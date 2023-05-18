Flowers are blooming in the garden and wild flowers galore! Usually, I am pulling weeds as they invade the flower beds, but this year things are way ahead of me in that respect.
One bed has a beautiful little display of daisy fleabane tinged with pink. I have seen them in different shades before and found out they were used as the original baby reveal as they come out in pink or blue. So as a fun predictor baby birth we will allow the beautiful little blossoms to bloom as we are expecting our first little great grand baby girl! What better reason not to weed the flower bed.
Thank You
Thank you to everyone who donated to the recent road toll. The toll funds will go toward the Barrackville Covered Bridge Festival June 17. The proceeds raised from the festival will go towards preservation and restoration efforts of the covered bridge. This will be a long-term project and will take a great deal of effort to raise funds to begin the process. Thanks for bearing with us as we continue our fundraising efforts.
Preservationist Appearance
Mark your calendars for Friday, June 16 at 6 p.m. at the Barrackville Covered Bridge. Jon Smith West Virginia Historic Preservationist will speak about the construction and history as well as the preservation needs of the covered bridge. Please join us at the Covered Bridge for his presentation.
School News
No school Monday, May 29 and the last day of school is Wednesday, May 31.
Yard Sales
503 Rice St. June 2-3, 8 a.m.-until. Lots of items including lots of baby girl clothes.
613 Cook St., June 2-3 from 8 a.m.-until for big 3-family yard sale. Both days lots of clothes, Thirtyone, Pampered Chef, jewelry, photography backdrops, photography props, kids boy clothes, kids toys, Barbie dolls and a lot more.
305 High St., June 3, clothes, furniture, household items, country décor, kids bike and scooter, hoverboard, games and much more.
5 Smith Rd., June 9-10 from 8 a.m.-until, baked items as well.
Barrackville Festival Meeting
A meeting of the Bridge Festival Committee will meet Thursday evening at 6:30 p.m. at the Lions Community Building. Please consider attending if you are interested.
Pack the pew
Attend Barrackville Church of Christ on Sunday, May 28 from 6-7:30 p.m. for a lesson entitled, “Be An Example” presented by Michael Rowand of Westwood Church of Christ, McMinnville,Tenn. For more information contact the church at 304-363-9060.
Vendor space available
There are still spaces available for vendors at the Barrackville Covered Bridge Festival June 17. Please contact Cari at caricasuccio@gmail.com if you are interested.
Church of Christ VBS
Contact the Barrackville Church of Christ if you are interested in joining their Vacation Bible School from May 28 to June 1. Classes will be for all ages from babies to adults. Classes meet Sunday, May 28 from 6-7:30 p.m. and Monday through Thursday 6-8 p.m. Contact the church for more information at 304-363-9060.
Be considerate please
Grass cutting season is upon us. It is a tough job just finding time each week to get the grass cut and things trimmed up. Please be considerate of other people on the road and motorcycles traveling through town and direct the grass clippings back onto your lawn area. Having grass on the roadway makes for dangerous driving conditions. Thanks for keeping everyone safe.
Town Council meeting
Barrackville Town Council meets at town hall, Tuesday, June 6 at 7 p.m. The public is invited to attend.
Neighbors news
Grant Town Community Market will be June 3 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. The day will include crafters, vendors, food trucks, a car show, music, yard sales and mini photo sessions and much more. Contact Sandy Yanego 304-280-1469 or sandyspringer1235@gmail.com for more information. All proceeds benefit Grant Town VFD.
