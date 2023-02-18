When I was growing up, Sunday afternoon was for visiting. If we weren’t visiting grandparents at their home, they were joining us for a meal. We would play games, tell stories or simply sit on the porch and talk about gardens and flowers.
As a pastor, I’ve had opportunities throughout the years to visit with persons in various places. I remember one time I was visiting a gentlemen as he was recovering from surgery. As we visited, he would share stories, ask questions and would often tease me.
One day as we concluded a visit, I got ready to leave. After a prayer and a promise to see him later I said in a teasing way, “Now don’t be a problem.”
He looked at me and his response made me stop. He said, “Well there ya’ go, glad I could help.” I asked him, “What do you mean help?”
He said, “There’s your sermon for Sunday. Everyone needs to hear it so be sure and tell them, don’t be a problem.”
He was right, there are times we all need to be reminded to not be a problem. I think there are times that we also need to be reminded that our struggle starts before we act. What is going on in our inward selves gives rise to our actions.
Jesus taught and these words can be found in Matthew 5:21-22 21 “You have heard that it was said to those of ancient times, ‘You shall not murder,’ and ‘whoever murders shall be liable to judgment.’ 22 But I say to you that if you are angry with a brother or sister,[e] you will be liable to judgment.”
In sharing this teaching, Jesus is reminding us that the actions in our lives begin with our inward lives.
Imagine I have a bucket. I fill the bucket with some bottled water, some tap water, some water out of the Monongahela River and my bucket is full. Now imagine that I bump that bucket and water splashes out. What came out? The bottled water? The tap water? All that water will be mixed together and it can’t be separated as it gets spilled out.
We fill our inner life with many things. We may fill our life with good thoughts and intentions, some laughs, some helpful thoughts, a dash of mean thoughts, a pinch of negativity and hatred, just a little resentment and anger and then we walk through our life. A daily event, even a small event, can bump us and out pours what we’ve put into our life.
So the man in my visit had it partially right. We need to be reminded to not be a problem. Jesus would also remind us, that what comes out of our life is a reflection of what we are putting into our life, so we need to be mindful of how we fill our inward lives.
Life around us can be hard and our inward lives can be a tangle. Reading words alone may not be enough to help us. Find a trusted friend, pastor, counselor, to help you look closely at your inward life because as Jesus reminds us, the actions that flow out of our life are a reflection of what is going on in our inward selves.
