How are you living in 2021? This year I’ve decided to make goals more so than resolutions. I know, what’s the difference, right? Well, by definition a resolution is something you resolve to do with great determination. You’ve decided, “I’m doing this!” something with ‘..or else” attached to the end. Whereas, a goal is the result of an achievement you are determined to make. I can resolve all I want, but what I’m really after is that accomplishment at the end.
Most of my list is simple, things like taking more pictures of our family, preserving those memories, painting our living room, reading x amount of books, and writing more letters. Easy peasy. Others are tasks and skills that might take more effort. Teaching myself to crochet has been a lesson of patience, coordination, and coming to the conclusion that I probably should not sign up to live life off grid anytime soon. (Currently I can only make the string part of a bikini. I thought this was supposed to be relaxing!) We can all sit down and make a list of things that went horrendously wrong in the past year.
Could you count on your fingers how much good came from it? I think we’ve all had our lives put into clearer perspective in 2020. We’ve learned we have what we need to live another day, and another, and that’s all we need to be thankful for. This and one another, and I am so grateful for each of you.
UnDeck Your Halls
There’s always a great debate in our house as to when the tree is untrimmed and packed away for next year. While researching, I found quite a few answers to some superstitions involving the correct day to “undeck your halls.” There seem to be three days followed by the largest groups. Some believe your tree should be down on New Year’s Eve before the bell tolls at midnight and, if not, all of the cares of the previous year will loom in your home. Others prefer Jan. 5, traditionally considered the Twelfth Day of Christmas. This signifies the closing of the holiday festivities. Many Christians will wait until Jan. 6 in observance of the Epiphany, marking the revelation of God in human form in the person of Jesus. No matter what date you choose, let’s pack our troubles away with those boughs of holly jolly and go into the year with a fresh start. A tip for those who opted for the real deal, if you’re having problems with sticky sap, remove it with a few drops of hand sanitizer. The alcohol dissolves the sap without harsh scrubbing. Toothpaste will also work. Dab the paste (not gel) onto the skin and wash clean.
Sympathy
A few farmers were called home to celebrate the holidays. Please keep the families of Betty Priester and Louis Opyoke in your hearts. Services have been held privately but notes of condolences are always welcomed.
Birthdays
January brings a new crop of birthdays for friends all around the area. Happy Birthday wishes go out to Angelea Smith, Brian Roach, Nika Mai Mealo, Colton Daft (who was born on 1/1/01), Emma Andrick, Kristin (Yoho) Hamilton, Treyann Cline, Heather Smallwood, Isaac Davis, Megan (Shuttlesworth) Wiley, and Adrienne Bean. If you have any birthdays to add to the list, please let me know!
Baby Boom
There’s been a Baby Boom recently with quite a few bundles of joy joining families in the area. Tina and Mike Caputo have their first grandbaby. Their daughter and son in law, Jessica and Sagar, welcomed grandson Kiaan Sagar Mamania on Dec. 7. (Love the name!) Ashley and J.J. Davis added another bouncing boy to their family in mid-December with the birth of Asher Stephen Davis. He joins big brothers Isaac and Noah. Megan and Jonathan Wiley welcomed son Asa Cruz on Thanksgiving Day. He is the tiebreaker in their house, looks like the girls are outnumbered now. Coming in a few days shy of Christmas is little Everly Wolfe, daughter of Krystle and Travis Wolfe. Looks like big sister Eliza got a present a little early.
Yesteryear
It was reported in January 1919, that a New Year’s robbery occurred in neighboring Monongah at the store of Jim Massad. After entering his Main Street store, Mr. Massad found several silk dresses, bolts of silk and shoes had been stolen. Immediately notifying the Sheriff in Fairmont, several bloodhounds were put on the trail which traced to the river. Although no trace was found on the other side, several men recalled seeing a man crossing early that morning. This was a dangerous time to cross as the river was experiencing high water at present. Roads leading to different places in the area were washed out or had standing water in them. Elsewhere the traveling continued from little community to little community.
Ashby Thomas and daughter Madalein of Barrackville were calling on Friends in Metz. Edd Hearn was spending the weekend with his mother in Farmington. Sad news at the Warrior Fork home of Enoch Hayes, 30 years of age, who fell ill and died from an attack of influenza. He is survived by parents E.E. and Sarah Hayes, a wife and three children, two brothers and one sister. Two brothers preceded him to the grave only a short time ago with Orval dying at Camp Lee Va in October and LeRoy in December. His small sister is also dangerously ill with the same disease. How awful for that family. January 3 of the same year, five feet of snow was recorded in less than 24 hours. School children didn’t mind as it was reported that teachers lost most of the morning session in an endeavor to dry their pupils over the various registers in the buildings. After riotous playing on the way to school there wasn’t much by way of dry apparel remaining on any student. A year ago the temperature was -7 degrees, a heatwave compared to the 19 degrees at 8 a.m. that morning. It was remarked that the area had experienced more cold weather with snow since the 1880’s.
School announcement
Based on the governor’s announcement this week, classes will not resume in person on Monday morning. Please pray for direction for our teachers, faculty and those decision makers as they decided the course of action for the education of our children. As a parent, it’s been difficult to say the least. Our children are hurting. There is no clear correct answer. Stand with our teachers who have proved in the last few years alone, just how much our students and education means to them. Teaching is more than a profession, it’s a calling, and we must support those who play such a vital role in our children’s lives.
Keep our systems flushing
A curious thing was shared on social media this week from our friends at the Greater Paw Paw Sanitary District. They remind us that the only things needing to be flushed down the toilet is toilet paper. A pile of “flushable” wipes, rags, q-tips and other items was removed at the weight of over 80 lbs (filling a 7.5 gallon bucket) from the sewer system pipes. Not only do they clog pumps and cause them to overheat but they back up lift stations and ruin the equipment at a cost of thousands of dollars. As the wife of the head guy at the City of Bridgeport’s water and sewer system, I know the headache. Things that say they’re flushable are not, and you would not believe the things they’ve found clogging up the works. So please keep our workers from unnecessary jobs and fees from getting higher here in Farmington. Toss things in the trash and not in the toilet.
New hours
The Potter’s House Art Center in Fairview will have new hours beginning Jan. 4. Monday and Tuesday, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from noon-6 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sundays they will be closed.
Contact Me
Monday morning should bring us back to normal hours at the office. Please contact me at my desk by calling 304-367-2527 or email me at scummons@timeswv.com. A lot of you have been sending notes, flyers, and info to me via mail. You are welcome to do so by mailing them to P.O. Box 2530, Fairmont WV 26555 and please put attn: Stephanie. We will remain closed to the public due to the pandemic for a while but I’m never out of reach. Stay Safe and Happy New Year!
