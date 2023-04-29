Two men we’re talking about what to give their children at Christmas. One commented that his son had a closet full of clothes, boxes full of toys, a storage room full of sporting equipment, and a go-kart in the garage. He asked, “What do you give to a child who has everything?”
Think for a moment then to the question, “what do you give a child who has nothing?” Children come into the world with nothing, but with the potential for good or bad.
When God made a nation and called it Israel, He spoke frequently about the responsibilities of being a parent. Throughout the scriptures God instructed Israel on what to give children. Our task this morning is to ask what do you give to a child who has nothing?
The answer is in God’s word. Two parents need to give instructions to their children. An instruction constitutes a necessary part of a child’s life. Children come into the world without instructions. Training cannot be left to chance. The Bible teaches the necessity of a parent training a child.
Instructions need to be given with a sense of urgency. “Train up a child in the way he should go.” The writer did not say train the child in the way he or she wants to go. Train can be translated in one of two ways: initiate or dedicate. This is why we walk in that way.
Parents need to give children the privilege of personhood. Some parents depersonalize their children. They treat them as objects to be adored. Sometimes parents seek to live their lives over again through their children.
Treating children as people means that parents must seek to instill a good self-image. Treating children as people means parents must allow them their freedom. This is the meaning of the prodigal son.
Parents need to discipline their children. Parents can misinterpret the real meaning of discipline. Discipline not in anger. Parents can use discipline in a beneficial way. Discipline helps train a child as an evidence of love, for “whoever spares the rod hates their children,” so that we owe who loves their children are careful to discipline them.
Parents need to give a godly example of their children. Religion is not as much taught as caught. The best fit a parent can give is to live a godly life.
Parents need to provide a godly atmosphere for children. Security is found in a godly atmosphere. Parents can live godly lives before their children.
Parenting is one of life’s great responsibilities.
What to you give to a child who has nothing?
You give them instructions, personhood, discipline, and a godly life.
