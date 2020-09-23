Good Morning Rivesville!
I hope everyone is well and enjoying these cooler temperatures. I actually had ice, not a little frost on my windshield Monday morning, took a few minutes to get it cleared off. Not sure I’m ready for all that yet.
I’d like to share this information for Amber Bradley. This Saturday, Sept. 26 at 9 a.m., folks that would like to help “Make Rivesville Shine” are asked to meet at the town hall parking lot. All supplies to work with will be given out then. If you are able to help, contact Amber via FaceBook so she can have an idea of how many will be there. Amber has headed the “Make Rivesville Shine” event for a few years now. This is a good way to show your support and clean up the town.
Rivesville United Methodist Church will hold its final hot dog sale of the year on Saturday, Oct. 3 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. chips and cold drinks will also be available. For any questions, call Bonnie at 304-278-5817 or Roxann at 304-777-0540. We hope to see all your smiling faces. The church is located on the corner of 3rd & Jasper.
Main Street Rivesville:
Oct. 3, there will be a town cleanup. Anyone interested will meet at the town hall parking lot at 8 a.m., the more that show up means that much more of the town can be cleaned up, I hope a lot of folks will come together to make the town shine, once again I hear so much complaining about what needs to be done, jump in and help make it beautiful. If the kids need a community service project for high school, this would be a good one.
The second event going on will be a fall light pole decorating contest. Fall and Halloween themes are welcome, please keep your decorations family friendly. The entry fee is $25, the entry forms are at the City Building, everyone is invited to join in the fun businesses and residents There will also be awards given for Mayor’s Choice Award, Main Street Choice Award and Town Choice Award.
Come out, have a good time and make the town look festive, reserve your pole now. They are going fast.
Suspicious Activity
Rivesville residents can now use the WV State Police anonymous “Suspicious Activity” link to inform the Rivesville Police Department through the State Police Department of any activity deemed suspicious. Together, we can get these drugs off our streets and have the nice little town we use to have! Here is the link: https://www.wvsp.gov/pages/suspicious-activity.aspx.
DNR Calendars
DNR Calendars are in if anyone is interested in purchasing one. Proceeds will go to help to fund the Relay for Life Survivors dinner hopefully to be held next June, praying COVID-19 will be gone by then. The calendars are once again $10. Give me a call or email me to make arrangements, folks cannot come into my office and pick them up like they have in previous years since we have not opened to the public during this pandemic and it doesn’t look like that will happen in the near future. Remember, it’s never too early to shop for Christmas and these make nice little gifts or stocking stuffers. My number is 304-777-0540, my email will be at the end of the column.
First Aid Fox’s Den special treat for the month of September is the Butterfinger Foxtrot, stop in and see them.
News from our Fairview friends
There will be a clothing giveaway on Saturday, Sept. 26 from 9 a.m.-Noon at the Pumpkin Center Church of Christ, 18 Darrah Lane, Fairview, 1/2 mile north of Fairview, including clothing for women, men & children. Masks must be worn, a limit of 4 adults only, no children inside the basement at this time.
Don’t forget the Baked Steak dinner being held by the Highland Avenue United Methodist Men on October 10. This is a take out dinner only, the cost is $13 and you can call and place your order by calling 304-366-1753, 304-366-8964 or 304-36636-1778. Orders need to be placed by Oct.r 5, pickup is 2-6 p.m. Oct. 10 at the church.
There will be a drive through spaghetti dinner on Sunday, Oct. 11 at the Rivesville Community Building to benefit the “Coach Ricky Suba Memorial Scholarship Fund.” Dinners are $10 and tickets must be purchased in advance. The dinner will be from Noon-4 p.m. Contact Crystal Suba Oliver via FaceBook for ticket information.
Birthday Wishes
Sept. 17, Ruth Heston(love you); Sept. 24, Wanda Morris; Sept. 26, Lisa Kuzniar; and Sept. 27, Bobbi Dunningham. Wishing each of you had a great day!
I would like to send out condolences to the family and friends of one fantastic lady whom I believe most of Rivesville knew and if you didn’t know her by name you sure knew her pizza and pepperoni rolls. Josephine Priolette owned and operated Morrone’s Dairy Mart for 55 years before retiring at the age of 75. I know her pizza and buns were a staple in our house while my sons were growing up. I hope the family & friends know how much she was loved in Rivesville, many thoughts and prayers are with each of you.
Contact Me
If anyone has news to share, I would like it sent to me by Sunday, Monday at 6 p.m. at the latest, please let me know what’s going on so I can get the information out there. Please look out for each other, and remember, if you can’t be anything, please be kind.
If you have any news to share, give me a call at 304-777-0540 or email me at roxannsmith3@ yahoo.com. Until next time, drive safe, we love our kids!
