Luck is around the corner, Farmers.
I’m happy to report that I have indeed gotten my first Shamrock Shake of the season and we can begin to herald in the season of luck. Lest we all forget that last St. Patrick’s Day I fell down the step (yes, 1 step.) and severely hurt my ankle. I am hoping for a complete change in my circumstances where luck is concerned this year. If drinking a few green milkshakes improves my chances, well, that’s a risk I’m willing to take. Wouldn’t you?
Maybe my improvement will come because I’ve successfully managed to keep my oxalis from dying in her pot on the kitchen windowsill. If you don’t know what an oxalis is, it’s a purple shamrock. She lives above the sink where she can bask in the sun while I’m at work all day and when I’m cleaning up after dinner, she keeps me company while I scrub dishes. I got her from the Plant Cult which is a greenhouse outside of Morgantown nearly three years ago and she might be the longest living houseplant I’ve ever had. The leaves on this particular oxalis are a deep shade of purple, almost black. Her shamrock leaves are about the size of a quarter and every so often delicate green sprigs shoot up and in a few days I’m treated to tiny lavender blooms which happen almost year round. I’m mindful to water her a bit more than my other plants because I see her nightly, and I’m hoping she shares some of her good fortune from her luck laden leaves with me the longer I keep her around. If you’re looking for a new plant to keep you company, I highly recommend an oxalis (you can also ask for a purple shamrock plant) to give you the luck of the Irish year round. It’s never too early to invite some spring charm into your home.
Around town
Anniversaries abound this week in ol’ farm town. Very happy wishes go out to Sam and Georgie Aloi, Misty and Willie Jones, and Michael and Jeanne Higgs. Congratulations to a couple who will shortly be on that list, Sherry Pyles and Dave McCusker. (Hint: She said yes!)Today’s special is the Nook Burger with Potato Salad for $9. Can you believe that this weekend was the anniversary of the start of the Baker’s Nook in town? This is their 4th year in Farmington and we’re delighted to have them!
Keep your eyes peeled for the missing pup in town. Dixie has not yet been found. A reward is being offered and several sightings of this cute little dog have been made in the last couple of weeks including in the Idamay Hill area as well as over by the Post Office, and around downtown. If you see her please contact her owner, Erin at 304-612-8844 or call the Mountain State Veterinary Clinic at 304-825-1145.
A green plastic plate with cookies covered in white cloth napkins was left at the Ladies Fellowship meeting this week at the Plum Run Baptist Church. If it’s yours please let Janet Sanders know. Congratulations to Jessica and Matt Hedrick and their daughter Harper. They welcomed baby sister Dolly Rose Hedrick on Tuesday. Jessica is formerly Jessica Denham from over Fairview way.
Our friends at the Town of Monongah are looking for a full time candidate in the position of meter reader and a part time seasonal worker if you’re looking for local work. Yesterday morning the alarm sounded around 5 a.m. and living across from our Volunteer Fire Department, that means we know when they get the call. Our guys assisted the Mannington department with a structure fire with entrapment on Black Bear Run Rd. Engine 75 arrived on scene with 3 personnel to assist Company 9 with water supply and manpower. Crews on scene did not return until after 10 a.m. Bless them all for giving aid and our thoughts with those who were in need of help. Carolina Market has just got in their first shipment of live bait for the year. Night crawlers for $3 and Mealworms for a buck ninety. Sounds like a spring bargain!
Yesteryear
My mom gave me a few odds and ends while we were over for Sunday dinner and I got a few gems to share. Back in February of 1989 there was a story about Farmington students having a “thank you” party (it featured a picture of yours truly in mid bite of a slice of pizza. The caption, “Stephanie Jones, first grader, enjoys her pizza as an appreciation award from the PTO for her support in the candy bar sale.” Of course, when your grandpa works for the Times West Virginian, you make a few appearances now and again in the paper because everyone knows you!) Domino’s Pizza donated pizza for the party while PTO furnished pop and other goodies including certificates for all participants. The fundraiser was a huge success, going towards new playground equipment, if memory serves me. Kindergarten sold 316 candy bars, First grade, 732; second grade, 612; third grade, 598; and fourth grade, 282. Erik Poster was the “Salesman of the year” with 132 candy bars sold. That’s a lot of chocolate for a little school of only a hundred or so students.
Sharon Weaver’s third grade (wonder what happened to her? She got married when we were her students and my favorite substitute, Mrs. Verna Presley came to be our teacher for the remainder of third grade.) and Linda Cinelli’s fourth grade classes participated in calendar ideas on “Safety is Caring” sponsored by the USPS. First place artwork was produced by Shannon Shomo and honorable mentions to Sherry Pyles (she made the column twice this week!), Kristal Myers, and Adam Batson. Those who won received a stamp collecting kit. Students are currently collecting Campbell’s Soup labels and Foodland register receipts which will go towards purchasing IBM computers. “If you want to support the school you can send those items to Tonya Daft or Suzie Filius,” both were part of a dedicated group of homeroom moms for my class. I bet they remember those days!
News from the North
What a week of wins it’s been for our Huskies. The girls basketball team had a victorious trip to battle Greenbrier East (although maybe if the Gov’s team had come up here they’d get to see how bad our roads are!) followed by the boys basketball team with a win over the Buckhannon Upshur team on Valentine’s Day. It’s been a real hot streak for our athletes. Congratulations to Taylor Hess, representing North Marion at the State Swim Meet this week. The Theatre Troupe and Ms. Oliveto placed 2nd overall and will compete in the state drama festival next month. Sunni Bartlett was awarded accolades for Outstanding Actor and Lydia Hatten and Katelyn Brooks were named all festival cast. They competed with their production of “The Miser” by Moliere. Also representing the Home of the Huskies, the Robotics team hosted the first ever robotics competition in Husky Country last weekend and had a fabulous showing. This year’s crop of Huskies are really putting our fine school on the map with their accolades.
Birthdays
Big birthday wishes go out this week to Richard Kovar, Patti Bradley, Luke Burnside, Eric Ross, Tina Palmer, The Grant Perris and his grandpa John Garrison, Trinity Celapino, Taylor Tennant, Johnboy Palmer, Caleb Knight, Whitney Porter, Nancy Cochran, Isaak Sanders, Gage Franks, and Norma Devericks.
Food Pantry and Blessing Boxes
The Fairview Food Pantry wonderfully served 72 families in the month of January. This Tuesday, Feb. 22 will be the next giveaway day from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. The good people volunteering ask that you please be patient and careful when entering the parking area these winter months. Emergency food boxes are available by calling 304-449-1863. You can also visit the Blessing Box at the Town Hall in Fairview, Farmington, Monongah, and other communities. The Punkin Center Church of Christ will have a clothing giveaway next weekend, the 26th for those in need. If you are in the Monongah area, the Giver’s Hand Community Food Pantry is open from 6-7 p.m. every Thursday by the Town Hall. Finally, the Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry will be at Palatine Park on Wednesday, Feb. 23 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. while supplies last. It’s frightening to know that our friends and neighbors are in such great need, but what a blessing that we have so many resources with kind volunteers there to lend a helping hand.
Saving the Barrackville Covered Bridge, Again
A “Paint Party Fundraiser ‘’ has been planned to assist the Barrackville Covered Bridge Festival in getting underway this Summer. To be held at the Lions Community Building on Saturday, March 19th at 4 pm, the paint party is sure to be a hit for local residents. All supplies and instructions on how to paint a mason jar full of daisies will be provided. Acrylics on an 11”x17” canvas will be used. Cost to participate is $25 and light refreshments will be provided. Register at Barrackville2019@gmail.com, limited seating is available. This event will help fund the Barrackville Covered Bridge Festival expenses. I would be remiss if I didn’t mention that my middle school WV History teacher, Mr. Moore III, was the last person to drive over the Covered Bridge before it closed. He used that as a bonus question on his tests a time or two. Twenty some years later, I remember it. That’s good teaching, my friends.
Final Thoughts
Why did the cowboy adopt a weiner dog? He wanted to get a long, little doggie. If they don’t pave the roads soon, we might all need to become cowboys and girls and take to riding horses instead of driving our vehicles. I don’t know what type of time it’ll add to your commute, but you might be able to find some short cuts!
Just remember to bundle up and bring some treats to chum your new work buddy for that chilly gallop to and fro.
You can catch me in the office this week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday-Friday. I’m available by email at scummons@timeswv.com or 304-367-2527. Stay safe, warm, and well my friends!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.