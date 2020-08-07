“As it is written in the book of the words of the prophet Isaiah; A voice of one crying out in the desert: ‘Prepare the way of the Lord, make straight his paths’“(Luke:3-4)
What is the work of the prophet? It is first and foremost to echo the message of the divine, speaking truth to power, and transforming hearts so that the downtrodden are given hope and opportunity to rise from hopelessness. John the Baptist issues a word of protest against a “brood of vipers” who have ignored the Lord’s messages in the past, calling forth a transformation of heart in service of the Lord. His words foreshadow the ministry of Christ who will give total and everlasting witness to the will of God in his person for the salvation of the world.
Many times Jesus protests the injustice wrought by the religious leaders of his time. This is especially visible in his overturning of the moneychangers tables in the Temple and his protection of the woman caught in adultery. Fueled by deep-seated thanksgiving, John and Jesus exhibit a vision and understanding of human suffering that is transformative. The prophet’s authenticity is the instrument of the divine, protesting the misuse of power and issuing a call to reform the heart in order to set aright the relationship between those who wield power for their own benefit and those who get crushed by the weight of it.
Thankfully the prophet’s voice continues to be heard and recognized in fruitful, disciplined action on behalf of those who are disenfranchised. In the recent century the likes of: Mahatma Gandhi, Dorothy Day, Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King and the recently deceased Congressman John L. Lewis stand out. Dr. King, Miss Day, and Congressman Lewis were devoted to Gospel values; walking in the light of Jesus Christ’s own ministry. They also benefited greatly from the life and witness of the Hindu prophet and leader of Indian independence, Mahatma Gandhi and his non-violent methods for reform.
All of these have spoken truth to power, never advocating nor resorting to violence which undermines the prophetic message. Their privilege of issuing the divine message was nurtured with humility and courage, as they bore the scars of the battle with evil that they undertook.
Injustice in the heart is the enemy of the prophet, brought on by privilege blinded to the suffering of others. Hidden within are fear, prideful resentment and division that provide its fuel. Erecting legalistic walls it is self-protecting, and ever-ready to crush those who fail to pay homage. Therefore the prophet must be disciplined, willing to suffer, armed with a total commitment to the chosen cause.
It is ironic that John L. Lewis, an adherent to prophetic work and a man of protest, was chosen to ascend to the office to which he held for over 30 years, the people’s House of Congress. Yet it is also fitting that someone in politics could be dedicated to speaking on behalf of the disenfranchised, while maintaining a humble heart and the discipline of non-violence. God Bless the memory of our brother John and all of those who walk in the path of justice and peace in service of God’s earthly and eternal Beloved Community.
