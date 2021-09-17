It’s Friday, Farmers.
In Denmark there are libraries where you can “borrow” a person instead of a book to listen to their life story for 30 minutes. The goal is to fight prejudice. Each person has a title such as “unemployed,” “refugee,” “bipolar,” etc. and by listening to their story you realize how much you shouldn’t “judge a book by it’s cover.”
This innovative project is active in 85-plus countries and is called “The Human Library.” How wonderful would that be to open yourself up to the possibility of telling your story and receiving one in exchange. I think most people, whether they know it or not, need conversation in their lives.
This is such a great program and opportunity that we should embrace in our own communities. I was talking with friends the other day and we all concluded that the world needs its people to slow down, consider not only others but themselves, and show kindness. If you can’t give it freely, then try to have less hate in your heart and contempt for others.
It’s not always easy to do but it’s something to make an effort to do. A recent viral video showing little restraint on the part of a city official in Fairmont is a great example of what needs to be done. While it was a vile example of rage, it also should serve as a great lesson to take in your situation, your surroundings, and put yourself in someone else’s shoes. You don’t know another person’s struggle and even if you don’t realize it, others are watching you including our children. How are they supposed to learn from us if all they get is ugliness and fear as their model?
Seasons
For years it was Summer
That captured my heart
Now that I’m getting older
Fall’s bountiful beauty
Is doing that part with
Its coolness of the air and
Coloring of the leaves
A calming surrounds me
Filling my senses with ease
Cecelia Hawkinberry, 2021
Overstock yearbooks for sale
North Marion High has an overstock of “vintage” yearbooks. If you are interested in these treasured memories from 1993, 1998, 1999, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, or 2012, please email Jamie.knight@k12.wv.us. Books are being sold for $10 each and I’m told there will be other years offered as they become available.
Around town
Special today at the Baker’s Nook is Antipasto Salad with House Dressing for $9. Nothing like a good salad every once in a while but for those of you who like a sweet treat, don’t forget a Pumpkin Donut! Our former postmaster, Ginger Foley has passed away. She was a kind lady and always had the prettiest stamps on hand. She served our little Post Office well and our community.
She would peer over her glasses when she weighed packages and envelopes to make sure you had the correct amount of postage. I liked how she always had a chain for her glasses to hang. Up until that point, I’d only ever seen my great-grandmother with such an accessory. In the history of our Post Office, she’ll rank up there as one of the best.
Rudy got to go back to the Veteran’s Hospital in Clarksburg last week. He’s still recuperating at a great pace and all the love, support, prayers, and well wishes are greatly appreciated. Because of his transfer to the fifth floor, he will be on “lock down” for a few weeks. Never fear, he is eating like a king and enjoying the good food provided to him at each meal. He even joked he might need to weigh himself when he gets out to see if he’s gained a few pounds.
School news
Huskies, what a heartbreaker at the finish but a great game the whole four quarters! You know I’m talking about our loss to FSHS last week. To add insult to injury, turns out we were exposed to COVID and now the whole team is quarantined until this coming Tuesday. So it looks like the game that’s been cancelled and rescheduled has been cancelled again. The next time our Huskies will be in action is next Friday as they travel to Shinnston to take on the Lincoln Cougars. Fairview Elementary is selling monthly “themed” blow pops. Each sucker costs $1 and each child has a 75% chance of winning a prize. This month is “Labor Day” themed and they can choose from a red or blue beaded necklace or a holiday stamper. You can grab a “Be Brave” facemask on sale for $8 in the school office. Congratulations to our Husky Women’s Cross Country team. They took 1st place in the Forest Festival Invitational at Davis and Elkins College while the men’s team finished 3rd.
4-H time!
Fairview 4-H Club is accepting new members. The club meets on the 2nd Thursday of each month from 6-7:30 p.m. Members can sign up (both old and new!) via the website 4h-zsuite.org or call the WVU Extension Office at 304-367-2772 for more information. If you’re not acquainted with 4-H, it’s a wonderful organization and one that I’m fortunate to say I’ve been a part of. Not only do they teach skills you take throughout your life, they also give a great support system and instill the value of volunteerism. I highly suggest you take in a meeting and see if it’s a good fit for your family.
Pumpkin farm opening
Tomorrow will be the Season Opening of the Pumpkin Farm at Saltwell. In addition to the wonderful display of pumpkins there will also be various vendors displaying crafts, ceramics, books and also concessions from South Texas BBQ. You can also grab some delicious kettle corn, my favorite. If you’re looking for decorative pumpkins, gourds, Indian corn, corn stalk bunches, and other fall treats, stop by and see the volunteers at this great little farm.
Spectacular
North Marion was one of over a dozen area bands who graced the field at East West Stadium last Saturday for the annual FSHS Band Spectacular. They did an excellent job and for the freshman and sophomore classes it was their first appearance at such an event. It was nice to see Principal Devaul at the Spectacular. I don’t know that I’ve ever see a NMHS principal in attendance, although I could be mistaken, but just on the support she’s given the school in her few short weeks at the helm (officially) I think Principal Devaul is doing really well at supporting all extracurriculars at the school equally.
Church homecoming
The Plum Run Baptist Church Homecoming is set for Sunday, Oct. 3, which is just around the corner if you can believe it! There will be Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. followed by a 10:15 a.m. worship sermon. Dinner and fellowship will begin at 1 p.m. and conclude with a 2:45 p.m. Homecoming Worship service. Everyone is welcome to attend this gathering and praise together in fellowship.
Yesteryear
My reading habit has taken me into a world of history and historical fiction lately. I’ve been doing a bit of learning on Alice Roosevelt Longworth and some of her kin. What a force was within that lady! It got me thinking about Arthurdale (beautiful this time of year with the leaves changing) and wondering about another Roosevelt who had a deep love for our state truer than any native West Virginian. A clipping from September 1960 announced that Mrs. Eleanor Roosevelt would be coming to Arthurdale at the end of that month to be the main speaker at the dedication of the Community Presbyterian Church. It noted that she had been instrumental in the creation of the housing project during the worst years of the Great Depression. The church is located on Eby School Road and holds services to this day. Their website says, “Come as you are, we’d love to get to know you.” I’d like to think that was Eleanor’s motto when she visited our area 87 years ago.
Pantry news
Speaking of those doing good work for the people in our communities, the Fairview Food Pantry will give away provisions this Tuesday from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. In the last two months they’ve helped around 100 families and now they’ve added 36 students from the Tribal Treats backpack program to the mix. (That’s about 1½ classrooms of children in need). If you need immediate food, the blessings boxes in Fairview and in Farmington are always stocked and emergency boxes are available by calling 304-449-1863. Thank you to everyone who donates their time, necessities, and also financially to help those in need. We hope they continue to minister and do good work.
Birthdays
Happy Birthday to Alyssa Martino, Asher Shugars, AnnaRae Poster, Mackenzie Jones, Crystal Tustin, Killian Reilly, Sammie Baker, Kris McDonald, Cheri Weaver, Jax Stull, Michael and Jeanne Higgs, Rick Menas, Dennis Hayes, Tyler Morris, Remy Petrucci II, Helen Buonamici, Mary Raddish, Amy Huggins, Kristine Waddell, and Johnny Petrucci.
Yard sale
Katy Church of God of Prophecy is having a yard sale this weekend. You can visit them on the 17th and 18th and take a look at what they’ve got. While you’re there you can grab a hot dog or a baked goods item. The sale will run 8 a.m.-3 p.m.
Final thoughts
Have you ever had a Snaccident? I’m sure you have! Snaccident is a noun meaning the act of eating an entire bag/box of something by mistake. But I ask you, is it ever a mistake, really? I like a good butter cookie (the Chessman cookies are my weakness at the moment) with my tea in the morning. What do you like to start your day? As always, I’ll be in the office this week and you’re welcome to call my desk at 304-367-2527 or email me at scummons@timeswv.com. I think we need to rephrase it from “Lord willin’ and the creek don’t rise” to “Lord willin’ and the COVID numbers don’t rise” our offices will remain open to the public from Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Please stay safe out there, be considerate of others and be good to yourself. Take time to breathe in that fresh fall air (just remember a hankie for allergies).
