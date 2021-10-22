Is your life story turning out the way you wanted it to? Where are you now? Is where you are now where you planned to be?
For many this answer is a resounding no. In fact, some folks even hate their life story so much that they blame their bad story on someone else. Now I can get the idea that you may be where you are because of circumstances beyond your control.
I do get that. But your attitude about your life is under your control. So, how is your attitude about your life story doing?
Many in our world today are indeed hurting, no question about it.
Many are dealing with situations that were thrust upon them and find themselves wavering under the weight of it all. Life can really throw you some curves and trash cans, too. You can be dumped on.
The average person is filled to the brim with ungrieved losses, walking around with heartache, carrying unresolved issues with unhealed pain. So, let me ask again. Is your life story turning out the way you wanted?
Years ago, I was in a large church with lots of resources and I wrote a children’s musical called “The Treasure Hunt.” I wrote the story and the songs and my friend who was a director wrote the play. With all the people involved it turned into a massive set with pop-up scenes like in a story book. At the end of the journey the kids discover a treasure chest in their Grandmother’s attic. When they open the treasure chest a harp comes alive and leads them into worshiping God. It was cool.
Another friend of mine in the same church also wrote an amazing play with kids as well called “Benjamin and the Battle of the Blueberries.” I loved his play because as Benjamin finds himself losing the battle he cries out to the author of the story to rewrite the story so he will win. And that is exactly what happens. The story writer intervenes and changes the outcome of the story and Benjamin wins the battle. I thought that this idea was genius.
If your story is not very good right now and you feel like you are losing the battle, how about getting serious like David in the Bible and pour out your heart to God in deep worship. I mean where your soul is saying that his help matters to you. Tell God that with his help you will put him first in the story of your life. This is precisely how God changed the storylines in the Bible. Discover the treasure of worshiping God in spirit and in truth.
Then, as your heart is being renewed, and it will be if you take this seriously, ask God to help you rewrite your story. Partner with him to edit out some of the negative attitude. I am not kidding when I say that God has already written you in as a hero in your own story. How sweet is that?
