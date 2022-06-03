Summer has kicked off, Farmers.
The Special K’s (for those of you who are new here, my kids Kyan and Kasey) decided to celebrate the end of the school year in different ways. Kyan solidified his sophomore year with his final tests and hit the road with his dad and some of our campground club buddies for a Father/Son fishing trip to Lake Erie. From the photos I’ve gotten, he looks to be having a great time, his smile as wide as the boat he sailed out on. They all caught their limit in walleye and enjoyed having a young gun such as Kyan on the boat (he’s the youngest by far on the trip) to reel in everyone’s line. He also couldn’t keep the fish off his hook which amazed them.
Jared said, “He made quick buddies with the captain and his sonar equipment.” Maybe that’s why he had so much luck! Miss Kasey on the other hand was eager to have some time alone with dear ol’ Mom. We cheated on the Baker’s Nook for desserts at the new Apple Annie’s in White Hall (Marsha, your frosting is better!)and it is a wonderful place with the friendliest staff. Meredith and Rudy had eaten there that morning with her sisters from Morgantown and Kasey just had to go have a slice of maple black walnut cake on her Meme’s recommendations. After dinner we headed to the theater to see our favorite characters on the big screen in the new Downton Abbey sequel. She was so happy with how things turned out but as she’s her mama’s daughter, she cried a little at the end. I hope the start of summer treats you with as much family time and fun as it has for mine. Here’s to many good times ahead!
Around town
The Katy Church of God of Prophecy is gearing up for their annual yard sale next weekend. As usual there will be lots of baked goods, hot dogs and of course all sorts of items up for sale. It will be held on the 10th and 11th from 8 a.m-3 p.m. at the church located in Katy. Plum Run officially lost its eldest resident this week. Our deepest sympathies to the family of Mr. Donald G. “Don” Dawson who lived a full and rich life, departing this world at the age of 92. Bless him. St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Farmington will once again be holding a parish cleanup day on Saturday, June 11. All members are encouraged to join in at the church starting at 9 a.m. Lunch will be served. Happy Anniversary to Buddy & Patti Bradley and Arthur & Joanna Reeves. Today is chicken salad croissant day with chips and pickles at the Baker’s Nook for $8.50. Anyone notice there’s some fuzzy baby geese over in the field? I saw about a baker’s dozen wobbling through the grass with their parents. It is the season for new appearances. Seven weeks ago Meredith thought her rabbit was gone. We’ve been on the lookout for Itty Bitty but thought she was probably something’s Lunchy wunchy. All of a sudden she’s back and enjoying the comforts of being a kept bunny. (I did look it up and rabbits gestate for around 30 days and the babies usually are on their own in the wild after three weeks. Adds up!)
Birthdays
Happy Birthday wishes go out to Jerimiah Spears, Bob Root, Shawn Doty, Randy Luna,Terry Martin, Beth Alasky, Michael Shearer, TJ Starsick, Summer Fleeman, Don Aloi, Donna Serdich, Linda Haught, Richard Waddell Jr., Jean Daniel, Kritsy Moore, Coralei Reilly, Tiffany DeVaul, Randy Elliott, Mary Powell,Christina Hibbs, , Lora Gouzd, Sabrina Plachta, Dustin Hayes turning the big 18 this week and Roman Chuby who will be 97 years old on Wednesday!
News from the North
The North Marion High School Band will hold a car wash next Saturday from 11-3 at the Swisher Hill Union Mission Church. We’re hoping to raise money to go towards the kids’ band camp fund. If you’re out and about and want a clean car, stop on by! If you watched via social media or attended in person, you noticed the beautiful flowers at the 2022 NMHS Graduation. Those beautiful blooms were donated by Clark’s Nursery for the second year in a row.
Yesteryear
I enjoy social media. Even if it’s an oddball video or an instructional how-to, I just like the learning aspect of what we can grab at our fingertips through devices like our phones, tablets, etc. Don’t worry, holding (and smelling) an old book in my hands or a yellowing newspaper article still makes my heart flutter, but seeing how others do things and getting inspiration from that fascinates me. There’s a funeral home in Syracuse, New York, where a father/daughter duo are changing how people are educated about grieving and death in general. Charlie and his daughter Eileen have opened up their home (located above the funeral parlor) and do daily videos, Q&A’s, and share information that maybe you were too polite to inquire about or didn’t know how to broach with a person in that profession. We teeter a fine line with what is morbid when we should embrace it. If you get a chance, look them up. It’s really quite interesting.
In June of 1922, our newspaper included an article praising one of our local mortuarians. “For the last 18 years (which would be 1904), F. H. Huey has been among the leading funeral directors of this section of the state. He frequently receives calls for his services from out of town and is always ready to give the best that is in him and that best is the total of his training, knowledge and experience. He has kept abreast of the advances made in the science of embalming. Mr. Huey carries a stock of funeral accessories which include a line of caskets, vaults, etc. In addition to his undertaking business, he is interested in the Staggers auto safety chain which is a Mannington product and is contributing through its manufacture and distribution to the general business development of his section. Mr. Huey is a member of the Kiwanis clubs, and is a popular progressive.” How’s about that!
Ins and Outs
Grant Town Community Market is having their Inaugural Car Show tomorrow. Food, music, 50/50, raffles and all kinds of good stuff will be going on over there starting at 11 a.m. They’ll also be hosting their Community Market with crafts and vendors, food trucks, face painting and community yard sales from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. If you’re interested in entering the Mannington District Fair Parade they’re signing up people now. You can text (preferred) or call Kristy Moore at 304-612-0319 or email mdfparade@gmail.com to get your spot. They’ll be offering cash prizes in their float contest this year. Parade day is Monday, August 8 at 6 p.m. Congratulations to Harper Rhode for being the winner of the Mannington District Fair Book Cover Contest. The fair book will be out the first of July. They also have some new contests for the fair this year including a pie baking contest. New summer hours are starting for the Potter’s House Art Center in Fairview. Closed on Sundays, Monday & Tuesday noon-8 p.m.
Wednesday, Thursday, Friday from noon-6 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Marion County Public Library will be holding a children’s program at our local libraries that you definitely want to check out. Join Mr. Cox for a Shark’tacular class exploring the deep blue sea with live sea specimens, fun shark stories, games and activities. For ages 6-11 and registration not required. It kicks off in Mannington: June 21 at 10:30 a.m., Fairview: June 22 at 10:30 a.m., and Fairmont: June 23 at 10:30 a.m.
Final thoughts
Driving home the other night, I told Miss Kasey I found a kennel for the boys for the 4th of July weekend. We usually board them so they can have some socializing while we socialize for the holiday. She said, “I thought they were going with us.” Took me a minute to realize she was being sarcastic and meant her father and brother as “the boys.” She didn’t even look up or crack a smile when she said it. She’s some girl! You can find this girl in the office from Mon-Fri 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call me at 304-367-2527 or email me at scummons@timeswv.com. Have a safe week and we’ll see you back here next Friday!
