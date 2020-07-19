At long last and with a long reassuring deep breath, we have an emergency service in place in our community. The Fairmont Campus of WVU Medicine is in full operation. Like most of the assumed community services, we did not realize the necessity and treasure of what we had until it was gone.
A large united community sigh of relief signaled the appreciation for this newly established health emergency facility. On July 6, my wife and I experienced firsthand the professional, yet at the same time personal, services that are now a vital and deeply valued part of our entire county.
An unstoppable chronic nosebleed brought us to this new emergency service. An armed WVU security policeman motioned us directly in, bypassing his check-in entrance as we were unsure which entrance to take to enter the new facility.
The emergency service doors slid open and standing inside waiting for us was a nurse. We were taken directly to an ultra-clean and well-equipped examining room. A young doctor, a native born and raised Mountaineer named Godwin, greeted us as guests rather than patients in need of emergency service. He was very professional in his procedures, from his WVU training, while at the same time communicating a personal concern for my wife and her needs both physical and emotional.
Please do not expect at all times the next display of concern and welcome, but I counted six nurses and assistants in the room at one time. I am quite sure it was six because I had to use both shaking hands to calculate.
We expressed our gratitude for their being a vital part of our community needs. They seemed to be just as excited to be here and of service. They were an amazing group for which we are truly blessed and thankful.
We expressed our heartfelt gratitude to all of them, not only for their professional expertise, but also for their display of enjoyment at being of service to us and the community. We should all sleep better at night knowing that there is a crew of dedicated emergency staff wide awake in anticipation of being the lifesaving crew, when needed, for all our county citizens.
Our personal experience cannot be necessarily duplicated on a busy day or night by the staff. But it is reassuring and tremendously valuable to know that this facility is now ours, and those who work there are truly proficient yet equally compassionate and genuinely friendly.
Another plus is that this facility is backed and part of the vast and highly-rated WVU Medicine’s ever expanding network. The WVU expertise and world renown reputation are now at our fingertips when needed.
Possibly the most surprising takeaway from our necessary adventure came while expressing our delight and sincere gratitude for their finally opening as they demonstrated their visible and expressed excitement and privilege for being here.
A Fairmont and Marion County grateful welcome to our neighborhood! We have been waiting in anticipation of the establishing of your permanent residence here among us. For want of any more meaningful statement, we simply say, “Welcome home! We greatly missed you.”
