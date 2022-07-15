Good Morning, White Hall.
The storm on Tuesday was a real doozy! Trees down, rain, hail, and it was even worse in the surrounding counties.
We’ve had enough rain to last awhile, but we’re going to be having a chance for rain every day for a while.
Welcome to my Granddaughter, Brandy, and her two children, Cayden, and Harper who flew in from Myrtle Beach. Welcome to West Virginia, and Happy 37th Birthday to Brandy.
I’ll get to enjoy almost all my grand and great-grands this week. Fantastic!
A car wash, called Ultimate Car Wash, will be coming soon in the former area where Gwynn Tire was at Middletown Commons.
Town Council meeting
The White Hall Council met in council Chambers at the White Hall Municipal Building. Mayor John Michael called the meeting to order at 6 p.m., followed by the Pledge of Allegiance, prayer, roll call, and approval of the minutes, treasurer, and financial reports.
The Democratic Candidate running for WV Senate, Barbara Evans Fleischauer, spoke of her background experience and the bill she is cosponsoring to place a cap on insulin copays and copays for insulin related devices.
The Municipal League Conference is from Aug. 2-5 at the Marriott in Morgantown off Don Knotts Boulevard. The Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall will be at Trinity Assembly of God Church from Aug. 4-8. The Town of White Hall is looking for volunteers over the age of 18 to help set-up the wall on Aug. 4 and take-down on Aug. 8 including one good lead carpenter to help with the set-up frame. The Town is also looking for someone to sing the National Anthem at the opening ceremony on Aug. 4 at 7 p.m.
The Community Music Event will be held on August 27, noon to 10 p.m., and the new Town sign is up by Clarks’ Flowers on Route 250 South.
The Valley Volunteer Fireman, Jerry Pinson, reported 26 EMS calls for June, 15 fire alarm calls, 23 motor vehicle assist calls and 8 public service calls for downed trees, and also assisted in two structure fires. He also reported that the department participated in the Mannington 130-year parade and the Stonewood 75th parade, and their new engine came home with a plaque. Truck No. 121 is in the shop, but should be back in White Hall Fire Dept. bay soon.
Mayor Michael invited the Valley Volunteer Fire Department to set up a table at our upcoming Community Music Event to recruit volunteers for the fire department.
The Police Chief Guerrieri reported 846 Calls for Service in June, 72 cases and 70 citations. He also reported 5,252 Calls for Service, 337 cases and 390 citations from Jan. 1 to June 30th.
Town Coordinator Cindy Stover reported trying to schedule an inspector for the new Town sign, then it can be finished, when pavilion ceiling stain is finished, dirt and rock will be placed around the pavilion.
Engineer Brad Pigott reported he is 80% done with the bid package for the Beautification Project, and hopes for put it out for bid by July 15. He also reported that the corrections for the Garnet Stormwater Project needs to be recorded, and hopes to advertise the bid by July 29th.
In Unfinished Business a motion was passed to move $10,000 from City Hall account to a grant for the Marion County Humane Society.
In New Business a motion was made to move $442 from Coal Severance to City Hall.
Final remarks and adjournment.
Contacts
If you have news, birthdays, or anniversaries, call Claudia at 304-534-2756. If you leave a message, leave your number, or email me at claudiaholbert@yahoo.com
My article about White Hall for the Times West Virginian will be in on Friday, so any information will need to be sent to me by Wednesday. Thank you for letting me know about things happening in White Hall or close by.
