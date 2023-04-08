As a young child, I vividly recall the many traditions surrounding Easter Sunday — 6 a.m. Sunrise Service, Sunday School and Worship, and Easter family dinner concluding with everyone gathering around the living room TV to watch “The Ten Commandments.”
Jesus’ resurrection from the dead is the heart of Christianity. Therefore, one should approach Easter Sunday as a reflective exercise some know as “lectio divina.” After all, as the apostle Paul says, “If Christ is not alive, our message of hope and salvation is in vain.”
Tomorrow is what is commonly called Easter Sunday, a time for new life to spring from the earth. But that’s not why Christians celebrate. Let’s back up to the “Triumphant Entry” of Christ during the Passover right before His crucifixion. We typically think of an adoring throng crying “Hosanna.” But look a little closer at the Biblical account. Here’s what it says in the gospel of John, chapter 12, verses 9-10. Go very slowly and follow me. This is from the King James Version of the Bible.
“Much people of the Jews therefore knew that He was there:”
(Obviously, that’s why there was a crowd)
“And they came not for Jesus’ sake only,” (Different people had different motives)
“But that they might see Lazarus also,” (Why?)
“Whom He had raised from the dead.” (That’s surely worth seeing)
“But the chief priests consulted” (They were not big fans of Jesus)
(Catch this, it’s important:)
“that they might also put Lazarus to death”
(Also? They were already planning to have Jesus put to death by the Romans, but why Lazarus?)
“Because that by reason of him” (Lazarus)
“Many of the Jews went away and believed on Jesus.”
(That’s the bottom line. It has huge implications.)
So, looking closely, we find that the “Triumphant Entry” was no parade.
Jesus knew that some people in the crowd believed He was the Messiah, but that others were plotting against him. But Jesus lovingly, purposefully went to Jerusalem, knowing He was going to die during Holy Week. He knew there had to be a sacrifice and He was going to be it — the final and only acceptable sacrifice for sin. The crucifixion was part of why He was born. To die for you and me. It was the will of the Father. Jesus had to die, to pay God’s price for our sin and restore the path to fellowship with the Father.
What did we do to deserve this tremendous sacrifice? Absolutely nothing.
“For God so loved the world: He gave His one and only Son, so that everyone who believes in Him will not perish but have eternal life.” John 3: 16 New Living Translation (NLT)
On Good Friday, Caiaphas, the high priest at that time, had told the other Jewish leaders, “It’s better that one man should die for the people.” John 18:14 NLT
The seventh and final word of Jesus from the cross was “‘It is finished’: and he bowed his head and gave up the ghost.” John 1:30 KJV
Christians today celebrate Easter Sunday with great joy, knowing that the Lord Jesus is risen...HE Is ALIVE! The Scriptures tell us in John 20:1-10, eyewitnesses to the event weren’t immediately sure what had happened. From the Biblical text provided, we see that the Resurrection is based on evidence, not emotion. Which means that we must employ both faith and reason to understand it.
Next week we’ll look more closely at the Resurrection and how we can live a resurrected life.
