Good morning Mannington!
I hope everyone had a Merry Christmas. I know that some folks had to postpone Christmas for a week or so because they happened to be in the wrong place and could have been exposed to coronavirus. I have not heard of any of these folks getting sick for which everyone is thankful. We did have a white Christmas and it was very pretty. So many years that we have not had snow for Christmas. If you like cold weather, then we had that too.
I’m looking forward to the New Year. If you are celebrating, do so very carefully and with good judgment. A few years ago, I asked folks who wished to do so to step out and ring a bell on New Year’s Eve to welcome the New Year of 2000. Everyone was worried about what would happen if computers and systems had a problem reading the number 2000. Well, not a lot happened but I did step outside and heard a bell or two ringing. Again we are worried about what will happen in this new year.
This year, I have heard of another New Year’s tradition. Open the doors to your house to let 2020 out and 2021 in. Well, there are a few houses that have many doors. What happens if 2020 goes out but gets confused and re-enters the house or of 2021 makes a wrong turn and goes in an out door. There are houses with many inside doors as well, what if 2020 gets lost inside the house and cannot find an outside door? Well, any way if you are doing traditions if you wish open a door to let 2020 out and welcome 2021 and hope and pray 2021 is more enjoyable by this time next year.
Remember to check with friends and neighbors that might need some help. The help you give them may just be a phone call to say hello and visit for a few minutes. There are folks who are not getting out and do not talk with or see folks for extended time. Just talking with someone can make a person feel so much better. Take care, wear your mask and wash your hands and do stay your distance from others. Take care of yourself and stay safe. Have a Happy New Year.
Thank you
This thank you is from Colleen Morris and the Mannington Food Pantry.
This has been quite a year, especially for the Mannington Food Pantry. We haven’t closed our doors and have continued to fill food boxes, but it has been a challenge. The pantry has been blessed by the community volunteers who have worked diligently to make sure families get food orders. Our “Reverse Advent Calendar” gave the community an extra way to hep those families in need this year. If you participated, thank you so much, if you didn’t, think about it for next year (the 2021 calendar will be posted on Facebook the day after Thanksgiving and will start November 28th, the first day of Advent).
We are humbled and grateful for each of our volunteers and donors. We are touched beyond words for your generosity. Our wish for 2021 is that we all may find a piece of hope, health and happiness. May we only know blessings and peace in the coming year.
The pantry closed Wednesday, Dec. 30 for a short Christmas break. It will reopen Wednesday, Jan. 6.
Garbage pickup
Mannington Refuse wishes to remind Mannington residents of the change in pickup dates for trash pickup for New Year’s Day. Pickup for Friday, will be picked on Thursday, Dec. 31. This will be the only change in New Year’s week. Mannington Refuse wishes to say thank you to all residents for their cooperation this year and to also wish everyone a Happy New Year. If you celebrate the coming of the new year, do so with good judgment.
