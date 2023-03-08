Good Morning Rivesville!
I hope everyone is well. March came in like a lamb and from what I can see in the long term forecast i.
Main Street Rivesville invites the community children and grandchildren to the annual community Easter Egg Hunt, which will be held on Saturday, April 1 from 1-3 p.m. The children will be grouped by ages 0-3, 4-6-7-10. All children must be accompanied by an adult. Please register at eventbrite.com. The event will be held at Rivesville Elementary Middle School.
Rivesville PTO will meet March 13 at 6 p.m. in the school cafeteria. The cookoff theme this month is sliders. Whip up your favorite slider and see if you can upstage the reigning cook off queen! The guest speaker will be Sara Felts from the Pierpont Community and Technical College Culinary Arts program. Be sure and bring the kids so they can join in the fun of making a Leprechaun mask.
Any 8th grade student who attends the March PTO meeting will receive a $5 Dunkin Donut gift card. The classroom with the highest, middle parent attendance for the next 3 PTO meetings will receive a Ice cream social reward from the PTO, 1 class from elementary and 1 from middle. The PTO is looking for donations to fill baskets and baskets already filled to be raffled off at the breakfast with the bunny, call Ashley at 681-331-8932 if interested.
Breakfast with the Easter Bunny will be held on March 25 from 10 a.m.-Noon at the Baxter Fire Department. The cost of the breakfast is $10 in advance and $15 at the door. If you have any questions or to purchase a ticket call Ashley Seipp at 681-331-8932.
A pizza, sandwich and salad sale will be held on Saturday, March 11 at the Fairview Fire Hall, 409 Main St., Fairview. The hours are 3-6 p.m., you can eat in or carryout. Call 304-449-1904 or 1905 to place your order. The building is handicap accessible.
There will be an open house at Rivesville Head Start on Wednesday, March 15 from 3-5 p.m., the school is located at 168 Jasper St.
Rivesville United Methodist Church is now taking orders for their delicious homemade peanut butter eggs. The cost is $6 and $3. To place an order call Bonnie at 304-282-4592, Dee Dee at 304-278-5001 or Roxann at 304-777-0540. Orders need to be placed by March 26. Pickup date is April 2 1-3 pm.
Shepherd’s Love Food Pantry will have their food distribution on Saturday, March 18 from 9:30-110 a.m. at Rivesville United Methodist Church located on 3rd and Jasper streets. Call Gary Moffa at 304-534-2950 if in need of an emergency food box.
A Maundy Thursday service will be held at 7 p.m. April 6 at Highlawns United Methodist Church located on Paw Paw Avenue in Rivesville.
Retirees of Fairmont Clinic will hold their monthly meeting at SayBoy restaurant on Wednesday, March 15 at 1 p.m. If you have any questions call Bonnie Kelley at 304-282-4592.
A Spring Craft Show will be held at the new Armory on Saturday, March 18 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. The address is 201 Artillery Dr., Fairmont.
The Marion County Democratic Women will hold a Bingo on Saturday, March 26 starting at 1 p.m. at the Kingmont Community Building. There will be raffle baskets, 50/50 and free food. The tickets are $25 and can be purchased by calling Emma-304-657-7244, Tina-304-694-4446, Sharon- 304-657-6853, Belinda-304-641-2394 or Crystal 304-612-5532.
The Lenten Fish dinners are still being served at St. Peter The Fisherman Catholic Church, 407 Jackson St., Fairmont. The dinners are every Friday evening during Lent. The meal consists of baked cod, scalloped potatoes, mac & cheese, green beans, slaw, bread and dessert. The cost is $12 for adults, $6 for kids under 10. Pre-order or reserve a table by calling Antoinette at 304-363-2793 or 304-203-1717. It is appreciated if you place your order by thursday evening, walk-ins are welcome.
Upcoming events
April 1: Rivesville United Methodist Church hot dog/baked goods sale, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
April 1: Spaghetti dinner at McCurdysville Community Building, 4-7 p.m.
April 16: Coach Ricky Suba drive through Pasta dinner
April 22: Pioneer Woman Basket Bingo hosted by Grant Town EMS.
I will have more information on each of these events as the dates draw closer.
We know spring is right around the corner as it is time to spring forward with the clocks this weekend and Dairy Creme Corner opens on Saturday, March 18. I know a lot of folks look forward to that.
Birthday wishes
Judy Morris, Jeff Suba, Justin Clyde, Rose Carpenter and Cade Beatty. Blessings to each of you on your special day.
Anniversary wishes
Trevor and Lelia Waters recently celebrated 3 years, wishing you both many more tears of love, health and happiness.
I’d appreciate any news you’d like to share, I would like to have it by Sunday. Give me a call at 304-777-0540 or email me at roxannsmith 3@yahoo.com. Until next time drive save, we love our kids. Let’s gooo Mountaineers!
