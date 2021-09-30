Hello Barrackville!
It comes in the early evening, the very first whispers of darkness, as night slips silently into the end of a beautiful afternoon. The sunlight is still trying to cut sharp lines of shadow, but its energy is fading by the minute. The shadows are softening, spreading, beginning to put their long fingers under the branches of trees and over the tops of houses. The sun floats down into a lavender light, watching for the palest of moons to appear, as if by magic, as if by wish, conjured from cooling earth and darkening sky. The hour of angels begins in the early evening, the seam between our world and the sacred world of old trees who keep their secrets so well, the mystic time, when angels join us in waiting for the night. —Steven Charleston
West Virginia Burn Law
Beginning Oct. 1, the West Virginia 5 p.m. Burn law goes into effect until Dec. 31. Violators could face up to a maximum fine of $1,000. In brief, the law prevents open burning from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. Fire must be attended at all time and the area must be cleared down to mineral soil for a minimum distance of 10 feet around what is being burned. If your fire escapes, you are liable for the costs of fighting the fire and any damage the fire may cause others. Willfully setting fires is a felony and punishable by fine and/or imprisonment. The West Virginia arson hotline 1-800-233-FIRE.
Helping our neighbor
Ann Bennett lost her house to fire last year. She is on the site in temporary housing that needs some winterization before the freezing temperatures of winter hits. If anyone is willing to help secure materials or haul some of the debris away, please contact Ann. She is in need of skirting placed around the bottom of her camper and some other minor assistance. If anyone is interested in participating in a work day at her property contact me, Diana, at 304-376-1759. Make our community proud by taking care of our own. You can also send financial assistance to Ann Bennett, P.O. Box 832, Barrackville.
Yard Sale
Saturday, Oct. 2 from 8 a.m. to noon, 107 Mohawk Dr. Tons of baby girl clothes (nb-2t) toys and equipment as well as a few other things.
Barrackville Town Council
The next meeting of the Barrackville Town Council will be Tuesday, Oct. 5 at 7 p.m. All residents are encouraged to attend.
Barrackville Covered Bridge Preservation Society
The next Festival and Preservation meeting will be Tuesday, Oct. 19 at 6 p.m. in the Lions Community Building. Discussion is centered around providing power to the covered bridge and organizing festival plans for 2022. Please attend the meeting if you are interested or can help in any way.
Fill Santa’s pockets
There is going to be a Boot Drive on Pike Street in front of the town hall building, Saturday, Oct. 2 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Donations will go to the Christmas In Our Town expenses. Donations will finance event activities and purchases for the children’s stockings when they visit Santa at the drive through. Anyone interested in assisting with the annual celebration please attend the next meeting.
Barrackville School Picture Day
Barrackville School picture day is Wednesday, Oct. 20. Pictures will be taken at the school and orders may be made online at INTER-STATE.COM/ORDER use order code 61641VB. Pay online with your debit card, credit card, PayPal, Apple Pay or Google Pay.
Contact information: If you have any news to include in our column contact Diana Marple via email Barrackville2019@gmail.com or by phone 304-376-1759 before 8 p.m. each Tuesday.
