News from the Town
Town officials are serious about garbage being brought into the town and disposed in anyone else’s garbage or placed in the packer. Those caught, will be subject to receiving a fine or arrested. I’m hearing quite a bit of “this one or that one told me I could do it,” if you have any more doubts here it is in black & white, you can’t.
It seems like things are getting worse with how customers are putting their garbage out. Garbage is required to be bagged and work crews are not required to pick up loose garbage. The workers may leave a note on your door explaining why they didn’t pick up, please do not ignore it, they are trying to help you.
The limit for bags is 5 per pickup, not more than 40 pounds. You cannot put out any appliances, paint cans, yard material etc., if you have any questions on what they can pick up call the town hall at 304-278-5301. Please, if you have any bulk items such as chair, couch, mattress, please call the office in advance so Crystal can alert the workers and they can be prepared for it.
Main Street Rivesville
Here are some activities being spearheaded by Main Street Rivesville.
Oct. 3rd, there will be a town cleanup, and who is anyone interested will meet at the town hall parking lot at 8 a.m., to help out. The more that show up means that much more of the town can be cleaned up. I hope a lot of folks will come together to make the town shine, once again. I hear so much complaining about what needs to be done, jump in and help make it beautiful. If the kids need a community service project for high school this would be a good one.
The second event going on will be a fall light pole decorating contest. Fall and Halloween themes are welcome, please keep your decorations family friendly. The entry fee is $25, the entry forms are at the City Building, everyone is invited to join in the fun businesses and residents. There will be awards are Mayor’s Choice Award, Main Street Choice Award and Town Choice Award.
Come out, have a good time and make the town look festive.
News from the school
The first meeting for REMS PTO will be held today, Wednesday 16 at 6 p.m. at the new Parker Pavilion at the school. You are welcome and encouraged to bring a friend and join in this active group who has done so many nice things for the school, teachers and kids. The pavilion is located behind the cafeteria and seating is available but you are welcome to bring your own chair.
Rivesville Citizens
You can now use the WV State Police anonymous ‘Suspicious Activity” link to inform the Rivesville Police Department through the State Police Department of any activity you deem suspicious. Together we can get these drugs off our streets and have the nice little town we use to have! Here is the link: https://www.wvsp.gov/pages/suspicious-activity.aspx.
The DNR calendars are in if anyone is interested in purchasing one, proceeds will go to help to fund the Relay for Life Survivors dinner hopefully to be held next June, praying COVID-19 will be gone by then. The calendars are once again $10. Give me a call or email me to make arrangements, folks cannot come into my office and pick them up like they have in previous years since we have not opened to the public during this pandemic and it doesn’t look like that will happen in the near future. My number is 304-777-0540, my email will be at the end of the column.
First Aid Fox’s Den special treat for the month of September is the Butterfinger Foxtrot, stop in and see them.
A little news from our Fairview friends:
There will be a clothing giveaway on Saturday, Sept. 26 from 9 a.m.-Noon at the Pumpkin Center Church of Christ, 18 Darrah Lane, Fairview, 1/2 mile North of Fairview. Clothing for women, men & children. Masks must be worn, a limit of 4 adults only, no children inside the basement at this time.
Don’t forget the Baked Steak dinner being held by the Highland Ave. United Methodist Men on Oct. 10. This is a take out dinner only, the cost is $13 and you can call and place your order by calling 304-366-1753, 304-366-8964 or 304-36636-1778. Orders need to be placed by Oct. 5, pickup is 2-6 p.m. Oct. 10 at the church.
The 3rd of the month dinner for the retirees of Fairmont Clinic will meet at SayBoy Restaurant today at 1 p.m., if you have any questions call Bonnie Kelley at 304-278-5817.
Birthday wishes
Sept. 9, Ivan Holly; Sept. 10, Margaret Furgason; Sept. 12, John Uvegas; Sept. 17, Easton Smith (my grandson) Love you bubby.; Sept. 18, Mike Caputo; Sept. 20, Rachel Boyce; Sept. 20, Michelle Swiger; and Sept. 22, Bonnie Kelley.
Hoping each of you had a great day!
To my grandson Easton, Gigi cannot believe you are 5 years old! You have been such a blessing and delight to our whole family, you make us laugh with your “Easton” ways, the way you are your own unique self, how you are so kind, loving & compassionate, and a bit on the ornery side, I hope you never change. This is a big year for you, starting pre-k and turning 5! Always remember, Gigi loves you a bushel and a peck and a hug around neck.
Happy Anniversary
Sept. 13, Rick and Susann Keener celebrated 40 years! Wishing each of you many more years of love, health and happiness!
If anyone has news to share I would like it sent to me by Sunday, Monday at 6 p.m. at the latest, please let me know what’s going on so I can get the information out there.
Please look out for each other, and remember, if you can’t be anything ,please be kind.
If you have any news to share, give me a call at 304-777-0540 or email me at roxannsmith3@ yahoo.com.
Until next time, drive safe, we love our kids!
