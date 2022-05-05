Marry Me Chicken was a success! No actual proposal was generated or sought but the work family enjoyed it with a light salad and considered it a treat! I did double the cheese sauce and omit the bacon (Sorry, not into pork products!) But adding the bacon would bring the flavor level up a notch. Cheese and Bacon what’s not to like!
Barrackville Town Council
Barrackville Town Council met May 3, the meeting is the first Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m., anyone interested in town hall business is invited to attend. Minutes of previous meeting were approved; treasurer’s report was read and approved. Some Barrackville residents from the camp area addressed council about abandoned and dilapidated houses that are a safety concern.
Some addresses mentioned were on Chestnut Street and Ice Street with an owner, Greg Hinton, having multiple homes in disrepair. Lengthy discussion was held about the need to address this chronic problem of absentee owners and their neglect of property. Council is very concerned about the issue and is working as quickly as possible to get ordinances into effect through the IPMC International Property Maintenance Code which will give the town legal standing to address these types of properties. Planning Commission hopes to have the code, which is in its first draft, ready for public comment soon in hope to adopt the document within months.
Councilman Josh Southern suggested that any resident interested should attend Planning Commission meetings and send a letter to town hall with any suggestions or comments concerning these issues. Police Report: Chief Wilson reported he has attended K9 training in Pittsburgh and came away with valuable information. He has concern that the new K9 may not have the temperament needed to become a useful team member so he asks council to purchase a trained K9, he has pledges of donations toward the purchase and would investigate other means to accept donations.
A question was asked about the pool sign by the US 250 entrance to Barrackville that obstructs vision when at the intersection. Officer Suarez said he would check into the concern. Maintenance report: dump truck is out for repair and a 6x8’ piece will be replaced in the bed for $2,200, repairs will take a week or two. Hope Gas requested maps of area around Covered Bridge for plans to replace main gas line in the area. Maintenance staff is down an employee and are relying on day report community service workers to cut some of the grass that is town responsibility.
City of Fairmont Sewer is seeking approval from Fairmont City Council to raise rates .40 to .45 cents per 1,000 gallons for water treatment. This will raise Barrackville water and sewage rates to a cost of .95 to $1.40 per 1,000 gallons to treat water which unfortunately will raise resident’s rates. Generator at town hall warranty is almost up and e solutions offered a maintenance plan that will be reviewed at the next meeting.
Planning Commission: Officers have elected Bob Pirner as president and Alex Neville as vice-president. Discussion at the last meeting presented a first draft of the IPMC code that is available for review. New Business: Council approved the ballot for the June election. A sample ballot may be obtained from town hall. Workers are needed for the June 11 and June 14 elections, these are paid positions, more information can be obtained from town hall. Reading of ordinance 90, motions passed. Police Protection Fee final reading, motion passed. Council reviewed past motion in reference to K9 and associated costs. Council will ask Chief Wilson to submit an itemized list of all costs to be associated for purchase of a K9 unit and hold off seeking donations at the current time. Council convened to executive session. These are notes on the council meeting and are in no way official minutes; please attend the town council meetings as they are open to the public each month.
Golden Horseshoe winner
Congratulations to 2022 Golden Horseshoe Winner Samuel Flower. Samuel studied and worked tirelessly to achieve his goal, which he set at the beginning of the school year. Samuel comes from a long line of Golden Horseshoe winners with several members of his family also having achieved this honor.
Successful fundraiser
Thank you all who worked or contributed to the Barrackville Covered Bridge Festival Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser. Funds are being raised to support the Barrackville Covered Bridge Festival June 18. Many, many people worked long and hard on this fundraiser and it is hard to mention each and every person without the chance of missing someone so we will just say a huge thank you to everyone that helped in any way. Selling or buying tickets, cooking, donating materials, delivering, donating cakes or cupcakes, the list could go on and on. Not one person is responsible for the success of the event and it “Takes a Village” to support these efforts. Our town comes through time after time to help and support each other and we are eternally grateful. Thank You All!
Security warning
Allegedly a ‘skimmer’ of some type was used a couple weeks ago on the gasoline pumps at a local convenience store. Management says there were no actual devices detected on the pumps and there is no way to verify how the information was retrieved. Please check your credit or debit cards closely in case of any fraudulent charges on your account.
Tips on safety at the pump
Credit card skimmers are devices that criminals attach to ATMs, gas pumps, and any other payment terminals to steal your card’s information. Skimmers come in all shapes, sizes and varying degrees of complexity. 1. Check the pump panel for tampering. The lockable door on the gas pump or ATM should be closed and securely fastened; many gas stations take the additional step of placing a tamper-resistant seal over the door. If the tamper-resistant seal is broken, do not use the gas pump, and tell an employee that the pump may not be safe to use. 2. Inspect the card slot and the PIN pad (compare with other pumps). Try to wiggle the card slot. If it seems loose, or strangely bulkier than the other pumps at the same station, you may want to move along to another terminal. Use the pump closest to the station. Likewise, if the PIN pad seems obtrusively thick, or if it does not match the pads on other pumps, this is a clear sign that something is amiss. 3. Run the card as a “credit card” instead. Not only does this give you additional protection because the funds aren’t immediately drawn out of your account, it also allows you to avoid entering your PIN entirely. Also, with a credit card, you can dispute the charges. Another way to avoid the PIN pad, if you’re still wary of a pump’s payment system, is to simply pay for your gas inside. 4. Keep an eye on your account. Credit Tim Russell Security National Bank.
Job opportunity
Dollar General in Barrackville is currently looking for a key holder. This position requires previous experience in retail. Pay is based on experience but will start at $11 an hour. Go online to fill out an application at Dollargeneral.com/careers. The store number is #17977. Call 681-214-0113 and ask for Naomi for an immediate interview.
Town Hall temp positions
Town council is looking for paid workers to staff the voting events on Saturday, June 11 and Tuesday, June 14. These are paid positions and to qualify you should be a register voter in Marion County aged 18. Contact Barrackville Town Hall for more information.
All town yard sale
Barrackville All Town Yard Sale will be held June 4-5. Email your address to Barrackville2019@gmail.com if you are interested in participating to advertise your address for the sale.
Barrackville Covered Bridge Festival meeting
The next festival planning meeting will be Tuesday, May 24 at 6 p.m. Planning is coming down to the final stages and the committee could use as much help as possible to have a successful event. Anyone interested in helping contact Barrackville2019@gmail.com.
Contact information: If you have any news to include in our column contact Diana Marple via email Barrackville2019@gmail.com or by phone 304-376-1759 before 8 p.m. Tuesday.
