We’ve been infected, Farmers.
It started as a rough week in our house as we have been infiltrated by a nasty bug. Nothing fancy, just common colds with a little tummy grumbles, but unpleasant nevertheless. How many of you remember a time when you couldn’t leave the house without a clean hanky in your pocket or your pocketbook? You know, hankies are making a comeback, not that they ever went away in our family. My dad is a regular carrier, as am I, and recently Kyan has started to use one as well. Their popularity started in the U.S. from 1900-1950, but the hankie first started in England in the 1300s. With COVID and our focus on sanitization, it’s also important to think about conservation as well.
Researchers are saying it could take up to 450 years for disposable masks to completely decompose. Facial tissue, with the help of water, takes 6 weeks for a singular tissue, but think of how many one person uses on average a year? Hankies are sounding better and better. Plus, you can find some absolutely beautiful designs. Fresh lace, embroidered initials or floral patterns. How many of you remember your mother or grandmother carrying around such items? I sure do! My mamaw Deanie gave me many a hankies when I was little.
About town
My favorite lady who I affectionately call Crazy Alice (a nickname bestowed upon her by my late grandpa Huck, the “Huggy Bear.” Because all good people should have nicknames was the motto of the Jones family.) is having a birthday soon. Due to COVID, Fred and her family have had to reschedule a couple of planned celebrations but it looks like we will finally get to wish her a happy 100+2 in a couple of weeks. I can’t wait!
It’s chicken salad croissant day at The Baker’s Nook. The special comes with chips and a pickle. They’ll also have BLTs with a side of chili today for those looking for something warm to fill up. Both meals are $8 each. Speaking of local eats, Casey’s Confectionery has a range of salads for the health conscious “resolutioner” this New Year. You can pop over and grab one and also look at their selection of fresh foods. Our friends, the Gowers, over at Carolina Market, are also offering daily specials of their own homemade creations. It’s nice to have some fresh local meals readily available without having to travel too far.
Yesteryear
We have some more “Senior Class Will’’ entries from the Farmington High School Class of 1956. I like picking out familiar faces, especially those who stuck around town for the long haul. Among those lifelong Farmers (which, once a Farmer, always a Farmer) are Mr. Wayne Conaway who willed his “ability to pour acid down the sink in Chemistry” to Paul Petro. Mary Alice Gango willed her “five feet to any girl who hates to be tall.” Marilyn Jones willed her ability to Jitterbug to her cousins (and mine) Frank and Pete. I bet they still could cut a rug.
Lula Belle Lancaster willed her “short fingernails to anyone who takes typing” (I’ll take those. Sadly, I’ve been a nail biter all my life). Jerry Laska willed his “brains and good looks to my brother Alex.” Alex, or the great Alexo, used to be a regular on the Eric McGuire morning show on 101.9 WVAQ back in the day. I would call in and answer his WV History Trivia Questions from time to time. Poor Joe Marchiny willed “everything to everybody because I haven’t got anything.” Marion McDowell willed “my ability to set off firecrackers in the auditorium to my little brother.” I wonder if he lived up to his big brother’s shenanigans. William Merashoff willed his ability to pass Math to Robert Dudash. He must’ve got it right because “Tuff Man ‘’ has been a pretty good local businessman around here for several years including when he owned his service station where the Chevron is now. I wonder what they would “will” these days?
Birthdays
Happy Birthday wishes go out this week to Nika Mai Mealo, Renex Tennant, Kevin Arbogast, Kim Kovar, Donna Leeson, Sara Woody, Molly Rice, Jeanne Renshaw, Tim Boyce, Sherry DeVault, and Cathy Toothman.
News from the North
Not much news on the school front due to winter break. But reports are showing that among our three county high schools 49.7% of East Fairmont, 56.3% of Fairmont Senior, and 47.8% of North Marion students have completed the Application for Federal Student Aid form for 2022–23 to date. Families can log onto the FAFSA website to complete those forms now at fafsa.gov.
Final thoughts
Yesterday marked the 101st anniversary of the death of Anderson “Devil Anse” Hatfield. He passed away in Stirrat, Logan County due to pneumonia at age 81. His wife, Levisa, followed a few years later of the same ailment. Not many people consider that she was a long time churchgoer and worshiped under the direction of Uncle Dyke Garrett, a veteran mountain preacher who conducted a lot of the funeral services for the family. It was at the funeral of her two boys in 1911 that she made an earnest plea to her remaining 11 boys. It’s said that her words caused their bitter hearts to melt and they all stepped forward and gave their pledge to lead better lives. This public confession of faith came after their father, Devil Anse, had recently done so and they lived the next 10 years before their death rejoicing in the conversion of their family. A week into the new year, let’s think on how we can melt bitter hearts and find comfort. It doesn’t take a mother’s love to cure a self righteous heart. You can contact me this week from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. in office at 304-367-2527 or email me at scummons@timeswv.com. Stay warm and stay safe!
