My grandfather was 77 years old when his wife of 60 years no longer recognized him.
They had shared the same bed for all those years and slowly she forgot his name, who her kids were and where she kept the flour. I remember the call like it was yesterday.
My mom was in the kitchen cooking when she suddenly stopped what she was doing and began crying. No, not crying, sobbing. That deep sobbing a child does when they have been called by one of their parents and her father says, “Your mother doesn’t know me, she hasn’t showered in a couple of days and she’s lying in bed crying and talking out of her head. What do I do now?”
My mother collected herself and said, “Frank’s here, we’re on our way.”
It was a 13-mile drive from my mother’s house to my grandfather’s farm. The scenery changed extraordinarily little once we left town and passed farm after farm. My mom just sobbed and repeated the words “What are we going to do?”
We arrived at the farm and there was my grandmother who was usually as neat as a pin. (For those too young to know what that means, she was always dressed well, clean, her hair was always in a bun neatly tuck together.) But today she was not herself. Alzheimer’s had stolen my grandmother right in front of us.
Usually, a thief hides their robbery. But this disease that slowly takes the smallest things, like “Where did I leave my keys?” turns into longer and longer moments of people standing, mentally alone and lost. Not knowing where they are or who they are with.
It was hard to see her that way. But I bet it was harder for her. Her long uncombed hair wrapping around her neck and head like a wind-blown tumbleweed. Her wrinkled unfitting clothes hanging on the skeleton that had not been bathed for days.
My mother spoke to her mother like she was just a kind stranger trying to help another person on a happenstance meeting. She finally got my grandmother inside and talked her into allowing her to brush her hair. I sat on the porch with my grandfather, neither of us speaking as we listened to my mother talk to her mother like they had just met. I was so proud of my mom.
We contacted my grandmothers’ doctor, who told us he had been trying to talk my grandfather into putting my grandmother in a care facility. He said, “She should have been in a facility a long time ago, but George wouldn’t hear of it.” He said, “It might have extended her life and the quality of her final days.”
We did not know her Alzheimer’s was so advanced. But shortly after she was admitted to a care facility, her decline was quick and she died within a month. Every day my grandfather was by her side until she passed.
WV Caring is a service here in Marion County, and across the state that helps with end-of-life care for the people you love and for the family as well. They are located at 1406 Country Club Rd. in Fairmont. You can contact them at 1-866-656-9790.
Please contact them if your loved one needs end-of-life care. For their sake and yours.
