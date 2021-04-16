“For I know that in me (that is in my flesh,) dwelleth no good thing.” Rom. 7:18
This is the language of a regenerate — one who has been spiritually arrested by the Holy Spirit, given a new heart being born from above and faith to believe on the Lord Jesus Christ.
The apostle Paul was a man who was blessed with an intimate communion with God. He was spiritually and miraculously converted by the personal call from the Word of God Himself on the road to Damascus. He was caught up to the third heaven and heard unspeakable words, words that were not proper or possible to be uttered.
He was blessed to labor more than the other apostles and moved by the Holy Ghost to pen much of the New Testament. But this truly blessed vessel of God’s mercy was taught, for his and our good, that the body of sin, with which every man born in Adam possesses, shall not be removed until we leave this world. We err if we think that after conversion that we can now escape the presence of the plague of sin.
There’s two natures found within a vessel of God’s mercy — an old man and a new. That old man, with which every person is born, shall remain as long as we live on this earth. And the new man, given in regeneration, is now found to have residence within the believer and the struggles between the two are immediate. There’s a new principle of love for Christ that wars against the enmity of the old carnal heart. There’s now a love and spiritual hunger for the Gospel of God’s free and sovereign grace that is in opposition to the message of salvation by man’s ability, will and works. And there is now a love for the people of God that was never there before.
Paul admitted that in actual practice he “was before a blasphemer, and a persecutor, and injurious” while in his unconverted state of ignorance. But he admits here that though he has been regenerated by the power and grace of God, his old nature hasn’t been removed. He honestly confesses before God and men that he knows that the evil, murdering, and blasphemous thoughts, that he has always possessed, are still there. Paul confessed the truth of the words of the Lord…”For out of the heart proceed evil thoughts, murders, adulteries, fornications, thefts, false witness, blasphemies.” Matt. 15:19. That which is born of the flesh is flesh…it doesn’t change.
When the Holy Spirit creates life in a sinner, that sinner is made to be honest. The Lord will not allow His people to be deceived and think that they are something that they are not. God’s people shall go to their grave knowing that in their flesh there is no good thing. They shall never, in this life, be without the struggles between the Spirit and the flesh.
But isn’t this knowledge a blessing to the believer? While we all confess the truth of what we are in Adam, sinners, we know that though we’re bound to a body of death that still haunts us with the continual memory of our wretchedness, the Lord, who has delivered us from the curse of the law being made a curse for us and has saved us from the penalty, dominion, and slavery of sin by the shedding of His own blood at Calvary, shall one day deliver us from the very presence and burden of this body of death.
O happy day!
