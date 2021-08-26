Good morning Mannington!
The 2021-22 school year is off to a successful start, so let us hope that this will be a safe and good school year. The year started off early at North Marion High School as some seniors came early to watch the sunrise. This is the beginning of the last step toward the next step in their lives.
I hope everyone has had a good week. The temperature is to remain high for a while, just be careful if you are outside or you work outside. Also remember to check on those neighbors who may not have air conditioning and may need some assistance while it is so warm outside. Be careful this week, take care of each other
School starts
Fall is here. School has started. Remember that there will be many youngsters waiting for buses or walking along streets and roads to get to a bus or to school. Yes, school has started and this could cause some youngsters to forget to watch for cars. They are excited to be back in school and with their friends.
School buses will be on the road morning and evening. You know that early in the morning it may still be dark when you encounter a school bus that has stopped to pick up children. Then, in the afternoon, they are returning those young folks home, so remember to be ready for a stopped bus as you round that curve. The sign on the side of the bus does mean for you to stop if the light is flashing. It only takes a few seconds for children to step off the bus or to cross the road to their home. Drive safely, and watchout for the school busses.
Thank you from the Historical Society
The officers and members of the West Augusta Historical Society wish to say thank you to those volunteers who helped man the gates at the Mannington District Fair earlier this month. Selling tickets at the gates of the Mannington Fair is one of the Society’s fundraisers each year.
This is usually a four-hour project and involves several people. So, thank you to all who agreed to help the organization; they greatly appreciate the help. You might not have been a member of the Historical Society, just an interested friend. Thank you also from the Mannington District Fair Association. This is also a big help to the fair, as each day all four gates must be manned. Everyone’s help is greatly appreciated.
Thank you for wishes
Olive Marie says she was really surprised at the “Birthday Wishes” she received on the Masters Funeral Home website and the many cards she received by regular mail. She says they brought back memories of times and people she was involved with in her life. May our Good Lord bless each of you, for thinking of her.
Farmer’s Market
Yes, The Farmer’s Market will open again on Saturday, Aug. 28 with set-up beginning at 8 a.m. The Market opens for business at 9 a.m. until noon. Thank you to those folks who attended the market each week. The number of vendors and guests is growing. Check Facebook, to see if the Fire Department will be serving. Tell your friends and help spread the word when they are set up.
If they have enough help, they plan to return but maybe not each week. The Women’s Club of Mannington sponsors this event each week with vendors possibly being different each week. Some vendors set up each week, others may come once or twice a month. So, you may find something different each time you attend. Fresh vegetables are becoming more available as gardens are doing well in this area. Many folks come for the freshly-made Kettle Corn, so get there early. Fresh baked items are very popular. Wood crafts are available, and some nice jewelry can be found also. This could be the start of Christmas shopping. This is also a time to eat breakfast downtown before the Market opens, plan to meet a friend and just take time to be in downtown Mannington. You just might like to check out other places of business while you are here.
FYI
If you wish to email information to me, please use the following email, johcar48@frontier.com. You may call me at 304-986-2527 to see if I have received your email or to give me information. I would like to receive the information for Mannington News by Tuesday or very early on Wednesday morning. Thank you for sending this so that others in the area will know what events are happening.
