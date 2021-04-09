Luke 24:30-32: When he was at the table with them, he took bread, blessed and broke it, and gave it to them. Then their eyes were opened, and they recognized him; and he vanished from their sight. They said to each other, ‘Were not our hearts burning within us while he was talking to us on the road, while he was opening the scriptures to us?’
The Word spread when the news was shared at eleven
That Jesus would not be coming here but staying in Heaven
Not by Grey Lines — as in other years — off of I-seventy-nine
But by Zoom & meet us online at the 3:16 time
He chose our state due to drugs, lawsuits, and Covid threat
To offer us hope and a way to deal with our fear and death
How much worse can it get, with loss of jobs and rise of suicides
How much will the stimulus help people survive?
Will income tax removal really improve our lot? Or help the wealthy keep what they got?
Will it eliminate the burden on the poor? And what is the dismantling of WVPB for?
Why start new charter schools with no board regulations
Or license doctors and technicians without proper certifications?
Even though more are getting their shot in the arm
Numbers are going up for those who aren’t and that’s of great alarm
By Zoom the reporter asked why; And Jesus said with sad eyes and a sigh
“Do you not know My son, we are all one?
For what affects each soul, affects us all, old and young
Not by piety of your words but the actions of your worth
That defines your faith, your life from death to birth”
He continued, “My peace I still give to you — that should be your view
Not as the world gives, For this is the way we all should live
Countries spend billions to vaccinate their own to survive
Yet spend that much on weapons hoping not to die
Put down your sword I told Peter in the Garden that night
He eventually did, saw the light for the Gospel’s delight”
When interviewed by the Times, He wanted all to understand
The Coronavirus was not a plan of God or a deliberate plot of man
He raged at those who sought to profit from tragedies in His name,
by cable or online, He said it was inhuman, indecent, and insane
Phone call scams, scare tactics, and prophecies that were lies
And storming the Capitol with His name on shirts hoping others might die
Black Lives do matter, excessive force is wrong, rigged elections totally untrue
All meant to challenge our democracy and leave us dazed and confused
“I did not come just for those of one skin color or of one kind
I came into the world across humanity, for all mankind”
Finally He said, I have to go, but this I want heard, “Heaven and Earth will pass, but not My Word”
With that, like the Emmaus Road story that was read and shared
Our eyes were opened and our hearts were warmed as He vanished into thin air
Though He’s left Zoom for now, He’s not really gone
Let’s remember Him in time by prayer, action, and song
He still sneaks back into our hearts, If we let Him give us a start
He’ll continue to open our graves of death & doubt, for that’s what He’s all about
He won’t force you to believe in Him or condemn you if you don’t
He will still love, seek, and be with you even though with Him you won’t
His love and grace, though death, is free to both you and me
So we can experience in the here and now, His eternity
And You can sing, “He Lives, He Lives, Christ Jesus lives today,”
May we live for Him now and forever in a true Christian way.
