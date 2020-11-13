I still remember that day fifty years ago.
I was at home that evening watching a little black and white TV in my bedroom. Suddenly the program was interrupted with a news flash announcing that a plane had crashed at the Huntington, W.Va. airport and that it was believed to have been carrying the Marshall University football team.
I was only fifteen years old but it still had a profound emotional impact on me. Shock and sorrow set in as I watched the live news reports confirming the worst.
The plane carrying the Marshall University football team home from its game at East Carolina University earlier that day had crashed near Tri-State Airport — just 45 minutes after taking off from Stallings Field at the Kinston Airport in North Carolina.
It was a rainy, cold and foggy evening and the plane, flying with poor visibility, clipped trees on a ridge just west of the airport, tumbled while cutting a 95-foot swath and slammed into the hillside on the east side of the highway and burst into flames. The plane crash claimed the lives of all 75 people on board – players, coaches, staff members, flight crew and top leaders in the city. Five decades later, the crash is still considered the worst sports accident in U.S. history.
The crash forever changed the university, the city, the state and plunged the community into an extended period of grief. At the time, Marshall University operated a branch campus in my home town of Logan and the emotional after-effects there were so strong.
Less than three years after the crash, I enrolled as a freshman at Marshall University. It didn’t take long to understand that for the Marshall community the wounds from the crash were still raw and deep.
A memorial fountain had been erected on the plaza at the student center and dedicated to the memory of the plan crash victims. On November 14, 1973, I attended the memorial service held at the fountain and personally paid my respects to those in the Marshall family who had perished in the plane crash. I attended other years and have even watched live streams of memorial services online.
Tomorrow another memorial service will be held, including the traditional laying of the wreath and the water will be turned off in the fountain until next spring. I plan to watch it.
Many of you have probably seen the 2006 movie, We Are Marshall, depicting the aftermath of the plane crash and the rebuilding of the football program.
One of the central characters in the movie is Nate Ruffin. Nate was a member of the 1970 football team but was injured at the time and not on that fateful flight. Nate and I worked together at The Herald-Dispatch in Huntington in the 1980s and became good friends. He was a terrific man but seemed to never shake survivor’s guilt of not dying with most of his teammates. Nate passed away in 2001 after a long illness and was buried next to his teammates.
Thankfully Marshall chose to continue the football program even though they only won two games the next year and had losing seasons for 12 more years. But the Thundering Herd persevered and eventually won two 1-AA national championships and totaled the most wins of any college in the nation in the 1990s. This year the team is undefeated and ranked No. 16 nationally heading into tomorrow’s home game with Middle Tennessee.
Over time, the pain of the crash has eased a bit perhaps, and the community and university have forged on. But we will never forget.
Publisher Titus Workman can be reached at 304-367-2503 or tworkman@timeswv.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.