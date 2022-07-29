Good Morning, White Hall!
It has been a rainy week and very humid, and hot. That’s July for you. It is hard to plan anything, you never know whether it’s going to be humid or not.
Michael’s at the Middletown Commons beside Aldi, is scheduled to open Aug. 19.
Tax Free Weekend
West Virginia is having a Tax Free Weekend on clothing on Aug. 5-8.
Thank you to my great-grandchildren, Brielle, age 6, and Kyle, who is 9. At that young age, they did a big favor for me. I had been staring at my dead flower stems in my yard for a week, and I asked them to pick them for me. I offered them a nickel for each one.
I knew there were a lot of them, and they were at least 4 to 5 feet tall. They were tickled to death when they made almost $5 each. OK, I tipped them a little, but I counted them and there was over 120!
It was fun watching them, and their smiles were well worth it.
White Hall Town Council
The White Hall Town Council meeting was held in the council chambers at the White Hall Municipal Building. Deputy Mayor Tim Ridenour called the meeting to order at 6 p.m. followed by the Pledge of Allegiance, a prayer, roll call, and approval of the minutes.
Citizens’ Concerns: A concern was: new police officer had been involved in a vehicle crash involving a fatality while working for Fairmont Police Department.
Announcements:
Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall will be at Trinity Assembly of God Church Aug. 4-8. Police will escort the wall down Route 19 to Interstate 79 to the church, with 75 plus bikes and multiple vehicles. The town is looking for volunteers over the age of 18 to help set up the wall, carpenter, and someone to sing the National Anthem at the opening ceremony. The Valley and Boothsville Volunteer Fire Departments will have their trucks and flags to escort the Wall into the Town
Police Department: Chief Guerrieri reported 5 transports to regional jail, 2 officers attending training on entry tools, and involved in school safety assessments, Lt. Clifton has been asked to attend all the MC School assessments, K-9 insert for cruiser has been installed.
Legal Department: approval of invoice to the Attorney for $3,832.50.
Town Coordinator: Cindy Stover reported the pavilion is almost done, and landscaping will be done in a few weeks, thermostats will be moved and replaced, and air conditioner will be replaced, be aware of bees in the grass and around the gates, and oil drums were purchased so oil would be reduced to $3 a quart.
Town Engineer is preparing paperwork for the Storm Water Project on Lavender and Garnet.
Under new business, a motion was passed to approve the Budget Revision General Fund for 22-23. A motion made to consider COVID Policy Updates was passed. A motion made to consider Holiday Policy Updates was passed. A motion made to consider issuing insurance RFP was passed.
Final remarks: Councilmember Kristine Mason has heard complaints about lack of handicap parking at Commons, stated this is the 30 year anniversary for the Town of White Hall, commemorate the event?
Councilmember Charles Mason, asked about grass cuttings being thrown into the street. Chief Guerrieri believes there is already is a policy and will investigate it.
If you have news, birthdays or anniversaries, call Claudia at 304-534-2756, if you leave a number, email me at claudiaholbert@yahoo. com. My article about White Hall for the Times WV will be in on Friday, so any information needs to be sent to me by Wednesday. Thank you for letting me know about events in White Hall or close by.
