left to attend business classes at a college in Wheeling. Charles Longstreth of Brookside in Mannington painfully injured his eye after being struck by a flying lever handle while on duty at the Phillips Tool Works. He required several stitches. September closed out the baseball season with a highly anticipated game between the Idamay team and a team made up of employees of Consumer Fuel Company. Special cars were running to transport citizens of Marion County to Blackshere Park for the game which was said to be only second to the World Series between Cincinnati and Chicago of that year. It’s expected that one of the largest crowds to ever attend a game in that park will be present. Headlines read, “Classiest Baseball to Be Seen Here in Years Promised.”
PTC schedule
Parent Teacher Conferences will be happening this coming week at several schools. Blackshere on Oct. 7 from 3-6 p.m., Barrackville on Oct. 5 from 3:30-6:30 p.m., Fairview Elementary at 4-7 p.m. and the Middle School from 3:30-6:30 p.m. (virtually) the 7th, Mannington Middle and the Marion County Technical Center on Oct. 6 from 3-6 p.m., Monongah Middle Oct. 5 from 3:30-6:30 p.m., with the Elementary at the same time but on the 7th. North Marion will host theirs Oct. 5 from 3:30-6:30 p.m. The end of the 9 week grading period is Oct. 26 so plenty of time to get those assignments turned in and your grades in tip top shape!
Fright Night/Date Night and The Haunting of Grant Town
Grant Town Volunteer Fire Department never disappoints when it comes to their raffle baskets. This month they’re selling chances for a Fright Night/Date Night. (Who hasn’t had a few frightening dates?) The prize includes tickets for GTEMS haunted house, Fright Farm, Hundred Acre Manor, Haunted Hills, $100 cash to cover food and gas, pumpkin carving, snacks and candy, plus movies, blanket, games and decor. Dare I say that’s enough to cover entire a second date with your spooktacular sweetie. Tickets are $5 and only 300 will be sold so your odds are good. If you don’t win your tickets you can grab them on the spot at “The Haunting of Grant Town”, October Friday on Fridays and Saturdays in the month of October. Last ticket sold at 10:30 p.m. Adults 12 and over are $10 each with children 6-12 $7 each. You can also buy season passes for $40. More info call 304-278-7777 or visit www.granttownems.com
Four States Mine Reunion
My friends over on The Four States Mine Reunion committee will meet this Tuesday, Oct. 5 at 7 p.m. at the Teverbaugh Church. They asked me to let you know that any former employees or family members of former employees are invited to attend to assist with the planning of the reunion. Help is needed to regain membership in the committee as other members have passed or are fighting health problems and cannot participate as much as they once could. Like most organizations, some new blood is needed to keep the reunion alive and kicking. They also want to send out “a special get well wish to longtime committee member Rudy Banick who is currently in the hospital and we are wishing him a speedy recovery so he can rejoin us for our very special get togethers.” On that note, Rudy has started some physical therapy this week and is coming along quite well. We hope to have him back home soon but keep sending those wishes his way.
Homecoming Court announced
The student body and faculty of North Marion High are pleased to announce the 2021 Queen and her court. Reigning over the festivities are Homecoming Queen Raquel Taylor and her attendees. Freshman Princesses: Kinsey White and Makayla Whitmore, Sophomore Princesses: Hannah McIntire and Brianna Fleming, Junior Princesses: Rylee Delovich and Olivia Toland and Senior Princesses: Aunavyn Brummage and Kiera Heflin. Queen Raquel will be crowned at the Homecoming Game on Oct. 15 vs. Lewis County. Make sure you give all those ladies a wave.
Birthdays
Big Birthday wishes to October babies, Reece Hayes, Chelsea Haymond, Jennifer O’Dell, Maddie Muniz, Shelley Rowan, Larry Salai, Betty Ann Wright, Anne Baker, Connie Jo Kelley, Crystal Nixon, Logan Barber, Richard Hayes, Nassif Rohanna, George Masters and Nicholas Paolucci.
Health Week
Fairview Elementary is observing “Health Week” starting Monday. Each day has a different fun theme to get the kids interested in being healthy and staying healthy. The money collected will be used for thermometers and medical supplies. Monday, students can donate a dollar and wear a hat. Tuesday, donate a dollar to get a tattoo (temporary, of course). Wednesday is Healthy Snack day, Thursday, wear red for healthy hearts, and Friday is best of all. Extra recess day!
Final thoughts
I saw a funny picture the other day that said, “In the Fall, my family likes to play a little game called “How long can we freeze before we turn on the heat for the first time?” Does your family like to play that game? How about the one where you wear a sweater in the morning and regret it in the afternoon? I do love a good game, don’t you? We have yet to kick on the heat, preferring to sleep year round in a cocoon of blankets while the fans blow. However, I have been enjoying the fresh air blowing through the windows with a fall candle lit in each room. If you decide to visit us here on Quincy Street, I do suggest you dress light. We tend to heat up in the winter and freeze in the Summer ‘round here. You’re welcome to get in touch with me via email at scummons@timeswv.com, by phone at my desk at 304-367-2527. As always, think happy thoughts, be good to yourself, and stay safe, Farmers.
